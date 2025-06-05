Hold on to Your Straw Hat: ‘One Piece’ Is Getting the LEGO Treatment

Attention LEGO fans and One Piece stans: Your worlds are colliding in the best way. For the first time, LEGO is teaming up with Eiichiro Oda’s legendary anime, reimagining the high-seas adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates in plastic brick form.

LEGO recently shared more details on the upcoming collection. It includes seven different sets in varying sizes and price ranges, so there’s something for every One Piece fan. Preorders start Thursday, June 5, before the products officially launch on Friday, August 1.

Take a look at the new sets below in order from least to most expensive:

Monkey D. Luffy and Buggy The Clown Figures; $10 each

Buggy has never been more adorable. | LEGO

The One Piece LEGO collaboration naturally includes a stand-alone chibi figure of the Straw Hat Pirates’ captain, Monkey D. Luffy. At just $10 for 136 pieces, this one’s a steal. The Monkey D. Luffy figure will pair nicely with one of the main antagonists of the series, Buggy. This adorable version of the clown villain is sightly more complex, with 176 pieces, but it’s the same price as the Monkey D. Luffy figure.

Windmill Village Hut Set; $30

Luffy‘s home town in LEGO form. | LEGO

You can pay $20 more for the 299-piece Windmill Village Hut Set, which captures Luffy’s village on Dawn Island. It also comes with figures of Luffy, Shanks (the captain of the infamous Red Hair Pirates), and Makino (the bartender of Luffy’s hometown).

Buggy the Clown’s Circus Tent Set; $55

Buggy‘s creepy tent from the live-action series is a set. | LEGO

If you aren’t satisfied with a chibi version of Buggy, consider buying his full tent. You’ll get Luffy, crew members Zorro and Nami, and Buggy alongside his scary-looking tent complete with circus contraptions, weapons, and accessories. This $55 set will require more time to build, as it’s 573 pieces.

Battle at Arlong Park Set; $80

Arlong and Chu appear in LEGO form, too. | LEGO

In this scene, crewmates Luffy, Nami, and Usopp face off with the fish-men Arlong and Chu at the villains’ base. This iteration of Luffy shows off his Devil Fruit abilities with elongated arms. There’s also a collapsible pagoda, a forest, a small shack, and more goodies. The 926-piece Battle at Arlong Park set costs $80.

The Going Merry Pirate Ship Set; $140

The legendary ship that made the adventure possible. | LEGO

LEGO has also reimagined the Going Merry ship that accompanied the Straw Hat Pirates on their treacherous journey to find the One Piece. This 1376-piece toy replica features details like masts, sails, and a rudder, along with designated interior spaces, such as a cabin, kitchen, and storage. Of course, the crew (Sanji, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Luffy) will be on board as well. You can own this set for $140.

The Baratie Floating Restaurant Set; $330

Join Sanji and Zeff at Baratie. | LEGO

Last but not least is the priciest set, which depicts the Baratie Floating Restaurant. Due to its size (3402 pieces), it’s geared toward adult builders. The Baratie set features 10 figures, including Sanji in his sous chef uniform, Zeff, Garp, Helmeppo, Koby, and Mihawk. In addition to food and drink accessories, the ship restaurant also has a kitchen, dining areas, a treasure room, and Zeff’s quarters. You can own this set for $330.

