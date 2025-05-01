Every State‘s Favorite Margarita Recipe, Mapped

People are preparing to party as Cinco de Mayo approaches. The holiday celebrates Mexico’s victory at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 (not Mexico’s Independence Day, which is September 16), but many Americans use it as an excuse to show off their bartending skills. If you’re planning to mix up some margaritas on Monday, May 5, here are the most popular variations on the classic cocktail by state.

To determine America’s most beloved margarita recipes, the Google Trends data team noted the related terms that were “uniquely searched” in each state (and the District of Columbia). In this case, the map below shows the overrepresented search queries in each region. All data was collected from Sunday, March 23, 2025, to Wednesday, April 23, 2025. You can view a larger version of the map here.

America’s Favorite Margarita Flavors

America‘s margarita picks are pretty diverse. | Google Trends

People across the U.S. love to mix tropical flavors with their tequila. More specifically, 14 states—including Louisiana, Hawaii, and Alaska—opted for these types of drinks, with mango being the most preferred tropical fruit and pineapple following close behind.

Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and nine other states are searching for berry-forward margarita recipes ahead of Cinco de Mayo. Seven states chose strawberries as their favorite fruit recipe, making the fruit the most popular pick of the category. Illinois was the only state searching for pomegranate, while South Dakota is unique in its love of cherry.

Eleven U.S. states like spicing things up with a chili-spiked version of the drink. Though there are different variations, a spicy margarita usually adds chili pepper, like jalapeño or serrano, to the original recipe of tequila, triple sec, lime, and salt. Some unique takes on the spicy margarita include the spicy watermelon variety—Missouri’s preference—and hot honey—Wisconsin’s margarita of choice.

Margaritas may be the official cocktail of Cinco de Mayo, but they’re not the only way to imbibe while celebrating Mexico. These non-margarita drinks are great alternatives.

Discover More Maps: