Spirit Halloween’s Horror Babies Collection Is Equal Parts Creepy and Cute

Horror icons, such as Pennywise and Ghostface, continue to terrify audiences years after their movies left theaters. Even if you’re used to seeing these villains on screen, you’ve probably never encountered them like this: Spirit Halloween has released a new line of “Horror Babies” that reimagines the genre’s most fearsome killers as adorable infants.

These Horror Icons Are Now Baby Dolls

If you’ve ever wished that more baby dolls came with bloody weapons, you’re in luck. According to Gizmodo, the new doll line features eight murderous characters, ranging from classic monsters to new cult favorites. Here’s the full list of Horror Babies and their franchises:

Chucky (Child’s Play)



Art the Clown (Terrifyer)



Michael Myers (Halloween)



Leatherface (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre)



Pennywise (It)



Sam (Trick 'r Treat)



Frankenstein’s Monster (Frankenstein)



Ghostface (Scream)

Some characters are available in both larger (12.5-by-12.5-by-8.8-inch) and smaller (4-by-2.8-by-4-inch) versions. While the small statues are made of polyresin, the larger ones are foam-filled with latex. The Ghostface statue comes in two colors—pink and classic black—making it perfect for a slasher-themed gender reveal party.

You can find the available characters on the Spirit Halloween website, where each doll ranges from $15 to $55, depending on its size. To order in advance and pick it up in person, select the location nearest you. You may want to act quickly; some figures are selling out fast.

While spooky, these dolls aren’t quite as terrifying as the scariest allegedly-haunted dolls from history. One of the most infamous examples is the Annabelle doll featured in the Conjuring universe: She was inspired by a real Raggedy Ann doll that was gifted to a nurse in the ‘70s.