7 of the Best Period Romance Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score

Throughout history, tales and songs have told of great romance because it is something many of us long to have. That deep yearning has existed and will continue to exist because love is such an integral part of humanity. Maybe that's why we are drawn to romances set in the past. Seeing love echo through the ages helps us believe in a love of our own. Period pieces connect us to the past, and period romances show us that even with different circumstances, love can blossom anytime and anywhere.

But truly amazing love stories have more to them than just "boy meets girl." A film that captures not only the romance but also deeper themes is one that fans will return to again and again. That's why Rotten Tomatoes collects reviews by critics and audiences of these films, so we may see which are most worthy of a rewatch. Here are seven of the best period romance films, "certified fresh" on the website.

7. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) — 96%

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is often overlooked in the period romance genre because it's seen as a martial arts film. But interwoven with the martial arts and the action are two stories of forbidden love. In Qing Dynasty China, Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh) and Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-Fat) have been in love for years, but feel they would betray Shu Lien's late fiancé by beginning a relationship.

The other couple, Jen Yu (Zhang Ziyi) and Lo Xiao Hou (Chang Chen) deal with similar issues as Lo tries to convince Jen to run away from her arranged marriage to be with him. The love these couples have for each other drives their actions and creates a deeper current to the plot than just a martial arts movie.

6. Brooklyn (2015) — 97%

Brooklyn is an adaptation of Colm Tóibín's novel of the same name. It follows Eilis (Saoirse Ronan), an Irish woman who immigrates to New York in the 1950s for a new life. She meets and falls in love with Italian-American Tony (Emory Cohen), but feels torn between her two worlds when a death in her family requires her to return to Ireland.

There is also a second romance between Eilis and Jim (Domhnall Gleeson) when she returns to Ireland, confusing her even more about what path she should take. The background is rich with the immigrant experience, and adds to the feeling of being swept up in the romance. The film earned numerous award nominations, with Saoirse Ronan nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, and it won the BAFTA Award for Best British Film in 2016.

5. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019) — 97%

The French sapphic romance Portrait of a Lady on Fire is another heartbreaking love story of a couple forbidden to be together. Marianne is a painter and an art teacher who reminisces with her students about one of her most famous paintings. It is the painting of her secret lover, Héloïse, who needed a wedding portrait done before her arranged marriage.

The two women love each other fiercely, but understand that they must adhere to societal expectations. The film won the Queer Palm award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and has been named one of the 50 best films of the 21st century by The Hollywood Reporter.

4. Sense and Sensibility (1995) — 98%

Ang Lee's Sense and Sensibility is often cited as one of the best Jane Austen film adaptations. The only issue people have is that the cast is so much older than the characters they play. But when you have the chance to see Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, and Hugh Grant acting in a period romance, you should absolutely take it!

When their father dies, Marianne (Winslet) and Elinor (Thompson) must downsize to a small cottage in the country. Elinor tries her best to be practical and not swayed by love, knowing she has few prospects, but Marianne dreams of a whirlwind romance. The acting is phenomenal, especially by Thompson, and so the age of the cast is forgotten in the midst of the love stories.

3. Pride and Prejudice (1940) — 100%

The 1940 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice isn't worried about the costumes being contemporarily accurate, but otherwise, it's a very charming film. Greer Garson portrays Elizabeth Bennet, and Laurence Olivier plays Mr. Darcy. Even with the anachronistic wardrobe and the liberties taken from Austen's novel, this version of Pride and Prejudice scores the highest on Rotten Tomatoes.

This adaptation is a beloved MGM classic and won an Academy Award for Best Art Direction. Greer Garson also won a couple of awards for her acting. One Rotten Tomatoes reviewer even called for this film to be retitled as "How to Fall in Love With Greer Garson 101."

2. A Room With A View (1986) — 100%

Based on the novel by E.M. Forster, A Room With A View sees Lucy Honeychurch (Helena Bonham-Carter) meet a man during her trip to Italy. She falls for George Emerson (Julian Sands) and his charisma, but wonders if that impractical love is a good idea. When back home in England, her decision becomes more difficult when the stable and wealthy Cecil Vyse (Daniel Day-Lewis) steps forward as a suitor.

A Room With A View won several Oscars, including Best Costume Design and Best Writing. Maggie Smith won a BAFTA for Best Actress in her role as Lucy's cousin. Critics adored this film, with only a few giving it slightly less than a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Singin' In The Rain (1952) — 100%

The highest rated period romance, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is Singin' In The Rain. This gorgeous musical was filmed in the '50s, but takes place about 30 years earlier, when movies were just figuring out how to add sound. When Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly) realizes his co-star Lina (Jean Hagen) cannot be recorded due to her nasally voice, he looks for someone to use as a dub.

Don meets Kathy (Debbie Reynolds) and hires her to be Lina's voice. Kathy also helps Don brainstorm an entirely new film when the movie looks to be a flop. They fall in love, but Lina is not ready to give her shadow the limelight. The film is listed as AFI's top movie musical of all time, and definitely earned its spot at the top of Rotten Tomatoes's list as well.

