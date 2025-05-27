‘Extinct’ Monte Gordo Grasshopper Spotted on African Island for First Time in 45 Years

Even with modern technology, it’s usually impossible to bring back animals once they go extinct. The one exception is when a species is mistakenly believed to have died out before its time. That’s the case with the Monte Gordo grasshopper, which was recently rediscovered on São Nicolau in Cape Verde.

Field biologists Rob Felix and Annelies Jacobs stumbled across Eyprepocprifas insularis during an expedition to the West African island in 2023. While they planned to observe animals known to be alive, they also held out hope of spotting the supposedly extinct insect, which has only been documented on São Nicolau. They got their wish when they found one Monte Gordo grasshopper resting on a pathway during their nightly walk. Having researched it before their trip, they immediately recognized its unique features, such as its long antennae and distinct head shape.

The researchers’ luck grew from there. Over the next few days, Felix and Jacobs found more bugs in and around Monte Gordo Natural Park. But the Monte Gordo grasshopper was their most significant discovery by far. Their findings are published in the Journal of Orthoptera Research.

The only other documented Monte Gordo grasshopper was a male specimen observed in 1980—over four decades ago. Though it’s been rediscovered, its survival isn’t secure. In their paper, the researchers discuss how the species’ habitat is greatly threatened by human expansion. Pollen studies indicate that the area was once rich with diverse plant species and fungal communities. When people settled there, the ecosystem began facing numerous threats, including deforestation, grazing, and the displacement of native plants by foreign ones.

The authors are concerned that such habitat changes may significantly impact the Monte Gordo grasshopper, as the species may rely on certain native plants and fungi as food sources. However, it’s still unclear which environmental factors are affecting the species. Now that scientists know the insect isn’t extinct, more research into its ecology, range, and population size is needed to prevent its actual demise.

