Some people believe your age is defined by the bands that hold a special place in your heart, but that’s not always true. In fact, knowing and loving a wide variety of music is merely a sign of timeless taste.

Music is ageless. Somewhere, a 20-year-old is spinning Simon & Garfunkel, while a 70-year-old is adding Dua Lipa to their Spotify playlists. However, the decade you grew up in probably influenced the music you first heard, at least before your tastes evolved. Many of us even inherited our parents’ favorite genres, blending decades of styles and sounds.

The ‘60s gave us The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Monkees, The Supremes, and The Rolling Stones, groups that remain iconic in 2026.

The '70s introduced a generation to Led Zeppelin, ABBA, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, and the Eagles. The '80s brought The Clash, Van Halen, and Bon Jovi into the spotlight, while '90s kids were raised on grunge and R&B, Nirvana, TLC, the Spice Girls, and the Backstreet Boys.

The new millennium invited us to jam out with Destiny's Child, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Coldplay, and the Jonas Brothers, and the 2010s were dominated by pop groups like One Direction and later by bands like Imagine Dragons, The 1975, and BTS.

Every year, one band tops the charts, sells out stadiums, and commands more attention for their musical talents than any other.

Here is the most popular band in the year you were born, according to Business Insider.

THE MOST POPULAR BAND THE YEAR YOU WERE BORN

1960

The Kingston Trio

1961

The Highwaymen

1962

Peter, Paul, and Mary

1963

The Beach Boys

1964

The Supremes

1965

The Rolling Stones

1966

The Beatles

1967

The Monkees

1968

Simon & Garfunkel

1969

The 5th Dimension

1970

Crosby, Stills & Nash

1971

Led Zeppelin

1972

Chicago

1973

The Allman Brothers Band

1974

ABBA

1975

Queen

1976

Paul McCartney & Wings

1977

Fleetwood Mac

1978

The Eagles

1979

Pink Floyd

1980

The Clash

1981

REO Speedwagon

1982

The Go-Go's

1983

The Police

1984

Van Halen

1985

Huey Lewis and the News

1986

Boston

1987

Bon Jovi

1988

U2

1989

New Kids on the Block

1990

The Black Crowes

1991

Nirvana

1992

Boyz II Men

1993

Wu-Tang Clan

1994

Ace of Base

1995

TLC

1996

Fugees

1997

Spice Girls

1998

Radiohead

1999

Backstreet Boys

2000

Destiny's Child

2001

Linkin Park

2002

Foo Fighters

2003

Evanescence

2004

Green Day

2005

Coldplay

2006

Nickelback

2007

Daughtry

2008

Jonas Brothers

2009

Black Eyed Peas

2010

Lady A

2011

Arcade Fire

2012

Maroon 5

2013

Imagine Dragons

2014

One Direction

2015

Alabama Shakes

2016

Twenty One Pilots

2017

Cage the Elephant

2018

Greta Van Fleet

2019

The 1975

2020

BTS

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