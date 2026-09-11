10 Classic Whimsical Movies to Watch After 'Practical Magic 2'

Sometimes, all you need is a midnight margarita (or perhaps a cup of tea flavored with herbs from your own witchy garden) and a classic whimsical film to wash your cares away.

These movies dive into magic, mayhem, and far-off lands, but also offer sprinkles of comfort, fashion, romance, humor, and many more of the aspects that have made the Practical Magic movies so beloved. If you’re seeking another dose of cozy mysticism after watching Practical Magic 2, look no further than these films.

The Love Witch (2016)

This movie was made in 2016, but looks like it could have been made in the ‘60s thanks to its gorgeous cinematography and vintage charm. It follows a witch named Elaine Parks who, after her husband’s death, moves to a delightfully old-fashioned apartment in a Victorian-style building in California and immediately begins using her magic to attract new love. Death and chaos follow, but the whole movie is doused in a sheen of glamour, and the mix of elegant fashion, exquisite design, and primal female rage is sure to fill the Practical Magic-shaped hole in your heart, albeit perhaps with a bit more bite than you may have been expecting.

Labyrinth (1986)

It doesn’t get much more whimsical than Labyrinth, which stars a young Jennifer Connelly as a teen who must forge her way through a dangerous maze in order to save her young brother. David Bowie is unforgettable as the goblin Jareth here, and each of the puppets created by director Jim Henson has their own unique charm. Bittersweet, adorable, scary, and dreamlike, this movie offers all of the nostalgia of Practical Magic while sprinkling in a tad more weirdness for good measure.

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Howl’s Moving Castle follows a young girl named Sophie who is turned into an old woman by a witch. A scarecrow brings her to a mobile castle owned by a wizard named Howl, where a fire spirit named Calcifer promises to break the curse if she can secure his freedom. What follows is an unforgettable journey that explores love, loss, greed, and much more, and magic, beauty, and romance can be found in every scene. It’s hard to watch this movie without feeling a little bit transformed by the end.

The Princess Bride (1987)

This classic ‘80s romance is one surefire way to be swept off your feet. It follows a farmboy-turned-pirate who must overcome many obstacles to be reunited with his one true love. Filled with humor, adventure, and endlessly quotable dialogue, this movie has been widely beloved since its premiere for a reason.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

If the Practical Magic movies have you longing for another star-studded movie about witchy friends in a small town wielding magic that they don’t quite know how to control, then Witches of Eastwick might be for you. This film stars Cher, Susan Sarandon, and Michelle Pfeiffer as three pals who have recently lost their husbands for different reasons. The women are not aware that they are witches, but when they accidentally summon a charming stranger, havoc ensues.

The Craft (1996)

Just like Practical Magic, The Craft is a ‘90s movie about witchcraft that received poor reviews upon release but has since become a cult classic. This one follows a group of misfits at a Catholic high school who happen to be witches. When they each cast a spell in response to a cruel rumor, things spiral out of control quickly. It’s a perfect goth-horror counterpart to Practical Magic’s more cottagecore-esque spirit.

Bell, Book and Candle (1958)

This 1958 movie follows a glamorous and independent witch named Gillian (Kim Novak) who lives in Greenwich Village and owns a shop that sells rare masks. Desiring marriage, she casts a love spell on her new next-door neighbor, who is engaged to another woman. It’s a stylish, witchy adventure through a New York of old, and yet remains a classic romance at its heart, just like Practical Magic.

Stardust (2007)

Stardust is a sweeping romance, an elaborate fantasy, and a great adventure film all in one. It follows a man named Tristan, who enters a fanciful realm to find a fallen star he plans to give to his love, Victoria, when asking her to marry him. The star turns out to be a woman named Yvaine, who is being hunted by witches who want to eat her heart. If you’re seeking a dose of true escapism and a cinematic experience all ages will love, this movie is always a reliable pick.

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)

This 2009 fantasy follows a traveling theater troupe whose leader has made a deal with the Devil in exchange for immortality. The troupe’s main attraction is the Imaginarium, which invites audience members into a surreal world where they can choose between challenging self-actualization and mindless satisfaction. A transportive adventure with a deeply moral center, this movie offers whimsical escapism, psychedelic elegance, and a touch of existential mysticism to boot.

The Dark Crystal (1982)

Directed Jim Henson and Frank Oz, this movie features an extraordinary array of animatronic puppets and offers a blend of magic and genuine darkness. It follows a young Gelfling named Jen who must embark on a quest to heal a broken crystal possessed by the wicked, vulture-like Skeksis. Both beautiful and haunting, the film’s use of animatronics was groundbreaking at the time and remains a testament to human creativity.