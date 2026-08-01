The Best Spider-Man Trivia Questions to Separate the Fans From the Green Goblins

Maybe your amazement at Spider-Man started with Sam Raimi’s early-2000s trilogy, or maybe you hopped on during Tom Holland’s high-tech MCU run. Either way, it’s hard not to get caught in the wide web of Spider-Man lore.

To be a true Spidey fan means keeping your spidey-senses sharp at all times. It means remembering Aunt May’s hospital room number, knowing which soda brand Peter tested his web-shooters on, and separating your Peter-One from your Peter-Three. After all, knowledge is power, and as Uncle Ben always said, "With great power comes great responsibility.”

Whether you’re prepping for a movie marathon before heading to the theater for Spider-Man: Brand New Day or hosting a trivia night for fellow MCU fans, you’re in the right neighborhood.

Think you’re a Marvel trivia marvel? These 100 quiz questions covering two decades of Spider-Man cinema history, live-action lore, behind-the-scenes secrets, and more will show whether you've got what it takes to earn a perfect score.

NYC & Early Days

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1. In the beginning of the 2002 film, where did Peter live and who did he live with?

Answer: Queens, with his Aunt May and Uncle Ben.

2. What was the number on the back of the school bus Peter chases on Woodhaven Blvd.?

Answer: 3344.

3. What was written on the banner on the side of Peter's school bus?

Answer: Go Wildcats.

4. What was Uncle Ben lecturing Peter about in the car right before he was shot?

Answer: Fighting with Flash Thompson at school and using restraint.

5. What was the name of Mary Jane's high school boyfriend whom she dumps on graduation day?

Answer: Flash Thompson.

6. What award did Peter Parker receive at his high school graduation ceremony?

Answer: The Science Award.

7. In school, right before his cafeteria fight with Flash Thompson, what does Peter's new Spider-Sense NOT detect?

Answer: A spider.

Becoming Spider-Man

8. What type of spider played the "super spider" that bit Peter Parker in the 2002 movie?

Answer: Steatoda (a false widow painted red and blue).

9. How many pictures does Peter take of Mary Jane on the high school field trip before getting bitten?

Answer: 7.

10. After Peter is bitten by the spider, what is the very first physical change he notices the next morning?

Answer: His eyesight is completely restored.

11. What name did Peter originally give himself when signing up for the underground wrestling match?

Answer: The Human Spider.

12. Who gives Peter the official stage name "Spider-Man"?

Answer: The wrestling ring announcer (played by Bruce Campbell).

13. How much money was Peter promised for lasting 3 minutes in the ring with Bone Saw McGraw?

Answer: $3,000.

14. How much was Peter actually paid after defeating Bone Saw in under two minutes?

Answer: $100.

15. Who was the wrestler that Peter Parker fought in the cage match?

Answer: Bone Saw McGraw (played by "Macho Man" Randy Savage).

16. Who designs Peter's original Spider-Man suit in the 2002 movie?

Answer: Peter Parker himself.

17. Why did Peter choose red and blue for his Spider-Man costume?

Answer: They were the colors of the genetically modified spider that bit him.

18. Who first calls Spider-Man "Webhead"?

Answer: The wrestling match promoter.

19. Who was Uncle Ben's killer in the 2002 film?

Answer: Denis Carradine (the robber who stole cash from the wrestling promoter).

20. When Spidey chases the robber who killed Uncle Ben, what brand of beer is on the truck he jumps onto?

Answer: Carlsberg.

21. When does Peter officially decide to become a dedicated crime-fighting superhero?

Answer: After talking to Aunt May in his room on the night of his high school graduation.

Friends, Family & Daily Life

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22. What are the full names of Peter's Aunt May and Uncle Ben?

Answer: May Parker and Ben Parker.

23. How old was Uncle Ben when he was looking through newspaper classified ads for a new job?

Answer: 68 years old.

24. What famous Renaissance artist does Uncle Ben jokingly call Peter to remind him to paint the kitchen?

Answer: Michelangelo.

25. What were Peter's sharp, regretful last words to Uncle Ben in the car?

Answer: "Then stop pretending to be [my father]!"

26. What is the actor's name who played Uncle Ben in the 2002 movie?

Answer: Cliff Robertson.

27. What is the actor's name who played Aunt May in the Sam Raimi trilogy?

Answer: Rosemary Harris.

28. What room number is Aunt May staying in at Queens General Hospital?

Answer: Room 270.

29. What line from the Lord's Prayer is Aunt May reciting when the Green Goblin attacks her bedroom?

Answer: "Deliver us from evil."

