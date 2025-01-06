Is the Term a Euphemism for Dying or for Getting Fired?

Euphemisms often come up when an uncomfortable topic requires a gentler description. Apparently, we’re a society living in mortal fear of both death and getting laid off as each milestone comes with a near-endless variety of idioms. A relative may not die but instead “pass away.” Perhaps they were fired, in which case they got “a pink slip.”

See if you can tell which of the phrases refer to the end of a regular paycheck and which indicate the end of life in the quiz below.

Talking around death has yielded some impressive slang terms over the centuries, particularly for coffins. Terms like Chicago overcoat and six-foot bungalow have been tossed around. So has the far less polite meat box. One could probably use some of these to describe a cubicle—at least until one is laid off.

