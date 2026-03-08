Readers learn a lot about authors through their work. With Jane Austen, we come to know her wit and passion from the words of Pride and Prejudice, Emma, and Persuasion. But what if we want to know more about Jane Austen as a person, and not just as a writer?

Several films have been produced to give viewers a special glimpse into the life of Jane Austen. Both fictional and biographical films have reached beyond the written page to capture the true spirit of the timeless wordsmith. While a few of these movies portray Jane as truly elusive, others give the feeling of spending time with a close friend.

These are the best movies about Jane Austen, ranked by how well they tell her story.

Becoming Jane (2007)

Becoming Jane excited Austen fans, only for their high hopes to fall flat. Anne Hathaway and James McAvoy are both incredible actors, and it's not necessarily a bad film. It merely misses the mark in capturing Austen’s unique essence.

Based on Austen's real, but brief, relationship with Tom Lefroy, Becoming Jane imagines what their love story could have been. We'll never know the truth behind their relationship and why it ended because Cassandra Austen, Jane’s elder sister, burned letters she deemed too personal. All in all, this film focused more on a whirlwind romance and less on getting Jane's story right.

Miss Austen Regrets (2007)

Miss Austen Regrets is a TV movie produced by the BBC that has been called a companion piece to Becoming Jane. This film takes what we know of Jane Austen's life and letters to tell the story of her later years. Olivia Williams does a great job portraying Jane Austen, though she sometimes comes off as too regretful of her refusal to marry.

As Jane nears her fortieth birthday, she thinks back to when a wealthy suitor proposed to her. She wonders if she made the right choice in not marrying him. Jane's niece, Fanny (Imogen Poots), looks to her as a guide in romance and also questions why Jane never married when she writes about love so often. The film’s creative choices portray Jane as uncharacteristically morose, which doesn’t quite align with the historical understanding of her personality.

The Real Jane Austen (2002)

In 2002, a docu-drama set out to depict Jane Austen’s person behind the novelist. The Real Jane Austen features reconstructions of scenes from Austen's life, including readings from her letters and writings. Gillian Kearney plays the role of Jane Austen, and the film is narrated by Anna Chancellor.

One of the best aspects of this film is that Anna Chancellor, who played Caroline Bingley in the 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, is actually related to the renowned author. As Jane Austen’s distant cousin, Chancellor draws on her family connection to offer a uniquely charming perspective in the biography.

Jane Austen: Rise of a Genius (2025)

Critics praised Jane Austen: Rise of a Genius. This documentary was released in celebration of the 250th anniversary of Austen's birth, and it scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. Audience reviews weren't quite so complimentary, citing too many interviews with celebrities and jarring transitions between scenes.

Jane Austen: Rise of a Genius is a biography lovingly told by celebrity Janeites like Sam West, Charity Wakefield, Tamsin Greig, and Greg Wise. Juliet Stevenson narrates, and Emöke Zsigmond portrays Jane Austen in the reenactment scenes. This film is a tribute to Jane Austen that some feel Austen herself would approve of.

Miss Austen (2025)

Miss Austen is technically a mini-series rather than a film, but it is a fantastic look at the relationship between sisters Cassandra and Jane Austen. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 92%, and The Guardian deemed it "an absolute treat." Keeley Hawes is praised for her portrayal of the elder Austen sister, trying to protect Jane's legacy after her death.

Rather than Jane, Cassandra is the main character of Miss Austen, but this gives a different view of Jane Austen that other biographies didn’t capture. Focusing more on the sisters and their bond, in contrast to Jane's romantic life, gives a wholesome view of the novelist. Miss Austen delves into Cassandra's motivation behind burning the letters she shared with Jane, and explores the love they shared.