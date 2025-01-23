How to Extend the Life of Your Hand Warmers

Hand warmers are lifesavers on the frostiest days of winter. They’re especially essential for those in the most frigid states, such as North Dakota, Minnesota, and, of course, Alaska, where the average temperature is 28° F. Unfortunately, many disposable hand warmers stop working a few hours after they heat up. But what if you want to use one for a short time without wasting it? The Appalachian Mountain Club, the U.S.’s oldest conservation and recreation organization, has the answer.

Instead of wasting your money—and the precious heat—on one short use, you can save the hand warmer for later. The Appalachian Mountain Club explains that most contain a mixture of iron, water, activated carbon, vermiculite, cellulose, and salt. When you open the pack, these elements are exposed to oxygen, causing the materials to react with each other and allowing the hand warmer to heat up. The pack stops working once the iron runs out.

Because the hand warmers need oxygen to work, cutting off its oxygen supply will put it “on pause” until it’s re-exposed to air. To do this, simply put the hand warmer in an air-tight, resealable plastic bag, lay it on a flat surface with the bag partially open, and squeeze out the excess oxygen before sealing it. There will still be some air in the bag, but not enough to activate the hand warmer too much. The Appalachian Mountain Club recommends using freezer-grade plastic bags because they’re thick enough to prevent accidental tears.

Other options are available for those who don’t want disposable hand warmers. Reusable hand warmers are a convenient choice, as you only need to boil them to reset them. Electric hand warmers are ideal for those who want an even simpler solution. They last up to six hours, and the newer models run on rechargable lithium-ion batteries like smartphones.

