Your Bridgerton Character Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The stars have aligned, and the ton is buzzing with gossip that’s out of this world. Lady Whistledown's quill is stained with ink, and she’s ready to record the scandals taking shape in the consellations.

Whether you're a short-tempered Scorpio determined to court the diamond of the season, or a dreamy Pisces who is always getting carried away by love, your zodiac sign reveals exactly which Bridgerton character matches your spirit. From fiercely loyal siblings to clever social strategists, each member of the ton embodies traits written in the stars, long before Mayfair’s social hierarchy was formed.

Are you a secretive spinster, a rebellious rule-breaker, or a hopeless romantic masquerading as a realist? Immerse yourself in the drama of London’s high society and let astrology decide which Bridgerton character you really are.

AQUARIUS: BENEDICT BRIDGERTON

Benedict Bridgerton is anything but traditional, like a traditional Aquarius. This is the sign that takes an unexpected path when society begs for conformity, much like the second-eldest Bridgerton brother does season after season. While everyone else is strategizing marriage, Benedict is pondering art and identity. He’s on his own quest to determine whether rules are meant to be followed or if they’re just a suggestion. Aquarians are simultaneously charming and distant, individualistic, and fueled by big ideas. Benedict doesn’t bother to obey the ton’s standards; he’s too busy making his own.

PISCES: EDWINA SHARMA

If anyone believes in true love, it's Edwina Sharma. This is the zodiac's dreamer: romantic, intuitive, and guided by an emotional vision. While others treat courtship like a chess match, Edwina leads with her heart and believes in fairy-tale endings, which is exactly why she fell so hard for Anthony, but refused to settle when she found out her love was unrequited. Pisceans are compassionate and gentle, often seeing the best in everyone. Edwina isn’t just looking for a husband; she's strategically navigating the marriage market in hopes of finding her forever love.

ARIES: DAPHNE BRIDGERTON

Daphne enters every drawing room as if she owns it, and, as the Duchess of Hastings, chances are, she does! This fire sign thrives on action, leadership (classic eldest daughter energy), and going after exactly what she wants. While others hesitate and second-guess, Daphne makes decisive moves, both on the dance floor and in her relationship. Ariens are passionate, ambitious, and loyal. Daphne doesn't just follow the story; she writes her own as a loving wife to Simon Basset, a mother to their child, and a Bridgerton sibling who can be counted on for advice.

TAURUS: WILL MONDRICH

Will Mondrich gives the impression he has everything under control, like a true Taurus, even when the ton tests him. This earth sign values loyalty, patience, and concrete results, which fit his dependable, no-nonsense demeanor perfectly. While others rush to overcomplicate, Will moves with calm determination and quiet strength, made evident by his thriving gentleman's club, which the Bridgerton brothers frequent. Taureans love stability and a good challenge, and Will balances toughness with a grounded, caring heart. He shows up for his family and friends, and proves time and time again he's accountable.

GEMINI: MADAM DELACROIX

Madam Delacroix displays quick wit and captivating charm that screams Gemini. This air sign excels in communication and curiosity, keeping everyone entertained, much like Madam Delacroix with her flawless dress designs that seem to fit each young lady (and their marriage-minded mamas) perfectly. Where others follow one script, she dodges rumors and devises crafty plans to ensure she and her shop remain ahead of the ton’s every move. Geminians are adaptable, clever, and friendly, and Madam Delacroix embodies all of these traits with sophistication as she pulls the strings behind the scenes.

CANCER: SOPHIE BAEK

Sophie radiates a warm, quiet, and protective energy that Cancers are known for. As a water sign, she is intuitive, nurturing (especially of Benedict), and always tuned in to the feelings of everyone around her. While others chase status and attention, Sophie is quietly building trust and loyalty, offering care without asking for anything in return. Cancerians are compassionate, empathetic, and deeply connected to their home and family, or in Sophie's case, the memory of her father and her chosen Bridgerton House family.

LEO: QUEEN CHARLOTTE

Queen Charlotte commands every setting with loud confidence, as only a Leo would. This fire sign loves the spotlight and relishes admiration, which fits her regal presence. While others might shrink from attention, Queen Charlotte embraces it with style, authority, and, as always, a touch of drama. Leonians are bold, passionate, natural leaders, and Queen Charlotte is the very picture of it. She reigns with impeccable taste, owns her crown, and is in total control of the ton and her close circle of confidants.

VIRGO: VIOLET BRIDGERTON

Violet Bridgerton notices everything, just like a Virgo. This earth sign values organization, thoughtfulness, and keeping the family running smoothly behind the scenes. As the Bridgerton family matriarch, while others are swept up in the drama of the ton, Violet stays true to herself, guiding her children with wisdom and attentiveness, hoping they discover a love as profound as the one she shared with Edmond (and perhaps with Lord Marcus Anderson). Virgoans are intelligent, reliable, and endlessly caring, and Violet is all of this and more.

LIBRA: LADY DANBURY

Lady Danbury is a living portrait of a Libra exhibiting sharp social intuition. This air sign is fueled by fairness, connection, and a sense of style, always knowing exactly what to say and when to say it. While others side-step through society's rules, she navigates them with the right amount of wit and diplomacy that keeps the ton in check. Librans are clever, social, and, in Lady Danbury's case, the glue that holds everything together.

SCORPIO: SIMON BASSET

Simon Basset, or should we say, your grace, is a Scorpio through and through with his intense presence and brooding energy. This water sign is passionate, determined, and somewhat mysterious. While others scratch only the surface, the Duke of Hastings can't help but address his feelings and personal truths, refusing to settle for anything less than authentic. While Simon struggled to confront his trauma in Season 1, he ultimately embraced transformation, channeling his loyalty and devotion into loving Daphne with undeniable intensity.

SAGITTARIUS: PENELOPE BRIDGERTON (FEATHERINGTON)

Curiosity, a quintessential Sagittarius trait, comes naturally to Penelope Featherington Bridgerton. This fire sign seeks the truth and is always chasing their next great story, just like Lady Whistledown. While others remain comfortable with society's expectations, Penelope quietly pushes boundaries, follows her instincts, and dreams beyond the ton, similarly to her beau, Colin Bridgerton. Sagittarians are clever and restless in the best way. Penelope observes the world from the sidelines and is always three steps ahead, plotting her next move.

CAPRICORN: ANTHONY BRIDGERTON

Anthony is ambitious, goal-oriented, and naturally takes charge, much like a Capricorn. This earth sign values responsibility, discipline, practicality, and resilience. He approaches life with a determined, no-nonsense focus, and, as the eldest Bridgerton sibling, is set on leading his family after the passing of his father. While others procrastinate, Anthony plans, strategizes, and holds himself to high standards, especially when it comes to his family and his duties as Viscount.