Some people believe your age is defined by the bands that hold a special place in your heart, but that’s not always true. In fact, knowing and loving a wide variety of music is merely a sign of timeless taste.
Music is ageless. Somewhere, a 20-year-old is spinning Simon & Garfunkel, while a 70-year-old is adding Dua Lipa to their Spotify playlists. However, the decade you grew up in probably influenced the music you first heard, at least before your tastes evolved. Many of us even inherited our parents’ favorite genres, blending decades of styles and sounds.
The ‘60s gave us The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Monkees, The Supremes, and The Rolling Stones, groups that remain iconic in 2026.
The '70s introduced a generation to Led Zeppelin, ABBA, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, and the Eagles. The '80s brought The Clash, Van Halen, and Bon Jovi into the spotlight, while '90s kids were raised on grunge and R&B, Nirvana, TLC, the Spice Girls, and the Backstreet Boys.
The new millennium invited us to jam out with Destiny's Child, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Coldplay, and the Jonas Brothers, and the 2010s were dominated by pop groups like One Direction and later by bands like Imagine Dragons, The 1975, and BTS.
Every year, one band tops the charts, sells out stadiums, and commands more attention for their musical talents than any other.
Here is the most popular band in the year you were born, according to Business Insider.
THE MOST POPULAR BAND THE YEAR YOU WERE BORN
1960
The Kingston Trio
1961
The Highwaymen
1962
Peter, Paul, and Mary
1963
The Beach Boys
1964
The Supremes
1965
The Rolling Stones
1966
The Beatles
1967
The Monkees
1968
Simon & Garfunkel
1969
The 5th Dimension
1970
Crosby, Stills & Nash
1971
Led Zeppelin
1972
Chicago
1973
The Allman Brothers Band
1974
ABBA
1975
Queen
1976
Paul McCartney & Wings
1977
Fleetwood Mac
1978
The Eagles
1979
Pink Floyd
1980
The Clash
1981
REO Speedwagon
1982
The Go-Go's
1983
The Police
1984
Van Halen
1985
Huey Lewis and the News
1986
Boston
1987
Bon Jovi
1988
U2
1989
New Kids on the Block
1990
The Black Crowes
1991
Nirvana
1992
Boyz II Men
1993
Wu-Tang Clan
1994
Ace of Base
1995
TLC
1996
Fugees
1997
Spice Girls
1998
Radiohead
1999
Backstreet Boys
2000
Destiny's Child
2001
Linkin Park
2002
Foo Fighters
2003
Evanescence
2004
Green Day
2005
Coldplay
2006
Nickelback
2007
Daughtry
2008
Jonas Brothers
2009
Black Eyed Peas
2010
Lady A
2011
Arcade Fire
2012
Maroon 5
2013
Imagine Dragons
2014
One Direction
2015
Alabama Shakes
2016
Twenty One Pilots
2017
Cage the Elephant
2018
Greta Van Fleet
2019
The 1975
2020
BTS