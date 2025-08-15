‘Animal Crossing’ Fan Builds Massive LEGO Island Filled With Hidden Features

You don’t need to construct an official set to work wonders with LEGO. Some of the most out-of-the-box creations made with the building blocks include a mobility device for a wobbly turtle and a working xylophone. In the latest LEGO build news, a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has replicated her in-game island down to the last detail.

Two Worlds Collide

Becky Clapshaw showed off her masterpiece to Beyond the Bricks at the Bricks Cascade 2025 event in Portland, Oregon. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a 16-by-16-tile area is considered one acre; Clapshaw simulated this using 2-by-2-LEGO-piece squares on LEGO’S 32-by-32-brick base plates. With seven base plates at the back and six at the front, her island is equivalent to 42 acres in the world of the game.

She was able to replicate her island by following a general outline first and then focusing on certain parts of her landscape, such as cliffs, waterfalls, and pathways. You can view the finished product in Beyond the Brick’s YouTube video above.

The sky’s the limit with LEGO. | ilbusca/GettyImages

Clapshaw’s LEGO island is complete with light fixtures on the buildings, including Nook’s Cranny and the Dodo airport. The interiors of the buildings are also near-perfect replicas of the in-game establishments. For example, you’ll find Tom Nook typing away on his computer and Isabelle holding her mug in the Resident Services building.

Other iconic characters like K.K. Slider are shown hanging around in their favorite spots. The island also has personal touches, with specific details dedicated to Clapshaw’s kids and grandchildren.

The model isn’t just pretty—it’s also interactive. Clapshaw made it so that you can dig out every other square on the model to uncover fossils or seashells across the landscape. You can even move characters and attach them to studs across the set. The island’s setting in the video above is summer, but the builder can also change it according to the seasons, just like in the game.

While massive, this is hardly the biggest LEGO build ever constructed. David Hall (Solid Brix Studios on YouTube) used the plastic bricks to recreate the iconic Second Battle of Geonosis from The Clone Wars series. The 15-foot-long model took over two years and more than 250,000 LEGO pieces to complete.

