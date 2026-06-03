Why Did the Beatles Break Up?

Have you heard the Beatles have split up? This distraught cry could be heard echoed by countless voices around the world following Paul McCartney's shocking disclosure via press release on April 10, 1970, that he would no longer be working with the group. In fact, although not known publicly, John Lennon had already informed his bandmates (McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison) back in September 1969 of his own decision to leave the band.

This wasn't automatically viewed by the others as the end of the road, however. Starr himself had previously quit for two weeks in 1968, and Harrison for five days in January 1969.

The Burden of Beatlemania

The Beatles taking New York City by storm during their groundbreaking North American tour in 1964. | Mirrorpix/GettyImages

But what led to this increasing discontent and the true end of the Beatles? One important factor is pressure. There had been supergroups before, but the rise of the Beatles and resultant Beatlemania, not only in England and America, but around the globe, was unprecedented.

So ardent were the Beatles' fans that, as early as 1966, the group had decided to stop touring, due to a combination of exhaustion, a lack of being able to hear themselves onstage over the screams, and threats to their safety following Lennon's comment that the band had become more popular than Jesus.

"Granny Songs" and Growing Rifts

Paul McCartney giving his famous, trademark thumbs-up. | Keystone/GettyImages

Another key reason for the Beatles' split lies in a widening gulf between individual members' artistic visions. By the time of McCartney's press statement, both he, John Lennon, and George Harrison had already issued solo albums away from the band. Within the Beatles, internal rifts had been growing for some time.

Lennon felt that McCartney's inclinations were too middle-of-the-road, famously and disparagingly labelling Paul's work "granny songs." The youngest of the Fab Four, George Harrison, had slowly been emerging as a songwriter of talent and felt unfairly overlooked and overshadowed by the songwriting partnership of Lennon and McCartney.

John Lennon's relationship with Yoko Ono proved another complication. Her increasing intrusion into what had previously been a very tight circle was understandably disruptive. On top of that, the quartet had become increasingly embroiled in business disputes, arguing over who should ultimately be placed in charge of their monetary affairs.

A Ship Without a Captain

John Lennon and Paul McCartney announcing the formation of Apple Corps in 1968. | Penske Media/GettyImages

Arguably, the key trigger for the Beatles' demise, however, dates back to 1967, and the death of the group's only manager, Brian Epstein. A complete novice to the music industry when he signed the band in 1961, it was Epstein who shaped the Beatles' now-iconic clean-cut image. He was an organizing factor and a man all four musicians looked up to.

Following Epstein's sad passing, the quartet found themselves with no central authority. A good case can be made that it was simply too much freedom that led to the group's end. They were four young men of extraordinary gifts, but they were still four young men, and the pressures that come with global stardom proved too much.

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