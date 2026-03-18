5 Whimsical Estates From 'Pride & Prejudice' You Can Visit in Real Life

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a traveler in possession of a curious spirit must be in search of a grand estate.

Pride & Prejudice didn't just tell a love story; it invited us to stroll through a landscape of storybook settings, where every doorway promises drama, and every hillside is one carriage ride away from a romantic, dawn-lit confession that lingers in the morning mist. These locations aren’t just backdrops; they’re Pride & Prejudice-worthy destinations, exuding the eloquence of Jane Austen's words.

Some of these estates are perfectly amiable, while others bewitch you, body and soul, so much so that you never wish to be parted from them. What makes these historic properties truly enchanting is that visitors can step into their own Pride & Prejudice fantasy. Most are open to the public, inviting guests to take turns about the room, dance (only if one's partner is barely tolerable), and even sit at tables where they might be fortunate enough to savor excellent boiled potatoes.

So, prepare to wander, ponder, and perhaps, fall in love as we explore five whimsical estates from the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice you can visit in real life.

GROOMBRIDGE PLACE

Groombridge Place, the smallest estate on the list, though still a grand structure in its own right, drifts into view like a daydream. Its brick walls rise from a moat lined with flowers, making time feel as still as the water. According to Focus Features, the estate can be traced back to the 1200s, while the house as it stands today was built in the 1600s. Its gardens, influenced by the hands of John Evelyn, are both whimsical and orderly, from the symmetry of the Knot Garden to the playful quirks of the Drunken Garden. Every step offers a glimpse into the daily life of Jane, Lizzie, Mary, Kitty, Lydia, and Mr. and Mrs. Bennet.

On screen, it becomes Longbourn, perfectly embodying the Bennet household full of warmth, clutter, and lively conversation. It is here that Mr. Collins attempted to court Lizzie, Lydia introduced the family to her husband, the "colorful" Mr. Wickham, Charlotte Lucas revealed she had no money, no prospects, and was a burden to her parents, and Mr. Bingley professed his love for Jane.

Though the house itself remains closed to Pride & Prejudice enthusiasts, nearby footpaths welcome visitors, and, with plans for a hotel underway, its story may soon evolve into an overnight experience.

Location: Groombridge, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, TN3 9QG, United Kingdom

BASILDON PARK

Basildon Park’s grand stone exterior rises above the Berkshire countryside with grace that feels as spontaneous as a ball thrown in Jane’s honor. Built in the 1770s, the house reflects the refined symmetry of its age, yet its past tells a story of thoughtful preservation, having fallen into decline before being restored in the 20th century.

In 2005's Pride & Prejudice, it serves as Mr. Bingley's Netherfield, with polished floors and rooms expansive enough for society to gather. One step into these rooms and it's easy to imagine Mr. Bingley, his sister Caroline Bingley, and Mr. Darcy sharing commentary in the drawing room.

Now part of the National Trust, Basildon Park is open to the public (give or take a few closure dates listed on its website). Visitors can explore its picturesque gardens and take a stroll through the rooms portrayed in the film.

Location: Lower Basildon, Reading, Berkshire, RG8 9NR, United Kingdom

BURGHLEY HOUSE

There is nothing subtle about the Burghly House, with its Elizabethan exterior of towers, gables, and golden stone that impresses at every angle. Built in the 16th century by William Cecil, chief advisor to Elizabeth I, it reflects both power and ambition, with paintings on the ceilings and intricate details etched into every inch. Walking through the long corridors and sunlit chambers feels like traveling back in time to Austen's England.

It is brought to life as Lady Catherine de Bourgh's formidable Rosings in Pride & Prejudice, a setting perfectly paired with her assuming and intimidating nature. Here, at Lady Catherine’s insistence, Elizabeth plays the piano forte for Lady Catherine, her daughter Anne, Mr. and Mrs. Collins, Mr. Darcy, and Colonel Fitzwilliam.

Today, Burghley House welcomes visitors into its regal rooms and sprawling lawns, open seasonally, and hosts food markets and weddings.

Location: Stamford, Lincolnshire, PE9 3JY, United Kingdom

CHATSWORTH HOUSE

Chatsworth House is a bold fixture set against the lush, rolling landscape of Derbyshire. Built in the 1800s, it reflects centuries of taste, and was once the site of a girls' boarding school with 300 students. Inside, its rooms celebrate art and light with winding staircases, painted ceilings, and art collections that pique the curiosity of all who enter (even Elizabeth Bennet).

In the film, it transforms into Pemberley, the impressive home of Mr. Darcy. This is where Lizzie takes a tour with the Gardiners, and her impression of the wealthy gentleman shifts from foe to suitor as she slowly uncovers his hidden warmth.

Today, Chatsworth House is open to visitors, its interiors, gardens, and grounds welcoming guests from all around. The estate even hosts an annual cinema night where enthusiasts can gather on the lawn and watch the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice in all its glory.

Location: Chatsworth, Bakewell, Derbyshire, DE45 1PP, United Kingdom

WILTON HOUSE SALISBURY

Wilton House, the family home of the 18th Earl of Pembroke, greets travelers visiting Salisbury with centuries of history. Built in the 16th century, it became one of the greatest showcases of classical design with interiors that prioritize sophistication. Among its many treasures is the Double Cube Room, a space where paintings thoughtfully covers every surface.

This location serves as the ornate interior of Pemberley, Mr. Darcy's home, in the film. The Double Cube room is where Lizzie was introduced to Mr. Darcy's sister, Georgina Darcy.

Today, Wilton House exists as a private residence, closed to the public through 2026 for renovations. The estate typically welcomes visitors on select days, offering a chance to roam its famous rooms and experience the same magic captured on screen.

Location: Wilton, Salisbury, SP2 0BJ, United Kingdom

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