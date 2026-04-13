The Best Film Trivia Quiz Questions to Test Your Knowledge

Think you have what it takes to be considered a true “film buff”? Maybe you know all the modern hits, but what about the real classics? Have you studied film history long enough to know the answers to the biggest trivia questions about movies, spanning back to the Golden Age? If so, we’ve got 100 questions to test your knowledge.

Whether you want to test yourself, or if you’re preparing to host a trivia night at your local bar or friend’s apartment, we’ve got you with the ultimate questions to prove your knowledge. If you’ve done your research, have watched the classics, and keep up with the critical darlings and box office hits of today, then you should get most of these right.

Classic Film

‘Gone With the Wind’ | Bettmann/GettyImages

Here are the questions for all the film buffs who studied cinema study in school (that’s me!).

1. What was the first color film to win Best Picture?

Answer: Gone With the Wind.

2. Who played Rick in Casablanca (1942)?

Answer: Humphrey Bogart.

3. What is the name of Dorothy’s dog in The Wizard of Oz?

Answer: Toto.

4. What film featured the quote “Here’s looking at you, kid”?

Answer: Casablanca.

5. Who directed the movie Psycho (1960)?

Answer: Alfred Hitchcock.

6. What word is famously spoken at the end of Citizen Kane?

Answer: Rosebud.

7. What building does King Kong climb in the 1933 film?

Answer: The Empire State Building.

8. What musical features Gene Kelly dancing in the rain?

Answer: Singin’ in the Rain.

9. Who played Norman Bates in Psycho?

Answer: Anthony Perkins.

10. Who directed The Searchers (1956)?

Answer: John Ford.

11. What 1959 epic starred Charlton Heston as Moses?

Answer: The Ten Commandments.

12. What 1968 sci-fi film features apes ruling humans?

Answer: Planet of the Apes.

13. What is Clarence’s job in It’s a Wonderful Life?

Answer: Guardian angel.

14. What was the first Disney animated full-length feature?

Answer: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

15. What actress starred in Breakfast at Tiffany’s?

Answer: Audrey Hepburn.

16. What planet is featured in 2001: A Space Odyssey?

Answer: Jupiter.

17. What 1950 film stars Gloria Swanson as a fading silent film star?

Answer: Sunset Boulevard.

18. What 1957 courtroom drama was directed by Sidney Lumet?

Answer: 12 Angry Men.

19. What 1959 film starring Marilyn Monroe features the line “Nobody’s perfect”?

Answer: Some Like It Hot.

20. Which 1965 musical film features the von Trapp family?

Answer: The Sound of Music.

21. Who played Cleopatra in the 1963 epic film?

Answer: Elizabeth Taylor.

22. What 1951 science fiction film features an alien named Klaatu?

Answer: The Day the Earth Stood Still.

23. Who was the first African American to win an Academy Award?

Answer: Hattie McDaniel for Gone With the Wind.

24. Which 1948 film is famous for its use of long takes and hidden cuts to appear as one continuous shot?

Answer: Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope.

25. What 1927 film is considered the first feature-length “talkie”?

Answer: The Jazz Singer.

The Blockbuster Era

‘Forrest Gump’ | Sunset Boulevard/GettyImages

Moving on to movies of the 1980s to 2000s, you’ll surely ace this if you grew up renting movies from Blockbuster every weekend.

26. Who directed Jurassic Park?

Answer: Steven Spielberg.

27. What phrase does Forrest Gump say about life?

Answer: “Life is like a box of chocolates.”

Answer: DeLorean.

29. What color pill does Neo take in The Matrix?

Answer: Red.

30. What holiday film features protagonist Kevin McCallister?

Answer: Home Alone.

31. Which film famously features the quote “I’ll be back”?

Answer: The Terminator.

32. What wizard school is in Harry Potter?

Answer: Hogwarts.

33. Who directed Do the Right Thing?

Answer: Spike Lee.

34. Who played Malcolm X (1992)?

Answer: Denzel Washington.

35. What 1999 film features a twist revealing that the main character is dead?

Answer: The Sixth Sense.

36. Who directed Fight Club (1999)?

Answer: David Fincher.

37. What 1998 film follows a bowling-obsessed slacker known as “The Dude”?

Answer: The Big Lebowski.

38. What 1987 film features the quote “Nobody puts Baby in a corner”?

Answer: Dirty Dancing.

39. What 1984 film marked the feature debut of the Coen Brothers?

Answer: Blood Simple.

40. Which 1995 film by Michael Mann features a famous on-screen meeting between Al Pacino and Robert De Niro?

Answer: Heat.

41. What is the name of the fictional fast-food restaurant in Pulp Fiction?

Answer: Big Kahuna Burger.

42. What 1980 horror film was famously disliked by its book’s author, Stephen King?

Answer: The Shining.

43. What 2000 film by Christopher Nolan is told in reverse chronological order?

Answer: Memento.

44. What 1991 film features FBI trainee Clarice Starling?

Answer: The Silence of the Lambs.

45. What 1992 film features criminals named Mr. Pink and Mr. White?

Answer: Reservoir Dogs.

46. What 1986 film by David Lynch follows protagonist Jeffrey Beaumont?

Answer: Blue Velvet.

47. Who directed The Shawshank Redemption (1994)?

Answer: Frank Darabont.

48. What is the name of the island in Jurassic Park?

Answer: Isla Nublar.

49. What 1986 action film features Tom Cruise as a fighter pilot?

Answer: Top Gun.

50. What 1993 comedy features Bill Murray reliving the same day repeatedly?

Answer: Groundhog Day.

Modern Classics

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ | Photo By A24

Prefer to watch movies that have come out in the past 25 years or so? Then this is the section for you!

