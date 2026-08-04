The Surprising Way Louis Armstrong Pronounced His Own Name

Louis Armstrong was many things. As a musical innovator and revolutionary bandleader, he transformed the world of jazz, laying the groundwork for all who came after. He was a superb player and a magical singer whose voice reached an audience of millions. As a cultural ambassador, he travelled the world, uniting people from all places and all walks of life in joy.

For such a globally famous superstar and cultural icon, the confusion as to how his first name should be pronounced is surprising.

Armstrong Had an Answer

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If you hear anyone talking about Armstrong today, whether that be on radio or television, you will almost always hear his name pronounced as Louie (LOO-ee), but all the evidence shows that Armstrong regularly referred to himself as Louis (LOO-is), with a strong accent on the "s."

In a 1947 interview for P.M., he explained: "My mother always called me Louis, not Louie." That should have settled the argument. Except that it didn't. To this day, even critics debate whether his name should be pronounced as Louis or Louie. Furthermore, the Louie option has become so ingrained in popular culture that, were you to refer to him as Louis Armstrong, chances are whoever you are addressing would be confused.

The Music That Kept the Mystery Alive

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Where did this confusion come from? There are two records Armstrong recorded that add to the debate. The first, titled "Laughin' Louie," dates from April 1933. This is a fun early piece. It's not especially prized by Armstrong fans, but it is often cited as evidence that Louie is the correct way to go. It's important to know, however, that Armstrong didn't write this tune. It was penned by the great songwriter Clarence Gaskill and was not written specially for Armstrong.

The second record is far more famous. 1964's "Hello Dolly!" was a big hit for the trumpeter, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Famed Broadway composer Jerry Herman wrote both the music and lyrics for the song.

In the original version of "Hello Dolly!," there's a section that reads: "Hello, Dolly, well hello, Dolly." Mickey Kapp, the producer in charge when Armstrong recorded his version, suggested he should personalize the lyrics, altering the words to: "Hello, Dolly, it's Louie, Dolly." According to Armstrong biographer Terry Teachout, Armstrong's vehement response was to grunt, “It’s Louissss." Indeed, if you listen to that record, the "s" can very clearly be heard.

So is that case closed? Well, no, because the curious thing is that many of those who actually knew Armstrong referred to him as Louie. Even Armstrong's wife, Lucille, can be heard in a video interview pronouncing her late husband's name in that fashion. Perhaps the solution is to refer to the great man by his ubiquitous nickname: Pops.

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