Get Paid $666 to Watch Horror Movies This October

Some people can only watch scary movies through their fingers, while others crave the thrills that come from seeing horror on screen. If you fall into the latter camp, Screambox has an opportunity for you: The horror-focused streaming service is hiring an intern to watch scary movies this October.

It Pays to Be Scared

According to Nerdist, one lucky person—nicknamed a Thrilltern—will receive a devilish payment of $666 for watching five movies on the streaming service before October 24. The selected individual must choose the films from CableTV’s list of the scariest movies ever, which includes iconic titles like A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), The Exorcist (1973), and The Shining (1980).

After watching all five movies, the Thrilltern must rank them according to how scary they found them, according to the press release. They must also provide brief reviews of each movie, offering critiques and any unique perspectives. Screambox will cover the cost of any streaming service subscriptions—including Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime—for the duration of the internship.

The hair-raising gig comes with some sweet perks: Interns will receive a $50 Uber Eats gift card and a one-year Screambox subscription, free of charge. All applicants will also get a month-long Screambox subscription for just $0.99, regardless of whether they’re chosen for the job.

Applying for the position is simple. Just answer some basic questions about yourself and complete the prompts about the position here. The deadline to apply is October 7 at 11:59 MST, and the winner will be announced on October 9.