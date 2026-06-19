Marilyn Monroe's Handwritten Notes Reveal a Different Side Of Her

Marilyn Monroe has been a cultural icon and sex symbol for nearly 100 years. She popularized the "blonde bombshell" type in acting and modeling. She was so gorgeous that she even made a potato sack dress look hot. But there was so much more to this woman than a pretty face and nice body.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe's birth, Heritage Auctions unveiled The Marilyn Monroe Collection from the Estate of Norman and Hedda Rosten. The collection contained Monroe's private letters and handwritten notes, which were auctioned off to collectors of the iconic memorabilia, but the images are available for public view. These notes give us a peek into who Marilyn Monroe was underneath the glitz and glamor.

Never Before Seen Marilyn Monroe Memorabilia On Display On Board The Queen Mary 2 | Cindy Ord/GettyImages

The Life of Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson on June 1, 1926. She would later change her last name to Baker after her mother's first husband, John Newton Baker. Norma Jeane grew up in a series of foster homes because her mother struggled with mental illness and was institutionalized. Many of the foster families allowed Norma Jeane to go to the movies, and she fell in love with cinema at a young age.

Norma Jeane took the stage name Marilyn Monroe after divorcing her first husband in 1946. He didn't want her modelling or acting, so she left him to pursue her dreams. Throughout the 1950s, Monroe became a household name as she starred in films such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) and Some Like It Hot (1959). Her life seemed so glamorous that her sudden death in 1962, caused by an overdose, shocked the world.

Marilyn On The Roof | Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages

Who Marilyn Monroe Was to the World

The world saw Marilyn Monroe as a shining star with a privileged life; every man wanted her, and every woman wanted to be her. It didn't make sense that she would be lonely or depressed. Her overdose confounded people because mental health wasn't well understood at the time, and the pressures of fame were hidden under all the limelight.

As society expanded its knowledge of mental health, Marilyn Monroe became a tragic heroine who crumbled under the stress of Hollywood. She remained an icon, and her legacy continued long after her death, but people still tended to focus on the symbol of Marilyn Monroe rather than the person. So, who was she, really?

Monroe At The Ambassador | Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages

Who She Really Was Underneath It All

In the collection of her notes and letters, the true Marilyn Monroe comes into focus. Her notes on acting show that she was a dedicated and passionate actress, always striving to improve her skills. Her letters to her third husband, Arthur Miller, and to the Rosten family humanize her by revealing Monroe's deep affection for those she cared about.

Marilyn Monroe was a lover of poetry and a poet herself. Her poems express profound emotions and give glimpses into the intellectual she really was. She was an artist working to master her craft, but most importantly, she was authentically human. Monroe poured her love and passion into everything she did, and she still worried if she was giving enough of herself.

Monroe wanted desperately to be taken seriously as an actress. She wanted to be loved for her true self. Her notes give us a glimpse into a deeply feeling woman who simply wanted a fulfilling life, and the intense work she put in to achieve it.

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