If you were a kid in the 1990s or early 2000s, snack time was the highlight of your day. You would go to your locker, grab your lunchbox, and unearth the most colorful, delicious (and likely very sugary) treat. Before there were iPads and social media trends to pass the time, a snack was so much more than a snack; it was a social event.

Some snacks were interactive, inviting you to peel, dunk, twist, freeze, or plop in milk for a surprising color change. Lunch tables doubled as trading floors, where bringing the coolest snack gave you major credit. Who remembers General Mills’ Fruit Roll-Ups with tongue tattoos and the always iconic Kellogg’s Scooby Doo! fruit snacks? Immediate snack time status.

Fingertips were happily stained with artificial colors and flavors of snacks you begged for in the checkout line, and no one questioned it. Many of these beloved snacks have disappeared from grocery store shelves over the years, but they remain alive in the hearts of '90s and 2000s kids who enjoyed them in their heyday.

Let's revisit 10 discontinued '90s and 2000s snacks that still live rent-free in our heads.

TRIX YOGURT

Silly rabbit, Trix are for kids! Yoplait's Trix Yogurt was not something kids were willing to trade at lunch. If you were fortunate enough to get the regular yogurt (shout out Mom and Dad), you could choose between two different colors within the same pack. Sometimes, they even put sprinkles and other toppings in the lid that you could mix into the yogurt. What a time to be alive. And if you didn’t have time for yogurt, you could still enjoy those bright, flavorful colors on the go with tubes of Go-Gurt, which General Mills introduced in 1999.

The original Trix yogurt was discontinued in 2016, but made a small comeback in 2021 with the re-release of their strawberry and berry flavors.

YOGOS

Kellogg's Yogos were truly one of a kind. Introduced in 2005, this delicious snack featured a package full of soft candies covered in yogurt. Yogos came in a variety of colors and flavors and were convenient to pack in a school lunch and enjoy anywhere. According to Sporked, the product was discontinued in 2010 (only five years after it was launched) due to its sugar content, and never returned.

CEREAL STRAWS

You didn't just eat cereal straws in the 2000s. You dipped, sipped, and munched them! These tasty snacks, produced by Kellogg's, allowed you to drink a glass of milk in the most fun and flavorful way possible, by watching it change color and taste. The sweet treat was launched in 2007 and was discontinued two years later due to a legal battle over misleading nutritional information.

Cereal Straws returned in 2021, capturing the attention of a brand-new generation of children.

SWOOPS

Swoops, there it is! Hershey's Swoops were the definition of an early 2000s snack. Who doesn't love a little crunch with their chocolate? Launched in 2003, this item was shaped like Pringles but offered so much more. Swoops were available in a variety of flavors, including Reese's, Almond Joy, white chocolate Reese's, toffee, strawberries and cream, and York Peppermint Patties.

The product was discontinued in 2006, with some displeased that each pack of Swoops contained only six chips.

PIZZARIAS

The Keebler elves were really on to something in the '90s: Pizzerias! This snack debuted in 1991 and disappeared around 1995, coinciding with the breakup of Keebler. These tasty chips tasted like baked pizza dough and came in a few flavors, including supreme pizza, pepperoni pizza, and plain cheese pizza.

Pizzerias were so beloved that snackers have written petitions in an attempt to revive them, with no such luck.

P.B. CRISPS

Similar to Pizzerias, Planters' P.B Crisps never saw the turn of the century. These peanut butter treats looked like an ordinary bag of peanuts, but they packed an extraordinary flavor. Filled with peanut butter cream, this graham cookie snack gained enough popularity for a second flavor to be released: Chocolate Crisps.

Unfortunately, the products were discontinued in the '90s due to low consumer demand. Planters received so many requests to bring back P.B. Crisps that there is now a disclaimer on their website stating that they appreciate their loyal fan base, but have no plans to re-launch them.

HERSHEY'S KISSABLES

Kissables were everything you could ever want in a quick Chocolate fix. These little candies, launched by Hershey's in 2005, were a colorful, bite-sized version of the iconic Hershey's Kisses. They came in a pack that resembled M&M's and were coated with a crunchy candy shell.

So, what happened to them? Kissables were discontinued in 2009 after snackers discovered that Hershey’s had swapped out cocoa butter for vegetable oil.

ICE BREAKER'S LIQUID ICE

Ice Breakers Liquid Ice, released in 2003, was both a snack and a refreshing contradiction. Were they liquid? Were they ice? The only way to find out was to pop a few into your mouth. More breath freshener than snack, Ice Breakers Liquid Ice were perfect for on-the-go use, packaged in small, square containers that easily fit in your pocket or purse.

The product was discontinued in 2004 due to a variety of customer complaints surrounding the taste and the packaging.

SKITTLES BUBBLE GUM

Just when you thought Skittles couldn't possibly get any sweeter, Mars introduced the world to Skittles Bubble Gum in the early 2000s. Previously, you could only "taste the rainbow," but after 2004, you could also "inflate the rainbow." The product was introduced as another fun way to enjoy your favorite candy. The gum came in a cardboard box similar to the design on a typical Skittles package, and looked almost identical to the candy.

Skittles Bubble Gum was discontinued in 2010 due to a lack of popularity among a population who preferred mint to fruity gum flavors.

BERRIES AND CREAM DR PEPPER

If you blinked in 2006, you likely missed the chance to try one of Dr. Pepper's most unique flavors: Berries and Cream. This soda added a fruity twist to the classic beverage, promising a creamy flavor you wouldn’t be able to resist after just one sip.

According to The Daily Meal, Dr Pepper was so confident Berries and Cream would join their lineup of permanent flavors that they distributed three million free samples across the U.S. However, it didn't catch on as quickly as they’d hoped, and was discontinued the same year it was launched.

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