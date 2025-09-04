LEGO’s New Death Star Set Comes With a Record-Breaking Price Tag

It’s been nearly 50 years since George Lucas unleashed Star Wars on the world, and the franchise’s world-building, characters, and dynamic between good and evil still draws a die-hard fanbase. Now fans of Star Wars and LEGO have a new item to add to their collection—or their wishlist. As The Verge reports, the new 9023-piece Death Star is the most expensive set ever from the toy company.

Introducing LEGO’s Most Expensive Set Ever

With a price tag of $1000, this model of the planet-destroying superweapon from the original Star Wars trilogy is far from cheap. It’s also massive, measuring 28 inches (70 centimeters) tall, 32 inches (79 centimeters) wide, and 11 inches (27 centimeters) deep.

Just as impressive as the set’s size is its level of detail. The front is open to reveal a multi-level diorama where you can act out scenes from Star Wars (1977) and Return of the Jedi (1983). The 38 minifigures that are included, from stormtroopers to Obi-Wan Kenobi to Luke, look right at home in the moon-shaped weapon’s compartments.

The Death Star LEGO set will officially launch on October 4th, but LEGO Insiders will get first dibs on October 1st. Members of the program also have a chance to win the set while supplies last by spending 50 reward points—and if you’re not a member it’s free to sign up.

The title of most costly LEGO set previously belonged to a different Star Wars-branded product. Back in October 2017, the company released the 7541-piece Millennium Falcon for $800.

Still, these retail prices are nothing compared to the top LEGO sales on the secondary market. Some sought-after models can sell for well over $1000.