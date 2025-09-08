AMC’s New Slash Pass Will Get You Access to Six Horror Movies for $66.66

Many folks love to be scared; there’s even a scientific basis for the craving. If you count yourself among the moviegoers who live for horror, you’ll likely appreciate AMC’s new Slash Pass.

AMC’s Slash Pass: A Sinister Price and a Killer Deal

You can use the Slash Pass to see six of AMC’s “Thrills & Chills” horror movies for the devilish price of $66.66 during this spooky season. You’re also welcome to mix and match deals; for example, you can use one pass to treat yourself to six different movies, or you can use it in one go by inviting five friends to join you for a horrifying movie night.

After obtaining your pass, you’ll have to purchase individual e-tickets via amctheatres.com, on the AMC Theatres mobile app, or at AMC Theatres locations, per the theater chain’s website. You should be able to access the movies you paid for via your Slash Pass account or through the confirmation email that’s sent after purchase. If a film isn’t running at your theater, you won’t be able to choose it.

Movies Included With the Slash Pass

The Slash Pass line-up includes classics like A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) as well as newer titles like The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025).

The participating horror movies are as follows:

The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)

The Long Walk (2025)

Him (2025)

The Strangers - Chapter 2 (2025)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Good Boy (2025)

Shelby Oaks (2024)

Bone Lake (2024)

Friday the 13th (2025)

Candyman (1992)

The Black Phone 2 (2025)

Scream (1996)

(1996) Eli Roth Presents: Dream Eater (2025)

Terrifier (2016)

Halloween Double Feature: Hallow Road & Vincent Must Die (2025)

Keeper (2025)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025)

After Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 stops showing in theaters (about late December or early January), Slash Pass tickets won’t be valid anymore. So, ensure you get the most out of your pass before time’s up. You can kick off a season of scares today by purchasing your pass on the AMC website.