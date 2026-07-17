7 Coming-Of-Age Movies That Perfectly Capture Summer Break

Back when we were kids, summer breaks seemed like an eternity—a wild, magical, and slightly unreal time full of possibility, poignancy, and discovery. Somehow, childhood always seems synonymous with summer, marking a time of growth and change. The films on this list will transport you back to times of youth, sunshine, and adventure.

The Kings Of Summer (2013)

Jordan Vogt-Roberts directed this summer tale which takes in many common childhood themes: rejection, jealousy, love, anger, and confusion. The story centers on three teenagers—Joe Toy, his best friend Patrick, and perennial outsider, Biaggio. Joe has a strained relationship with his father, Patrick is frustrated with his parents, and Biaggio is something of an outcast.

All three, with the conviction only children can possess, decide to build a house in the woods and thereby live a life of freedom. When Joe invites Kelly, the girl he’s in love with, to visit, Kelly takes a shine to Patrick and the kids’ dream begins to unravel.

Edge Of Seventeen (1998)

Not to be confused with the 2016 movie of the same name, this enjoyable late-‘90s film marked the directorial debut for David Moreton. The setting is Ohio, in 1984. 16-year-old protagonist, Eric, played by Chris Stafford, is working a summer job at the local amusement park. He begins to experience new feelings when a new co-worker, Rod, comes on the scene. Sexual tensions arise between the two young men. Eric grapples with his emotions whilst Eric's best friend, Maggie, pines for his affections.

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

As relevant now as when it was released, director Jamie Babbit's film debut is a poignant and funny lesbian coming-of-age movie in which high schooler Megan Bloomfield (played by Natasha Lyonne) is sent by her parents to a conversion therapy summer camp to “straighten out” her sexuality. Megan's experience at the camp, and shared tribulations with her fellow campers, lead to the reverse outcome. Some great performances and memorable characters make for a fun and moving experience.

Adventureland (2009)

Released the same year as actor Jesse Eisenberg's breakout box office success starring alongside Woody Harrelson in Zombieland, this sweet romantic comedy sees Eisenberg play a similarly awkward teenager in quite a different setting. He stars as recent high school graduate James Brennan who, following the news that his father has lost his job, takes employment at a local theme park to save up for grad school. Kristen Stewart co-stars with fantastic support from Ryan Reynolds, Kristin Wiig, and others.

Ping Pong Summer (2014)

Michael Tully both wrote and directed this wonderfully quirky movie, set in the 1980s, which follows the story of 13-year-old Rad, an awkward teen who dreams of becoming a professional beatboxer. Rad's other love is for pink pong, and this comes to the fore during a family summer vacation in Ocean City, Maryland.

Rad encounters bullies, Lyle and Dale, makes a new friend named Teddy, tangles with popular girl Stacy, and forms a touching relationship with eccentric middle-aged woman Randi. When a local ping pong tournament offers an opportunity for Rad to gain revenge against Lyle and Dale, Rad and Teddy receive help from an unexpected quarter.

Skate Kitchen (2018)

A major part of the captivating authenticity to be found in this wonderful film stems from the cast— real female skateboarders from New York City, who play fictional versions of themselves onscreen. These teens had never acted before, commencing filming after just eight months of lessons. The plot concerns Camille (played by Rachelle Vinberg) who, seeking to escape a difficult relationship with her over-protective mother, takes up with a group an all-girl of skaters and learns harsh lessons about love, life, and friendship, over a summer in the city.

Moonrise Kingdom (2010)

Director Wes Anderson has built his career on visually striking, thoroughly engaging movies with decidedly off-kilter tones. Moonrise Kingdom, which sees a young boy named Sam Shakusky (Jared Gilman) escape scout camp to unite with his love, Suzy Bishop (Kara Hayward), remains one of the director's best.

The two leads shine before a brilliant supporting cast comprised of Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, and more. Sam and Suzy's escapades on their own deserted beach perfectly summon up the innocence and awakenings of youth.

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