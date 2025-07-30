The 10 Most Popular Rides at Walt Disney World, Ranked by Fans and Hashtags

Picking a favorite ride at Disney World is like having to choose which one of your children is the coolest—but thanks to a new study, we now know which one the internet thinks is the coolest. Researchers from SeatPick, a ticket search engine, have accumulated data from Google, Instagram, and TripAdvisor to settle the debate once and for all.
SeatPick analyzed every ride across all four Disney World parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios. They combined stats and analytics from June 2024 through May of this year—including data from Instagram hashtags, internet searches, and Tripadvisor reviews—to determine which attractions were generating the most online conversation.
At the top of the list? The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Opened in 1994, the haunted attraction eponymously named for the legendary Rod Serling TV show racked up more than 465,000 hashtags and 75,000 monthly searches, proving there’s something people find absolutely irresistible about falling down an elevator shaft surrounded by creepy things.
Florida’s oldest operating rollercoaster, Space Mountain, came in at No. 2 with 128,000 monthly searches and a solid 4.5 out of 5 Tripadvisor rating. Its age, along with its continued popularity and legacy symbolizing boundless adventure and innovation, may explain why it keeps showing up on must-ride lists 50 years after its opening.
Rounding out the top three is the classic Disney ride “It’s a Small World,” which has amassed over 350,000 hashtags and 250 million riders.
Magic Kingdom dominates the list overall, with half of the rides listed located in that park. Here’s how the full top 10 shakes out:
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Space Mountain
- “It’s a Small World”
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- Expedition Everest
- Haunted Mansion
- Big Thunder Mountain
- Star Tours
- Jungle Cruise
- Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith (soon to be re-themed to The Muppets)
The Best Disney Rides by the Numbers
Rank
Ride
Park
Average Monthly Search Volume
Instagram Hashtags
Tripadvisor Ratings (out of 5)
Total score
1
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
75,943
465,274
4.5
22.7
2
Space Mountain
Magic Kingom
128,593
310,235
4.5
21.9
3
“It’s a Small World”
Magic Kingdom
49,558
352,796
4
18.0
4
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
84,218
130,677
4
14.9
5
Expedition Everest
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
26,949
113,036
5
13.7
6
Haunted Mansion
Magic Kingdom
50,643
102,617
4.5
13.7
7
Big Thunder Mountain
Magic Kingdom
31,870
134,382
4.5
13.4
8
Star Tours
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
15,546
160,684
4.5
13.2
9
Jungle Cruise
Magic Kingdom
15,893
204,546
4
13.2
10
Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
41,480
49,677
5
13.1
