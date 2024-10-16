Doritos Just Opened a Restaurant Featuring Nacho Ice Cream and Cool Ranch Sushi

The Crypto.com Arena is home to three major sports franchises: the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. Now it hosts another big name. Doritos has opened its first-ever restaurant in the stadium, serving late-night snacks featuring the iconic chips.

Doritos After Dark offers customers 13 menu options, ranging from appetizers to desserts. Some dishes, like the Texas-style loaded nachos, are natural extensions of the snack food. Others take a more creative approach.

One of the more unusual menu items gives Doritos a sweet twist. The “crunchtastic” cone consists of vanilla ice cream rolled in nacho cheese Doritos crumbs, resulting in a bold, sweet-and-salty mashup.

Doritos, meet ice cream / Pepis Co./Doritos

The Doritos california roll is a relatively light option. The center is packed with a classic combination of imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber, while the sushi rice exterior is coated in crushed flamin’ hot cool ranch chips.

If you prefer to sip on your Doritos while you watch the game, you have your choice of cocktails . The Doritos chamoyada strikes a balance between spicy and sweet, featuring a frozen mango mixture and a flamin’ hot limón-infused chamoy around the rim. The beverage is served with a tangy tamarind candy straw.

Doritos fans interested in checking out the restaurant hopefully enjoy sports as well. Since opening this fall, Doritos After Dark is accessible exclusively to ticket-holders at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles during scheduled events.

You will, however, have one chance to sample the menu outside the stadium on November 15. For one night only, the Doritos Night Market pop-up will offer its cheesy concoctions to the general public at Peacock Place, located at 800 West Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles. This event is open to fans of all ages with or without Crypto.com Arena tickets.

