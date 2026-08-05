From Beatlemania to the Moon Landing: How Well Do You Know the 1960s?

ABBA summed it up best when they sang, "Those crazy years that was the time of the flower-power," referencing none other than the 1960s.
This unforgettable decade is embedded in history as a time of counterculture, protests, bold style choices, British Invasion music, and several groovy (and not-so-groovy) hallmarks.
The Civil Rights Movement gained momentum in the 1960s, the same decade when Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, and John F. Kennedy was assassinated. The Woodstock music festival took place in 1969, and hippies brought peace signs and tie-dye into mainstream fashion. The '60s were packed with plenty of notable pop culture and historical events we still reference today, but how many can you recall? From Beatlemania to the moon landing, how well do you really know the 1960s?
Test your knowledge with these trivia questions!
Music
Which Beatles album, released in 1967, is widely considered one of the first major concept albums in rock history?
Answer: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
What folk singer famously performed “Blowin’ in the Wind” and shocked audiences by going electric at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival?
Answer: Bob Dylan
Which Motown group had a 1965 hit with the song “My Girl”?
Answer: The Temptations
What 1969 music festival held on a dairy farm in upstate New York became a defining symbol of the counterculture movement?
Answer: Woodstock
Which guitarist and his band released the groundbreaking 1967 album Are You Experienced, considered a landmark of psychedelic rock?
Answer: Jimi Hendrix and The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Which British band released the 1964 hits “You Really Got Me” and “All Day and All of the Night”?
Answer: The Kinks
Which singer, known as the “Queen of Soul,” released the hit version of “Respect” in 1967?
Answer: Aretha Franklin
What was the name of the Beatles’ final live performance together, held on the rooftop of Apple Corps headquarters in London in 1969?
Answer: The Beatles’ rooftop concert
Which songwriting duo wrote “California Dreamin’,” the hit recorded by The Mamas & the Papas?
Answer: John Phillips and Michelle Phillips
Which Rolling Stones album included “Paint It, Black” on its 1966 U.S. edition?
Answer: Aftermath
Movies
Which 1967 film starring Dustin Hoffman featured the character Benjamin Braddock and the famous song “Mrs. Robinson”?
Answer: The Graduate
What 1960 Alfred Hitchcock thriller became famous for its shocking shower scene?
Answer: Psycho
Which 1968 science-fiction film directed by Stanley Kubrick was based partly on the work of Arthur C. Clarke?
Answer: 2001: A Space Odyssey
Which actress won the Academy Award for Best Actress for playing the title role in the 1964 film Mary Poppins?
Answer: Julie Andrews
What 1969 western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford became one of the decade’s most famous buddy films?
Answer: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Which 1962 film introduced audiences to the character of British spy James Bond?
Answer: Dr. No
Which 1965 musical film starred Julie Andrews as a governess named Maria?
Answer: The Sound of Music
What 1960 epic film starring Charlton Heston won 11 Academy Awards?
Answer: Ben-Hur
Which 1967 crime drama starring Sidney Poitier featured the detective Virgil Tibbs?
Answer: In the Heat of the Night
Which 1969 film about two outlaw lovers became a landmark of the New Hollywood era?
Answer: Bonnie and Clyde
Television
Which animated family debuted in 1960 and became the first successful prime-time animated television series?
Answer: The Flintstones
What science-fiction television series premiered in 1966 and featured Captain James T. Kirk commanding the USS Enterprise?
Answer: Star Trek
Which spy comedy starring Don Adams as Maxwell Smart premiered in 1965?
Answer: Get Smart
What variety show hosted by Ed Sullivan featured The Beatles’ first U.S. television appearance in 1964?
Answer: The Ed Sullivan Show
Which television series followed Sheriff Andy Taylor and the residents of the fictional town of Mayberry?
Answer: The Andy Griffith Show
What 1965 sitcom introduced audiences to Samantha Stephens, a witch married to a mortal man?
Answer: Bewitched
Which children’s educational program premiered in 1969 and introduced characters such as Big Bird and Cookie Monster?
Answer: Sesame Street
What Western television series starred Steve McQueen as bounty hunter Josh Randall?
Answer: Wanted: Dead or Alive
Which 1966 television series starring Adam West became famous for its colorful style and comic-book effects?
Answer: Batman
Which 1967 television series starred Patrick McGoohan as a former secret agent known only as “Number Six”?
Answer: The Prisoner
Trends
What fashion style became one of the defining symbols of 1960s youth culture and was popularized by designers such as Mary Quant?
Answer: The miniskirt
What term described the movement of young people rejecting traditional social norms and embracing alternative lifestyles during the 1960s?
Answer: Counterculture
Which British fashion model became one of the most recognizable faces of the 1960s and was often called “The Face of 1966”?
Answer: Twiggy
What colorful artistic style became closely associated with 1960s concert posters and psychedelic music?
Answer: Psychedelic art
Which hairstyle became strongly associated with The Beatles and their early 1960s image?
Answer: The mop-top haircut
Which popular toy oven was introduced by Kenner in 1963 and became a major children’s craze?
Answer: The Easy-Bake Oven
Which clothing item became a symbol of youth rebellion and counterculture during the 1960s?
Answer: Blue jeans
What term described the young people who rejected many mainstream social values and embraced alternative lifestyles during the 1960s?
Answer: The counterculture movement
Which hairstyle popularized by Vidal Sassoon featured a sharp geometric cut and became associated with 1960s modern fashion?
Answer: The bob haircut
What dance craze of the early 1960s was inspired by Chubby Checker’s hit song?
Answer: The Twist
Events
Who became the first human to complete an orbit around Earth and travel into outer space in 1961?
Answer: Yuri Gagarin
What NASA program successfully landed astronauts on the Moon in 1969?
Answer: The Apollo program
Which U.S. president delivered the famous “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech in West Berlin in 1963?
Answer: John F. Kennedy
What tragic event occurred in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963?
Answer: President John F. Kennedy was assassinated
Who became the first person to walk on the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission?
Answer: Neil Armstrong
What structure built in 1961 became one of the most powerful symbols of Cold War division?
Answer: The Berlin Wall
Which civil rights leader delivered the “I Have a Dream” speech during the 1963 March on Washington?
Answer: Martin Luther King Jr.
What major event occurred in April 1968 that shocked the United States and the world?
Answer: The assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
Which 1962 confrontation between the United States and Soviet Union brought the world close to nuclear war?
Answer: The Cuban Missile Crisis
What 1968 Vietnam War offensive significantly changed American public opinion about the conflict?
Answer: The Tet Offensive
How many of these trivia questions could you answer without hesitating? Some of these movies, shows, and trends have been recycled over time, along with political events studied for decades, while others were more niche, perhaps only recollected by those who actually lived through the decade.
Test your knowledge further with more Mental Floss trivia!