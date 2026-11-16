The Most Popular Fast-Food Chain the Year You Were Born

America is synonymous with fast food: burgers, fries, Coney dogs, chicken tenders; you name it! But it hasn't always been like this.

According to Taste of Home, the first fast-food chain restaurant in the United States was A&W, which popped up in 1919. The chain, with its famous Root Beer float and hamburger family, remained relevant into the 1970s, when its brick-and-mortar locations actually outnumbered McDonald's.

White Castle was established in 1921, followed by a series of chains in the 1940s.

The 1940s and the Fast Food Boom

A&W Root Beer Stand at 900 South Park Street, with employees in uniforms posing inside and in front of the building, Madison, Wisconsin, September 12, 1931. | Getty Images

Adam Chandler, author of Drive-Thru Dreams, noted that the American fast-food boom coincided with the development of the U.S. highway system in the 1950s and '60s.

"America started driving more than ever before, and we rearranged our cities based on car travel, for better or worse. And it was a natural business response to the American on-the-go kind of lifestyle," he explained to Smithsonian Magazine.

Still, the 1940s had several popular fast-food spots where customers could grab a quick, cheap meal: A&W and White Castle, along with new arrivals like Dairy Queen (1940), Dunkin' Donuts (1948), and In-N-Out Burger (1948).

A Place (and A Burger) For Everyone

McDonald's Restaurant | Hulton Archive/GettyImages

Speedy, on-the-go service wasn't the only reason fast-food restaurants thrived in the U.S. Chandler pointed out that these establishments are unique in the way they bring people together.

"You can go into a McDonald’s, you can go into a Taco Bell, and you will see literally every demographic group there. Old, young, all races, all ages, all economic backgrounds, kind of sharing a meal. There aren’t a lot of places that offer that."

It's no secret that fast-food restaurants might not serve the most nutritious meals, but they're quick, easy, and cheap. Sometimes, that's all people are looking for, especially when they're traveling or in a time crunch.

So, what was the most popular fast-food chain the year you were born? The Daily Meal listed the most popular establishments every year from 1950 to 2005.

55 Years of the Most Popular Fast-Food Chains

1950

The First White Castle Restaurant | TNS

White Castle

1951

White Castle

1952

White Castle

1953

White Castle

1954

McDonald's

1955

McDonald's

1956

McDonald's

1957

McDonald's

1958

McDonald's

1959

McDonald's

1960

The yellow arch being part of the original design called the Golden Arches was first used 1953. The cost of a limited menu hamburger, shake and fries was 15 cents. 1950s 1960s | Sjöberg Bildbyrå/ullstein bild v

McDonald's

1961

McDonald's

1962

KFC

1963

KFC

1964

KFC

1965

KFC

1966

KFC

1967

KFC

1968

KFC

1969

KFC

1970

A Mission-style Taco Bell seen along Greenfield Avenue in San Anselmo, Calif., on Nov. 30, 1972. | San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Taco Bell

1971

Taco Bell

1972

Taco Bell

1973

Taco Bell

1974

A&W

1975

A&W

1976

A&W

1977

A&W

1978

Little Caesar's

1979

Little Caesar's

1980

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Little Caesar's

1981

Little Caesar's

1982

Burger King

1983

Burger King

1984

Burger King

1985

Burger King

1986

Wendy's

1987

Wendy's

1988

Wendy's

1989

Wendy's

1990

Gado via Getty Images

Panda Express

1991

Panda Express

1992

Panda Express

1993

Panda Express

1994

Pizza Hut and Subway

1995

Pizza Hut and Subway

1996

Pizza Hut and Subway

1997

Pizza Hut and Subway

1998

Culver's

1999

Culver's

2000

UCG/Universal Images Group via G

Culver's

2001

Culver's

2002

Domino's

2003

Domino's

2004

Domino's

2005

Domino's logo | NurPhoto via Getty Images

Domino's

Find out what else was popular the year you were born: