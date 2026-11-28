Perhaps the singular genius of director Stanley Kubrick was his ability to handle multiple genres with equal aplomb. Every Kubrick movie is visually stylish, with nuanced storytelling and imaginative framing. Arguably, there's no such thing as a bad Kubrick film, but this overview, ranked according to Rotten Tomatoes critics, will prompt some fascinating debates between cinephiles.

1. Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) // 97%

Sitting in top spot with a remarkable 97% rating is Kubrick's 1964 classic cold war satire, which stars Peter Sellers. Sterling Hayden plays Brigadier General Jack D. Ripper, the unhinged officer one button-press away from ordering an unwarranted nuclear strike. Sellers is unforgettable as a trio of characters—British RAF officer Lionel Mandrake, the President of the United States, and the titular “expert,” Dr. Strangelove.

2. Paths of Glory (1957) // 96%

Kubrick was ahead of his time with this nuanced World War I movie which follows officer Colonel Dax (Kirk Douglas) and his French soldiers, tasked with carrying out a suicidal attack on a fortified German position. It’s a humane and deeply moving film based on the Humphrey Cobb novel of the same name.

3. The Killing (1956) // 96%

This transcendent neo noir thriller stars Sterling Hayden as criminal Johnny Clay, who recruits a diverse team including a bartender, a betting teller, a corrupt cop, and a sharpshooter, to rob millions from a racetrack. When the teller (Elisha Cook Jr.) lets slip the plan to his wife, things swiftly go awry.

4. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) // 91%

Seven decades on, Kubrick's visionary sci-fi movie still stands as one of the all-time best of the genre. Highly influential for its striking visual style and meditative nature, the director masterfully co-wrote this tale with another acknowledged great, sci-fi writer and inventor Arthur C. Clarke.

5. Spartacus (1960) // 90%

This fantastic sword and sandals epic follows Spartacus the slave's journey from trainee gladiator to rebel leader. With Kirk Douglas as the eponymous hero, and a terrific supporting cast of Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, and Tony Curtis, this movie delivers on every level.

6. Full Metal Jacket (1987) // 84%

One of the best cinematic takes on the Vietnam War, Full Metal Jacket is as memorable for its brutal training camp scenes as its portrayal of American soldier's experiences on the battlefield. R. Lee. Ermey steals the show as a threatening drill sergeant, with Matthew Modine starring as Private James T. “Joker” Davis. The movie was adapted from Gustav Hasford’s semi-autobiographical novel The Short-Timers.

7. A Clockwork Orange (1971) // 83%

Not for the faint of heart, this eerie crime drama, based on the book by Anthony Burgess, follows young hoodlum and his cold-hearted gang of “droogs'”as they rampage through a truly disturbing version of England. Malcolm McDowell’s portrayal of Alex is a thing of wonder.

8. Lolita (1962) // 83%

As controversial as it is misunderstood, Kubrick adapted Vladimir Nabokov’s story of an older man's obsession with an underage girl with insight and bravery. James Mason is unforgettable as the tortured, black-souled Humbert Humbert, with Sue Lyon putting in a remarkable performance as the titular character, and Shelley Winters as her naive mother.

9. Killer’s Kiss (1955) // 81%

Aging boxer Davey Gordon (Jamie Smith) travels into the city's underbelly to rescue his dancer girlfriend Gloria (Irene Kane) from the clutches of her nefarious boss. Frank Silvera is suitably menacing as the baddie in this lean, stylish thriller.

10. Eyes Wide Shut (1999) // 79%

A beautiful, at times surreal and hallucinogenic, exploration of lust and fidelity, Eyes Wide Shut stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. It follows the former's descent into an elite and disturbing sexual society while navigating his own marriage.

11. Barry Lyndon (1975) // 77%

William Makepeace Thackeray's classic novel about an 18th century Irishman's ruthless climb to the heights of English nobility is transformed by Kubrick into a optically sumptuous affair, with Ryan O'Neal a commanding presence as Lyndon.

12. The Shining (1980) // 75%

Kubrick's sole foray into the horror genre was truly groundbreaking. Based on the novel by Stephen King, The Shining stands as one of the best of its kind, with Jack Nicholson starring as a struggling writer who makes the unwise decision to take a job as caretaker of an isolated hotel.

13. Fear and Desire (1953) // 70%

In last place with a respectable 70% rating is Kubrick's debut, an intriguing study of the madness of war. Trapped behind enemy lines during a conflict between two unspecified countries, four soldiers face madness and mortality as they seek to return home.