30. What item was Peter tasked with buying for Aunt May's Thanksgiving dinner?

Answer: Cranberry sauce.

31. What luxury car brand does Norman Osborn drive when dropping Harry off at high school?

Answer: A Rolls-Royce.

32. What nickname does Harry Osborn occasionally use for his father Norman?

Answer: "Stormin' Norman."

33. Who played Harry Osborn in the Sam Raimi film trilogy?

Answer: James Franco.

34. What major holiday family dinner serves as the backdrop where Peter, May, Norman, Harry, and MJ share one room?

Answer: Thanksgiving.

Love & Relationships

35. Who played Mary Jane Watson in the Sam Raimi trilogy?

Answer: Kirsten Dunst.

36. What is M.J.'s full name?

Answer: Mary Jane Watson.

37. How old was Peter Parker when Mary Jane first moved in next door?

Answer: 6 years old.

38. When Mary Jane moved in next door, what did young Peter ask Aunt May?

Answer: "Is that an angel?"

39. What high school play did Mary Jane star in during the 1st grade, which made Peter cry?

Answer: Cinderella.

40. What color are Peter Parker's eyes, as noted by Mary Jane once he takes off his glasses?

Answer: Blue.

41. What is Peter's witty response when Mary Jane remarks that he looks taller than usual?

Answer: "I hunch."

42. What NYC restaurant does Mary Jane work at as a waitress while struggling to book acting roles?

Answer: The Moondance Diner.

43. What did the soap opera casting director tell Mary Jane she needed to work on after her audition?

Answer: She needed acting lessons.

44. How much total cash does Peter have in his pocket when offering to buy MJ a cheeseburger?

Answer: $7.84.

45. How many total times does Spider-Man save or rescue Mary Jane throughout the 2002 movie?

Answer: 4 times.

46. What promise does Peter make to Mary Jane at Uncle Ben's grave after turning down her romantic confession?

Answer: He promises he will always be there as her friend to take care of her.

The Daily Bugle & Oscorp

Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

47. Who played the loudmouthed Daily Bugle Editor-in-Chief J. Jonah Jameson?

Answer: J.K. Simmons.

48. According to J. Jonah Jameson, who is the only person in the world he actually trusts?

Answer: His barber.

49. How much money does J. Jonah Jameson end up paying Peter for his first set of Spider-Man photos?

Answer: $300.

50. What line does Jameson yell at the Green Goblin when asked who takes Spider-Man's photographs?

Answer: "I don't know who he is! His stuff comes in the mail!"

51. Which supporting character from the comics is mentioned as firing Peter Parker, though never physically seen on screen in Spider-Man (2002)?

Answer: Dr. Curt Connors.

52. What company was Oscorp's main corporate rival in the 2002 movie?

Answer: Quest Aerospace.

The Green Goblin & Supervillains

53. What is the designation of the laboratory where Norman Osborn exposes himself to performance-enhancing gas?

Answer: LAB C35.

54. What is the serial/model number on the green gas tube containing Oscorp's Human Performance Enhancers?

Answer: CX.00009.

55. Who first gives the villain the moniker "The Green Goblin" in the newspaper?

Answer: J. Jonah Jameson.

56. What public event does the Green Goblin crash for his terror attack in Times Square?

Answer: Oscorp's World Unity Festival.

57. What color are the lens covers over the Green Goblin's mask eyes?

Answer: Yellow.

58. What name does Spider-Man mockingly call the Green Goblin when trapped in the burning building?

Answer: "Gobby."

59. How many innocent people does Spider-Man actually save from the burning building before realizing it's a trap?

Answer: One (a baby).

60. How does Norman Osborn figure out that Peter Parker is Spider-Man during Thanksgiving dinner?

Answer: He notices the deep cut on Peter's arm.

61. What excuse does Peter make to Norman for the cut on his arm?

Answer: He claims he got clipped by a bike messenger.

62. What bridge does the Green Goblin force Spider-Man to choose between saving Mary Jane or a tramway full of children?

Answer: The Queensboro Bridge.

63. What number is painted on the side of the Roosevelt Island cable car dangling from the Queensboro Bridge?

Answer: 1.

64. What were Norman Osborn's final words to Peter Parker before dying by his own glider?

Answer: "Peter... don't tell Harry."

65. Who first published the nickname "Doctor Octopus" in Spider-Man 2?

Answer: J. Jonah Jameson.

66. How did Otto Octavius lose his wife, Rosalie, during his fusion reactor demonstration in Spider-Man 2?

Answer: She was struck by flying glass shards.

67. In Spider-Man 2, what rare element does Doc Ock require from Harry Osborn to power his machine?

Answer: Tritium.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

Bobby Bank/GC Images/Getty Images

68. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, who is the first person to discover Peter's secret identity?

Answer: His best friend, Ned Leeds.

69. What job did Adrian Toomes (The Vulture) hold before the Department of Damage Control shut his business down?

Answer: He owned a NYC salvage and clean-up company.

70. How did Adrian Toomes eliminate the original Shocker in Spider-Man: Homecoming?

Answer: He accidentally disintegrated him with a Chitauri anti-gravity weapon.

71. How does Peter Parker discover that Adrian Toomes is actually Liz's father?

Answer: He opens the door to pick up Liz for the Homecoming dance.

72. Where does the final showdown between Spider-Man and the Vulture take place in Spider-Man: Homecoming?

Answer: The Coney Island beachfront.

73. What famous NYC vessel gets sliced in half by alien technology weapons in Spider-Man: Homecoming?

Answer: The Staten Island Ferry.

74. What AI name does Peter Parker assign to the voice inside his Stark-designed Spider-Man suit?

Answer: Karen.

75. What famous sci-fi LEGO set does Ned Leeds want Peter to help him build?

Answer: The Star Wars Death Star.

76. What term is used across the MCU for the five-year period after Thanos's snap?

Answer: "The Blip."

77. What European city do Peter Parker and his classmates visit first on their summer trip in Far From Home?

Answer: Venice, Italy.

78. What high-tech acronym is given to Tony Stark's augmented reality sunglasses gifted to Peter?

Answer: E.D.I.T.H. ("Even Dead I'm The Hero").

79. Where are MJ, Ned, and Peter's class located when Mysterio unleashes his drone storm in London?

Answer: The Tower Bridge.

80. What news media personality broadcasts the doctored Mysterio footage exposing Peter's identity?

Answer: J. Jonah Jameson.

81. Following the public reveal of Spider-Man's identity in No Way Home, what blind lawyer gives Peter legal counsel?

Answer: Matt Murdock (Daredevil).

82. Who kills Aunt May during the condo fight in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Answer: The Green Goblin.

83. How many alternate-universe versions of Peter Parker do Ned and MJ summon in No Way Home?

Answer: Two (Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's).

84. What global iconic NYC landmark do the three Spider-Men choose as the battlefield for curing their foes?

Answer: The Statue of Liberty.

Famous Quotes

85. Who observed, "You have a knack for getting in trouble"?

Answer: Spider-Man (to Mary Jane in the alley).

86. Who lamented, "I offered you friendship and you spat in my face"?

Answer: The Green Goblin.

87. Who yelled, "Come on, Flash!" during the high school hallway altercation?

Answer: Mary Jane Watson.

88. Who told Peter in the hospital, "You do too much. You're not Superman, you know"?

Answer: Aunt May.

89. Who said the famous line, "With great power comes great responsibility"?

Answer: Uncle Ben (Ben Parker).

90. Who asked, "What're ya doin' up there?" when Peter leaped to the top of the cage?

Answer: Bone Saw McGraw.

91. Complete the movie's closing narration line: "This is my gift, this is my ______."

Answer: Curse.

92. What are the very last spoken words of the 2002 Spider-Man film?

Answer: "Who am I? I'm Spider-Man."

Filming & Fun Facts

Andrew Milligan/PA ImagesGetty Images

93. What pop star performs live on stage during Oscorp's World Unity Festival right before the Goblin arrives?

Answer: Macy Gray.

94. What famous beverage brand is prominently featured when Peter tests his web-shooters in his bedroom?

Answer: Dr Pepper.

95. Which famous comic book hero is explicitly mentioned three times in the 2002 Spider-Man movie?

Answer: Superman.

96. Where can Marvel legend Stan Lee be spotted making his cameo in the 2002 Spider-Man film?

Answer: In the crowd dodging falling debris during the World Unity Festival attack.

97. Who directed the original 2002 Spider-Man film trilogy?

Answer: Sam Raimi.

98. What famous horror film trilogy put director Sam Raimi on the map before directing Spider-Man?

Answer: The Evil Dead trilogy.

99. Who performed the hit end-credits theme song "Hero" for the 2002 Spider-Man soundtrack?

Answer: Chad Kroeger (featuring Josey Scott).

100. How much money did Spider-Man (2002) make domestically in its opening weekend?

Answer: $114 million.

How did your spider-senses hold up? Were you able to swing through all 100 of these questions without getting tangled up, or did the Green Goblin get the best of you? Whether you aced every single one or need a movie-marathon refresh, test your knowledge with even more pop culture trivia at Mental Floss!

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