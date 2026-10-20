Every Live-Action ‘Spider-Man’ Movie, Ranked

What makes Spider-Man one of the most popular comic book heroes ever? Peter Parker has a lot of relatable stuff going on that makes him more compelling than most heroes. Usually considered one of the “Big Three” comic heroes alongside Batman and Superman, Spider-Man has also enjoyed a very successful run on the big screen, with far more hits than misses.

The latest Spidey movie – Spider-Man: Brand New Day – has taken that success to another level, earning more than $2.51 billion worldwide.

Interestingly, Spider-Man’s comic book debut happened in Amazing Fantasy #15, which was an anthology series published in 1962. The character became so popular that Marvel launched his own The Amazing Spider-Man #1 in March 1963.

It’s been more than six decades, and filmmakers have continued to find new ways to tell worthwhile stories of the various Spider-People. Oh, and there are also the two animated Spider-Verse movies that would otherwise end up somewhere at the top of this list, but this time we’re only focusing on the live-action outings of the web-slinger.

9. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes – 51%

Pretty much everyone agrees that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is the least good live-action Spider-Man movie by a decent margin. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are still as great as ever as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, but even they struggle to hold together a story that seems determined to juggle every idea Sony could possibly squeeze into one movie (with a lot of them being spin-off bait).

Having multiple villains wasn’t inherently a problem, but the movie struggles to give them enough room to breathe. Rhino, in particular, was at the forefront of marketing despite only properly showing up at the end.

There are still some effective moments, especially anything to do with Peter and Gwen’s relationship, including the devastating ending.

8. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes – 62%

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 had the unenviable task of following two hugely successful superhero movies. Producer Avi Arad pushed for Venom to be a part of the movie, believing this popular comic book character would attract a lot more fans. Raimi wasn’t as interested in the character, and the creative disagreement shows in the film.

The movie attempts to balance way too much. Still, the film’s messier ideas aren’t entirely without merit. The black-suit/symbiote storyline led to some divisive material, including Peter’s increasingly ridiculous attempts to look cool (The dance scene has certainly outlived its intended purpose).

But even with all that, Spider-Man 3 ‘s narrative ambitions and occasional moments of genius keep it from being a complete disappointment.

7. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes – 92%

After Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man franchise stalled, Spider-Man needed another fresh start. Sony’s brand-new partnership with Marvel Studios made that possible, and it allowed Tom Holland to debut as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War before receiving his own solo adventure.

This introduction also gave Spider-Man: Homecoming a useful advantage – audiences didn’t need to go through another lengthy retelling of his origin story, and it could focus more on some other elements.

Although the movie can sometimes have a “made by a committee” vibe and plays it too safe. Tony Stark’s inclusion and mentorship surely create some compelling moments, but Peter’s reliance on Iron Man’s technology and approval sometimes undermines him. Does Spider-Man (even a relatively new one) really need an Avengers-level AI to figure out how to be a neighborhood hero?

Homecoming remains a solid, enjoyable introduction to Holland’s version of the character, even if the MCU’s larger machinery sometimes threatens to overshadow it.

6. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes – 91%

Spider-Man: Far From Home came out two months after Avengers: Endgame, and takes place eight months after it in-universe. The movie deals with the death of Tony Stark, which left Peter Parker struggling with the loss of his mentor.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio is to thank for the movie’s biggest creative advantage. Much like in the comics, Mysterio has no superpowers. But he is reimagined as a disgruntled former Stark Industries employee who manipulates Peter’s grief and insecurity.

The elaborate, illusion-based action sequences also contain some of the most visually inventive action in the MCU, especially the sequence where Peter gets trapped in Mysterio’s shifting nightmares.

But once again, for better or worse, the movie depends on Tony Stark’s tech and legacy to create another villain. Even so, Far From Home took more risks than its predecessor and was more creatively exciting, and its final reveal was a very effective cliffhanger for the next one. Although it might not have been a great idea to kill off Mysterio in his first movie.

5. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes – 71%

After Sam Raimi’s planned fourth Spider-Man movie collapsed amid long-running creative disagreements with Sony, the studio instead opted for a complete reboot. Andrew Garfield’s Peter was noticeably edgier than Tobey Maguire’s portrayal, and not nearly as awkward.

Once he puts on the suit, that personality becomes all the more amplified. This version of Spider-Man can’t stop taunting criminals and often uses humor to distract opponents, which is more in line with the comic book version of Spidey.

The movie still treads some familiar ground by showing all of Peter’s origin, Uncle Ben’s death, and his discovery of responsibility again, but it’s all still compelling enough. Where the film especially succeeds is in its central characters.

Garfield and Stone have great chemistry, and Gwen is an active participant in the story rather than just being a love interest. The Amazing Spider-Man established a promising version of this character that deserved better sequels.

4. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes – 93%

The idea of bringing together three generations of Spider-Man could seem like the sort of ambitious fan service studios would often dismiss as being too complicated. Even now, it’s a little hard to believe how well Spider-Man: No Way Home pulled it off.

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin remains just as frightening as he was almost twenty years ago, and he gets to torment yet another Spider-Man. He felt like a natural villain to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, too.

It also had some bold storytelling decisions, such as Aunt May’s death, which becomes a defining moment for Peter. The movie also did a good job of making sure Peter 1 doesn’t get overshadowed by the other Spider-Men.

3. Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026)

Rotten Tomatoes – 90%

After No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes a refreshing (and needed) step back to the basics. The movie looks very different from almost every other MCU project, with more saturated color grading and moodier cinematography.

Rather than constantly escalating the stakes toward another possibly universe-ending catastrophe, the story focuses on Peter’s everyday responsibilities and the consequences of living almost entirely for that very superhero identity, doubling down on the “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man” part.

The supporting cast from the broader MCU, such as the Punisher, Hulk, and Yelena, are all written naturally into this adventure and have dialogues that showcase clashes between their different approaches to heroism.

Following the enormous spectacle (and hype moments) of No Way Home, a relatively grounded approach was the smartest direction for this movie. And the result is an emotional Spider-Man movie that is easily among the best in the genre of superhero movies.

2. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes – 93%

Few superhero sequels have understood their central character as well as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. In this movie, Peter Parker (despite his powers) is struggling with almost every part of his civilian life, such as failing college classes, falling behind on rent, losing his job, and drifting away from important people.

It really solidified that being Spider-Man may be a responsibility, but it’s also a pretty inconvenient career choice. Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus made for a formidable opponent to Peter, and his story also mirrors Peter’s own struggles.

The same narrative device of friend-to-foe worked well with Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin in the first movie, and this was another great adaptation of one of Spidey’s most iconic villains. The film’s occasional melodrama is a big part of its charm (and the Raimi-verse in general).

1. Spider-Man (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes – 90%

All nostalgia aside, the original Spider-Man remains the best live-action Spider-Man movie because it perfectly understands both halves of its hero. Peter here has an awkward sincerity that makes his transformation believable, all while the movie builds a superhero origin story around themes of grief, guilt, and the great temptation to use this power selfishly.

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin was also the perfect first adversary, and there’s no underselling Dafoe’s manic performance.

The film also benefits from James Franco’s Harry Osborn and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson, two important characters whose relationships with Peter establish the emotional complications that follow him throughout the trilogy.

Sam Raimi’s background in horror provides both the action and the drama with a slightly campy vibe. There's also Danny Elfman’s sweeping orchestral score, which is another defining element of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.

The film grossed more than $800 million worldwide and helped re-establish superhero movies as major mainstream events after a comparatively quieter period for the genre in the 1990s.

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