Every State‘s Favorite Color, Mapped

Colors are more than pigments. Verywell Mind states that certain hues can communicate messages, evoke emotions, and influence decision-making. You may be wondering which states gravitate towards certain colors. Luckily, the house painting company BLUE Painting determined this information in its latest research.

The company started the research by analyzing search data nationwide. They used Google Trends to pinpoint the most popular color-related terms per state over the past 12 months. The painting organization also examined color psychology to speculate why people might gravitate toward specific pigments. Check out the map below to see which color your state adores most.

Most states are going big and bold with red. | BLUE Painting

Red dominates the map, with 22 states choosing it. Although a color’s meaning differs based on culture, language, and other factors, common symbolic meanings of red include love, passion, and excitement, per Verywell Mind. It’s also one of the oldest colors we still use today. Several states, from Alaska to Texas, prefer the fiery pigment.

On the opposite end of the color spectrum is green, America’s second favorite color. The hue is often linked to nature, but BLUE Painting also found it associated with wealth, luck, and envy. Utah, Vermont, and Wisconsin are three of the 10 states that prefer green.

Neutral colors, such as gray and white, were the third most searched. White often symbolizes clarity, while grey shows calm. The shades attracted 10 states, including Georgia, Virginia, and Connecticut.

A few states couldn’t choose one color. For example, purple, black, and white had the same search volume in Louisiana. Meanwhile, people in Montana prefer green, yellow, and red.

You’re likely familiar with red, green, white, and gray. However, you’ve probably never heard of these colors before. Some of the strangest names include banan, the color of a ripe banana, and puke, a dark hue described in the 1530s as “betwene russet & black” and “a deepe darke purple or puke colour.”