51. What film won Best Picture after a mix-up in 2017?

Answer: Moonlight.

52. Who directed There Will Be Blood (2007)?

Answer: Paul Thomas Anderson.

53. What 2014 film was shot to appear as one continuous take and stars Michael Keaton?

Answer: BIRDMAN or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

54. What 2017 film by Greta Gerwig is set in Sacramento, California?

Answer: Lady Bird.

56. Who directed The Social Network (2010)?

Answer: David Fincher.

57. What 2015 film stars Brie Larson as a woman held captive with her son?

Answer: Room.

58. What 2018 film by Alfonso Cuarón is set in 1970s Mexico and is shot in black-and-white?

Answer: Roma.

59. Who directed Call Me by Your Name (2017)?

Answer: Luca Guadagnino.

60. What 2013 film by Spike Jonze features a man who falls in love with an AI operating system?

Answer: Her.

61. What 2022 film by the Daniels blends multiverse storytelling with family drama?

Answer: Everything Everywhere All at Once.

62. What 2015 film directed by George Miller revived a classic action franchise?

Answer: Mad Max: Fury Road.

63. What 2014 film by Richard Linklater was filmed over 12 years with the same cast?

Answer: Boyhood.

64. What 2007 film features the character Anton Chigurh?

Answer: No Country for Old Men.

65. What 2010 film features a ballet dancer descending into madness?

Answer: Black Swan.

66. What 2013 film features a con artist duo played by Christian Bale and Amy Adams?

Answer: American Hustle.

67. What 2014 film stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a crime videographer?

Answer: Nightcrawler.

68. What 2019 film stars Adam Sandler as a jeweler in New York City?

Answer: Uncut Gems.

69. Who directed The Lighthouse (2019)?

Answer: Robert Eggers.

70. What 2017 film stars Daniel Kaluuya as Chris Washington?

Answer: Get Out.

71. What 2016 musical film directed by Damien Chazelle is set in Los Angeles?

Answer: La La Land.

72. What 2011 film stars Ryan Gosling as a stunt driver?

Answer: Drive.

73. What 2009 film by Kathryn Bigelow focuses on a bomb disposal unit in Iraq?

Answer: The Hurt Locker.

74. Who directed Marriage Story (2019)?

Answer: Noah Baumbach.

75. What 2020 film stars Riz Ahmed as a drummer losing his hearing?

Answer: Sound of Metal.

International Film

‘Spirited Away’ | Image Courtesy Studio Ghibli, Fathom Events

And, of course, film exists—and thrives—outside of America. Though many of the titles recognized at events like the Academy Awards are made in the United States, true film buffs know that international film is just as incredible, if not more. Test your knowledge with our final 25 questions of the quiz.

76. What South Korean film won Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars?

Answer: Parasite.

77. What Italian film movement is associated with Bicycle Thieves (1948)?

Answer: Italian Neorealism.

78. What Japanese director made Seven Samurai (1954)?

Answer: Akira Kurosawa.

79. What country produced City of God (2002)?

Answer: Brazil.

80. What Iranian director made A Separation (2011)?

Answer: Asghar Farhadi.

81. What 2000 Chinese film stars Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung and is known for its visual style?

Answer: In the Mood for Love.

82. What 2006 German film follows the lives of East Berlin citizens under surveillance?

Answer: The Lives of Others.

83. Who directed Spirited Away (2001)?

Answer: Hayao Miyazaki.

84. What 2019 French film follows a romance between two women on an isolated island?

Answer: Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

85. What 2007 Romanian film about illegal abortion won the Palme d’Or at Cannes?

Answer: 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days.

86. What 1997 Italian film won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film?

Answer: Life Is Beautiful.

87. What 2008 Swedish film follows a child who befriends a vampire?

Answer: Let the Right One In.

88. What 2012 Danish film stars Mads Mikkelsen as a man falsely accused of abuse?

Answer: The Hunt.

89. What 1997 Austrian film by Michael Haneke was remade by him, almost shot-for-shot, in English?

Answer: Funny Games.

90. What 2013 Polish film by Pawel Pawlikowski is shot in black-and-white and follows a young nun?

Answer: Ida.

91. What Danish director made Melancholia (2011)?

Answer: Lars von Trier.

92. What 2001 Mexican film stars Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna?

Answer: Y Tu Mamá También.

93. What 2003 South Korean revenge film is the second entry of Park Chan-wook’s Vengeance Trilogy?

Answer: Oldboy.

94. What 2016 South Korean zombie film takes place largely on a train?

Answer: Train to Busan.

95. What 2011 Belgian film about a boy and his bicycle won the Grand Prix at Cannes?

Answer: The Kid With a Bike.

96. What 2021 Japanese film directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi won the Oscar for Best International Feature?

Answer: Drive My Car.

97. What 2012 film directed by Haifaa al-Mansour was the first feature film shot entirely in Saudi Arabia?

Answer: Wadjda.

98. What Ethiopian film directed by Yared Zeleke follows a boy tries to save his sheep from being slaughtered?

Answer: Lamb.

99. What Italian director made 8½ (1963)?

Answer: Federico Fellini.

100. What 2016 Indian biopic follows wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters?

Answer: Dangal.

Did you tally up how many questions you got correct? With 100, it’s tough to keep track, but it would be a great way to prove your expertise!

Even if you’ve taken American film classics or have studied the history of Old Hollywood, that doesn’t mean you know all cinema. There’s a whole other world in international films, and if you haven’t explored them yet, you’ve now got a whole new list of movies to catch up on.

Keep up with Mental Floss for our movie coverage, including trivia, opinions, and quizzes.

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