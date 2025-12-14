8 Blockbuster-Era Movies Every ’90s Kid Rented (And Where They’re Streaming Now)

One of the best things about visiting a movie rental store was discovering so many movies you might not have heard about. You would look at their box art and read the descriptions on the back, and maybe even ask the store clerk for any good suggestions.

There was something very rewarding about going out and renting the movie physically, and then coming back home to watch it, rather than browsing through streaming services.

Much like getting physical copies of video games rather than their digital alternatives, the feeling of having a physical copy was always different. Here are eight movies that ’90s kids rented and loved.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Streaming on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video with the Peacock add-on.

You didn’t need to know much about dinosaurs to absolutely love the first Jurassic Park movie, which still remains the absolute best of the franchise. The movie hit theaters in 1993, and it was just as successful once it showed up on rental shelves.

Steven Spielberg mixed real animatronics with early CGI in a way that still looks scarier than the modern sequels in the franchise. The story might feel simple, but the direction is so good that it never feels basic.

Home Alone (1990)

Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

To this day, there’s something so comforting about the first Home Alone. If you’re a ‘90s kid, you likely remember renting the movie during the holiday season—or watching it on TV multiple times. And by extension, many families treat it like a rule to watch Home Alone each year as tradition.

Macaulay Culkin carries the movie with his mischief and innocence, and Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, who play the burglars, make slapstick pain look both awful and hilarious.

The Lion King (1994)

Streaming on Disney+.

The Lion King is one of the most cinematic animated movies of its time. It can easily still be considered Disney’s best, even today. A narrative built on inspiration from Hamlet, the writers shaped the movie to be more accessible (for kids) without it feeling only for a younger audience.

And of course, the music helps a lot too, thanks to both Elton John and Hans Zimmer’s contributions.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Streaming on Netflix, Pluto TV, Paramount+, and Amazon Prime Video with the Paramount+ add-on.

If you asked a ’90s kid to name an action movie they watched too young, Terminator 2 would likely come up pretty fast. James Cameron has had a knack for going bigger and more expansive when it comes to sequels (like with Aliens), and this couldn’t be truer for Terminator 2, which takes everything up a notch compared to his original.

Sometimes people forget that the first Terminator was more of a dark sci-fi thriller, while T2 swings much closer to a full-blown action blockbuster, without losing any of its storytelling qualities.

Independence Day (1996)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Independence Day came out when aliens were everywhere—comic books, arcade games, movies, and TV shows. Director/writer Roland Emmerich and writer Dean Devlin went big, portraying an alien invasion differently than other movies at the time.

Everything in the movie feels large, sometimes maybe ridiculous, yet it works because the tone stays grounded enough to let the characters matter. The action may not be relatable, but the characters feel like regular folks caught in a mess.

Batman Returns (1992)

Streaming on HBO Max, Paramount+, and Amazon Prime Video with the Paramount+ add-on.

Batman Returns might not have been every parent’s favorite, as it was much darker and grittier than the typical superhero movie they might have expected. But younger generations loved it.

All of the atmospheric world-building from 1989’s Batman is taken up a notch, like the snowy Gotham with its gothic architecture and style, and just enough strangeness to remind you of the source material. Michael Keaton returns as Batman, but it’s the villains who steal the show this time.

Jumanji (1995)

Streaming on fuboTV and Philo.

The premise of Jumanji is undeniably thrilling. A board game that drags real animals and chaos into your house? Kids didn’t need any convincing to watch the movie. It’s fast-paced, but never so fast that it loses the emotional elements.

In the film, Robin Williams plays the adult version of Alan Parrish, who spends decades trapped in the game. Here, he shows someone who tries to reconnect with a world that moved on without him.

The animals and effects might look a little dated today, but that almost adds to the charm. Back then, as a kid, though, those stampedes felt real enough.

Toy Story (1995)

Streaming on Disney+.

Toy Story was the first full-length computer-animated movie. The contrast and relationship between central characters Woody and Buzz—amongst other supporting characters—is the driving force of all of the Toy Story movies.

Although the newer installments in the franchise do look much better, the old-school charm and strong storytelling of the first one prevent it from ever feeling dated. The writers of the movie series did a good job at keeping the humor sharp and grounded in character, which has also helped these movies age very well.