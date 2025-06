Each State’s Most Popular Baby Names, Mapped

Whether you have recently named a baby or you just like to keep a finger on the pulse, it can be fun to see which monikers currently reign supreme.

According to the Social Security Administration, the most popular baby names in 2024 across the United States were as follows:

Rank Girl Names Boy Names 1. Olivia Liam 2. Emma Noah 3. Amelia Oliver 4. Charlotte Theodore 5. Mia James 6. Sophia Henry 7. Isabella Mateo 8. Evelyn Elijah 9. Ava Lucas 10. Sofia William

It is no surprise that if you break down the data by state, you will see a lot of those same names. What might surprise you is just how little variation there is.

Liam, the most popular boy name overall, topped the list in 24 states. Oliver, third overall, nabbed an impressive 18 states—which is a solid dozen more than second-place finisher Noah.

On the girls’ side, first-place finisher Olivia came first in 17 states. But Charlotte, just fourth overall, topped the list in 19 states. Though Emma only took the top spot in one state (Wyoming), the name ranked in the top five in 35 states (plus Washington, D.C.), which clearly helped it clinch second place overall.

Click to open a larger version of the image in a new tab. | Justin Dodd/Mental Floss

A few states did go against the grain, however slightly. Idaho’s second-most popular girl name was Hazel, which did not make any other state’s top two. The same goes for New Mexico’s runner-up, Camila. Meanwhile, Lainey appeared twice: first in Montana and second in West Virginia. The boys’ list had its own unique runners-up: Waylon in West Virginia and Hudson in Wyoming.

You can peruse each state’s two most popular girl names and boy names in the charts below, and see each state’s top five here, courtesy of the Social Security Administration. If you are curious to see how common your name is, you can search it in the SSA’s database.

2024’s Most Popular Girl Names by State

State Most Popular Second-Most Popular Alabama Charlotte Olivia Alaska Amelia Olivia Arizona Olivia Emma Arkansas Olivia Amelia California Mia Olivia Colorado Olivia Charlotte Connecticut Mia Olivia Delaware Charlotte Sophia Florida Olivia Emma Georgia Charlotte Olivia Hawaii Olivia Emma Idaho Charlotte Hazel Illinois Olivia Mia Indiana Charlotte Amelia Iowa Charlotte Amelia Kansas Charlotte Olivia Kentucky Charlotte Amelia Louisiana Olivia Amelia Maine Charlotte Olivia Maryland Olivia Charlotte Massachusetts Olivia Charlotte Michigan Charlotte Amelia Minnesota Charlotte Evelyn Mississippi Ava Olivia Missouri Amelia Charlotte Montana Lainey Charlotte Nebraska Charlotte Evelyn Nevada Olivia Isabella New Hampshire Charlotte Olivia New Jersey Mia Sophia New Mexico Mia Camila New York Mia Emma North Carolina Olivia Amelia North Dakota Evelyn Amelia Ohio Charlotte Amelia Oklahoma Olivia Amelia Oregon Olivia Amelia Pennsylvania Olivia Charlotte Rhode Island Charlotte Mia South Carolina Charlotte Amelia South Dakota Amelia Charlotte Tennessee Amelia Charlotte Texas Olivia Emma Utah Olivia Charlotte Vermont Amelia Charlotte Virginia Charlotte Olivia Washington Olivia Charlotte Washington, D.C. Charlotte Olivia West Virginia Amelia Lainey Wisconsin Charlotte Olivia Wyoming Emma Harper

2024’s Most Popular Boy Names by State

State Most Popular Second-Most Popular Alabama William John Alaska Oliver Theodore Arizona Liam Noah Arkansas Liam Oliver California Liam Noah Colorado Liam Oliver Connecticut Liam Noah Delaware Liam Noah Florida Liam Noah Georgia Liam Noah Hawaii Noah Elijah Idaho Oliver Henry Illinois Liam Noah Indiana Oliver Liam Iowa Oliver Henry Kansas Oliver Theodore Kentucky Liam Oliver Louisiana Liam Noah Maine Oliver Theodore Maryland Liam Noah Massachusetts Noah Liam Michigan Noah Theodore Minnesota Liam Henry Mississippi William John Missouri Oliver Henry Montana Oliver James Nebraska Oliver Theodore Nevada Liam Mateo New Hampshire Theodore Oliver New Jersey Liam Noah New Mexico Noah Mateo New York Liam Noah North Carolina Liam Noah North Dakota Oliver Henry Ohio Oliver Noah Oklahoma Liam Oliver Oregon Oliver Liam Pennsylvania Noah Liam Rhode Island Liam Noah South Carolina Noah Liam South Dakota Liam Oliver Tennessee Liam Oliver Texas Liam Noah Utah Oliver Liam Vermont Oliver Henry Virginia Liam Noah Washington Oliver Liam Washington, D.C. James Liam West Virginia Oliver Waylon Wisconsin Oliver Henry Wyoming Oliver Hudson

