10 English Villages That Feel Straight Out of 'Pride and Prejudice'

While we (unfortunately) can’t promise it’ll come with Mr. Darcy, there are definitely a few locations across England that have all of the ingredients for a Pride and Prejudice-style getaway: historic buildings, walkable high streets, the works.

Here are 10 English villages and small towns that deliver that look and feel, with a bit more context on what you’d actually see and do.

Lacock

Lacock Bakery in Cotswolds, England. | Alla Tsyganova /GettyImages

Lacock is a well-preserved village with stone cottages, timber-framed buildings, and a compact layout that’s easy to explore on foot. A lot of the village has been kept historically intact, so you don’t see much modern signage in the center. It’s a good pick if you want a place that looks “period” without having to hunt down a single photo spot.

Castle Combe

By Brook river in Castle Combe. | MEDITERRANEAN/GettyImages

Castle Combe is small, very scenic, though often busy because it’s frequently described as one of the prettiest villages in England. The center has traditional stone houses, a medieval market cross, and a short riverside stretch. It’s best for a half-day visit rather than a full-day itinerary, unless you’re pairing it with nearby towns.

Bibury

Arlington Row in the village of Bibury. | jenifoto/GettyImages

Bibury is known for Arlington Row (historic weavers’ cottages) and the River Coln running through the village. It’s photogenic but very busy at peak times, so it’s worth going early or in the off-season. There are a few classic countryside activities nearby (walking paths, small local attractions) that make it more than just a quick stop.

Burford

Burford, Oxfordshire: the “Gateway to the Cotswolds.” | ChrisAt/GettyImages

Burford is technically a small town, but it reads like a village because the center is so walkable. Its long high street is lined with historic buildings, pubs, and shops, and it slopes down toward the River Windrush. It’s a practical base if you want the countryside feel but also want plenty of food and browsing options.

Chipping Campden

Picturesque street in Chipping Campden, Cotswolds. | ChrisAt/GettyImages

Chipping Campden is a classic Cotswolds market town with a broad high street and an intact historic center. It’s associated with the Arts and Crafts movement and has a strong “old market town” structure: a historic hall, a church, stone townhouses, and many small independent shops. It’s also a useful starting point for longer countryside walks.

Stamford

Stamford in Lincolnshire. | GordonBellPhotography/GettyImages

Stamford has a high density of preserved buildings and a town center that’s largely a conservation area, so it’s visually consistent and easy to wander. It’s also close to Burghley House, a large Elizabethan country house used as a filming location and one of the most “stately home day out” options on this list.

Rye

Mermaid Street in Rye, England. | LE-gals Photography/GettyImages

Rye is a small historic town with cobbled streets, medieval fortifications, and a strong mix of medieval and Georgian architecture. Mermaid Street is the famous stretch, but the wider appeal is that it’s compact and varied: you can do a short self-guided walk, visit small museums, and then head toward nearby nature areas on the coast.

Lavenham

Water Street, Lavenham. | Andrew Michael/GettyImages

Lavenham is one of the best-known medieval wool towns in England, and the architecture reflects that wealth with many gorgeous buildings and a well-preserved town center. It’s a good choice if you want something that feels different from the honey-stone Cotswolds look, but still firmly historic.

Bradford-on-Avon

The historic Town Bridge in Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire, England. | travellinglight/GettyImages

Bradford-on-Avon is a small town with a canal-side setting, historic stone buildings, and a straightforward walking layout. It’s also easy to combine with Bath by train, which makes it useful if you want a quieter base near a larger destination.

Alnmouth

Pastel shade houses in Alnmouth, Northumberland. | TraceyAPhotos/GettyImages

Alnmouth is a coastal village with a wide beach and convenient access to other historic sites in Northumberland. It’s often paired with nearby castle towns, and it works well for people who want scenery plus history without needing a packed itinerary. It’s also a good area if you’re arriving by train and then doing short day trips.

