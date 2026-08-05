From Beatlemania to the Moon Landing: How Well Do You Know the 1960s?

ABBA summed it up best when they sang, "Those crazy years that was the time of the flower-power," referencing none other than the 1960s.

This unforgettable decade is embedded in history as a time of counterculture, protests, bold style choices, British Invasion music, and several groovy (and not-so-groovy) hallmarks.

The Civil Rights Movement gained momentum in the 1960s, the same decade when Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, and John F. Kennedy was assassinated. The Woodstock music festival took place in 1969, and hippies brought peace signs and tie-dye into mainstream fashion. The '60s were packed with plenty of notable pop culture and historical events we still reference today, but how many can you recall? From Beatlemania to the moon landing, how well do you really know the 1960s?

Test your knowledge with these trivia questions!

Music

Which Beatles album, released in 1967, is widely considered one of the first major concept albums in rock history?

Answer: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

What folk singer famously performed “Blowin’ in the Wind” and shocked audiences by going electric at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival?

Answer: Bob Dylan

Which Motown group had a 1965 hit with the song “My Girl”?

Answer: The Temptations

What 1969 music festival held on a dairy farm in upstate New York became a defining symbol of the counterculture movement?

Answer: Woodstock

Which guitarist and his band released the groundbreaking 1967 album Are You Experienced, considered a landmark of psychedelic rock?

Answer: Jimi Hendrix and The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Which British band released the 1964 hits “You Really Got Me” and “All Day and All of the Night”?

Answer: The Kinks

Which singer, known as the “Queen of Soul,” released the hit version of “Respect” in 1967?

Answer: Aretha Franklin

What was the name of the Beatles’ final live performance together, held on the rooftop of Apple Corps headquarters in London in 1969?

Answer: The Beatles’ rooftop concert

Which songwriting duo wrote “California Dreamin’,” the hit recorded by The Mamas & the Papas?

Answer: John Phillips and Michelle Phillips

Which Rolling Stones album included “Paint It, Black” on its 1966 U.S. edition?

Answer: Aftermath

Movies

Which 1967 film starring Dustin Hoffman featured the character Benjamin Braddock and the famous song “Mrs. Robinson”?

Answer: The Graduate

What 1960 Alfred Hitchcock thriller became famous for its shocking shower scene?

Answer: Psycho

Which 1968 science-fiction film directed by Stanley Kubrick was based partly on the work of Arthur C. Clarke?

Answer: 2001: A Space Odyssey

Which actress won the Academy Award for Best Actress for playing the title role in the 1964 film Mary Poppins?

Answer: Julie Andrews

What 1969 western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford became one of the decade’s most famous buddy films?

Answer: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Which 1962 film introduced audiences to the character of British spy James Bond?

Answer: Dr. No

Which 1965 musical film starred Julie Andrews as a governess named Maria?

Answer: The Sound of Music

What 1960 epic film starring Charlton Heston won 11 Academy Awards?

Answer: Ben-Hur

Which 1967 crime drama starring Sidney Poitier featured the detective Virgil Tibbs?

Answer: In the Heat of the Night

Which 1969 film about two outlaw lovers became a landmark of the New Hollywood era?

Answer: Bonnie and Clyde

Television

Which animated family debuted in 1960 and became the first successful prime-time animated television series?

Answer: The Flintstones

What science-fiction television series premiered in 1966 and featured Captain James T. Kirk commanding the USS Enterprise?

Answer: Star Trek

Which spy comedy starring Don Adams as Maxwell Smart premiered in 1965?

Answer: Get Smart

What variety show hosted by Ed Sullivan featured The Beatles’ first U.S. television appearance in 1964?

Answer: The Ed Sullivan Show

Which television series followed Sheriff Andy Taylor and the residents of the fictional town of Mayberry?

Answer: The Andy Griffith Show

What 1965 sitcom introduced audiences to Samantha Stephens, a witch married to a mortal man?

Answer: Bewitched

Which children’s educational program premiered in 1969 and introduced characters such as Big Bird and Cookie Monster?

Answer: Sesame Street

What Western television series starred Steve McQueen as bounty hunter Josh Randall?

Answer: Wanted: Dead or Alive

Which 1966 television series starring Adam West became famous for its colorful style and comic-book effects?

Answer: Batman

Which 1967 television series starred Patrick McGoohan as a former secret agent known only as “Number Six”?

Answer: The Prisoner

Trends

Twiggy On The King's Road | Stan Meagher/GettyImages

What fashion style became one of the defining symbols of 1960s youth culture and was popularized by designers such as Mary Quant?

Answer: The miniskirt

What term described the movement of young people rejecting traditional social norms and embracing alternative lifestyles during the 1960s?

Answer: Counterculture

Which British fashion model became one of the most recognizable faces of the 1960s and was often called “The Face of 1966”?

Answer: Twiggy

What colorful artistic style became closely associated with 1960s concert posters and psychedelic music?

Answer: Psychedelic art

Which hairstyle became strongly associated with The Beatles and their early 1960s image?

Answer: The mop-top haircut

Which popular toy oven was introduced by Kenner in 1963 and became a major children’s craze?

Answer: The Easy-Bake Oven

Which clothing item became a symbol of youth rebellion and counterculture during the 1960s?

Answer: Blue jeans

What term described the young people who rejected many mainstream social values and embraced alternative lifestyles during the 1960s?

Answer: The counterculture movement

Which hairstyle popularized by Vidal Sassoon featured a sharp geometric cut and became associated with 1960s modern fashion?

Answer: The bob haircut

What dance craze of the early 1960s was inspired by Chubby Checker’s hit song?

Answer: The Twist

Events

President John F. Kennedy on First Day in Office | Bettmann/GettyImages

Who became the first human to complete an orbit around Earth and travel into outer space in 1961?

Answer: Yuri Gagarin

What NASA program successfully landed astronauts on the Moon in 1969?

Answer: The Apollo program

Which U.S. president delivered the famous “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech in West Berlin in 1963?

Answer: John F. Kennedy

What tragic event occurred in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963?

Answer: President John F. Kennedy was assassinated

Who became the first person to walk on the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission?

Answer: Neil Armstrong

What structure built in 1961 became one of the most powerful symbols of Cold War division?

Answer: The Berlin Wall

Which civil rights leader delivered the “I Have a Dream” speech during the 1963 March on Washington?

Answer: Martin Luther King Jr.

What major event occurred in April 1968 that shocked the United States and the world?

Answer: The assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Which 1962 confrontation between the United States and Soviet Union brought the world close to nuclear war?

Answer: The Cuban Missile Crisis

What 1968 Vietnam War offensive significantly changed American public opinion about the conflict?

Answer: The Tet Offensive

How many of these trivia questions could you answer without hesitating? Some of these movies, shows, and trends have been recycled over time, along with political events studied for decades, while others were more niche, perhaps only recollected by those who actually lived through the decade.

Test your knowledge further with more Mental Floss trivia!

More Mental Floss Trivia: