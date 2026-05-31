8 Dishes That Became Famous Because Of TV Shows

There is a particular, simple, and powerful joy to settling down to eat and watch a TV show. But what if you could magnify that joy by sitting down to watch a beloved episode while eating the same famous meal, snack, or treat as the characters in it?

That’s very possible with the dishes on this list, which each gained a great deal of notoriety thanks to famous TV shows that featured them. From classic delights that went newly viral to innovative new recipes, here are eight dishes that became iconic thanks to TV.

The Moist Maker Sandwich // Friends

Friends has a lot of unforgettable moments and classic jokes that have made their way into the cultural lexicon. The show also popularized several foods and recipes, most of which involved Thanksgiving foods thanks to the show’s several Thanksgiving episodes (and the character Monica’s love of cooking holiday meals for her friends).

One particularly memorable dish from this show is the Moist Maker Sandwich, a delicacy that Monica makes out of Thanksgiving leftovers. This sandwich is the subject of an entire episode called The One With Ross’s Sandwich, which follows a heartbroken Ross as he deals with the fact that a coworker has eaten his beloved sandwich.

“Look, I am 30 years old, I’m about to be divorced twice and I just got evicted! That sandwich was the only good thing going on in my life!” he memorably and loudly complains after he finds out the sandwich is gone.

The show doesn’t reveal Monica’s exact recipe, but it does give us some hints about what makes the sandwich so special. We know this post-Thanksgiving treat is loaded up with turkey, and at one point, Ross reveals Monica’s special secret. “My sister makes these amazing turkey sandwiches. Her secret is, she puts an extra slice of gravy-soaked bread in the middle; I call it the Moist Maker,” he says.

If you do make your own version of this sandwich, just be sure to keep it under lock and key—or risk facing Ross-levels of devastation.

Ted Lasso’s Shortbread // Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso made his way into Rebecca Welton’s heart with his special shortbread cookies. Thanks to Apple TV's generosity, you can do the same. Ted’s “Biscuits With the Boss” routine is a famous part of the show that involved Lasso bringing homemade treats to his boss each morning, and this eventually became a beloved ritual that bonded the duo.

Apple TV shared the official recipe for the shortbread cookies in 2021. It involves just five simple ingredients—two cups all-purpose flour, ¾ cup powdered sugar, one cup of softened unsalted butter, one teaspoon of vanilla, and ¼ teaspoon of kosher salt.

To make the cookies, you’ll need to preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and cover an eight-inch square pan with butter. Then beat the butter for three to five minutes until it’s fluffy.

Afterwards, beat in the powdered sugar. Finally, mix in the flour, vanilla, and salt. Move the dough into the pan, chill the whole thing for 30 minutes in the refrigerator. Bake it for 30 to 45 minutes, slice it up, put it all in a pink box, and voila—you’ve got a pan of shortbread delicious enough to win your intimidating boss over.

The Doug // King of Queens

Doug in King of Queens is well-known for his love of devouring rather unhealthy and heavy foods. But do you recall that at one point, he invented his very own sandwich that you can actually make yourself?

Called The Doug, the sandwich is made from ham, pastrami, onion rings, and gravy. Doug presents this recipe after his friend Deacon’s sandwich—which contains the same ingredients except for horseradish instead of ham and gravy—gets a special place on the menu of a local sandwich shop. Both sandwiches have bacon, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough bread, but it’s up to you whether you favor the Doug or the Deacon.

Chili // The Office

Few television scenes are more heart-wrenching and hilarious at the same time than the moment that Kevin of The Office brings a huge pot of his famous chili, only to dramatically spill it all across the floor. It’s a scene that spawned a million GIFs and memes, and while it didn’t popularize chili, it certainly did cement Kevin’s legacy.

Fortunately for anyone trying to make Kevin’s special delicacy, our favorite office chef did explain a bit about his recipe on the show. “The trick is to undercook the onions,” Kevin says. “Everybody is going to get to know each other in the pot. I'm serious about this stuff. I'm up the night before, pressing garlic, and dicing whole tomatoes. I toast my own ancho chiles. It's a recipe passed down from Malones for generations—it's probably the thing I do best.”

While that may not be specific enough to make an entire chili, Brian Baumgartner—who plays Kevin—shared his own chili recipe with Today in 2023. His version is a fairly standard chili that adds in some oregano and sugar, and can be made with turkey or beef. While his hasn’t been passed down for generations, it’ll definitely be a crowd-pleaser, especially if you bring it into the office for lunch. Just be very, very careful while carrying that pot.

Omelette With Potato Chips // The Bear

The Bear is a show that’s all about food and cooking, so fittingly, it has popularized several recipes, from Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches to the Italian Christmas Eve tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Perhaps the simplest and most viral recipe it introduced, though, was the character Sydney’s potato-crisp-dusted omelette.

In the show, Sydney makes a traditional omelette with cheese and ridged potato chips on top. The recipe is from the French chef Ludo Lefebvre, and its appearance on the show undeniably resulted in thousands of slightly crunchier-than-usual breakfasts after the episode aired.

Coffee and Cherry Pie // Twin Peaks

David Lynch’s surrealist masterpiece Twin Peaks expertly juxtaposes all-American staples against abstract horrors and constantly blurs the line between them. One detail fans particularly love about the show is FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper's memorable, passionate love for black coffee and cherry pie.

Fittingly for a show that has inspired countless analyses, this delectable combination of food and drink has been said to represent everything from nostalgia for a time when the American dream seemed more alive to the juxtaposition of innocence and sin (personified by the sweet pie and the bitter coffee, of course).

Regardless, Agent Cooper’s simple love for his “damn fine” coffee and cherry pie remains one of the show’s most memorable motifs. Fortunately, you can still stop in any roadside diner and order your own version of this combination.

Spaghetti Tacos // iCarly

iCarly was a childhood favorite for many kids, and no doubt many of us who watched the show while growing up requested this dish from our parents. Spaghetti tacos were invented by Carly’s big brother Spencer and were Sam and Carly’s favorite meal, and they have since become a popular and famous recipe in their own right.

To make them, all you have to do is whip up some spaghetti and sauce and put them inside hard tacos. Of course, there are plenty of ways to refine this recipe, from adding cheese and seasoning to putting the whole thing on a stick—or trying to.

Pink Frosted Donuts // The Simpsons

Homer Simpson and pink frosted donuts are an inextricable pop culture duo. Homer is frequently seen devouring these glazed delights, which are his favorite foods. You can even grab some of your own at Universal Studio’s Lard Lad Donuts, or try your hand at making one from scratch. The Simpsons’ signature donuts had a strong influence on donut marketing and culture, and today, bringing pink frosted donuts to any function will likely result in at least one Simpsons reference.

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