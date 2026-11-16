America is synonymous with fast food: burgers, fries, Coney dogs, chicken tenders; you name it! But it hasn't always been like this.
According to Taste of Home, the first fast-food chain restaurant in the United States was A&W, which popped up in 1919. The chain, with its famous Root Beer float and hamburger family, remained relevant into the 1970s, when its brick-and-mortar locations actually outnumbered McDonald's.
White Castle was established in 1921, followed by a series of chains in the 1940s.
The 1940s and the Fast Food Boom
Adam Chandler, author of Drive-Thru Dreams, noted that the American fast-food boom coincided with the development of the U.S. highway system in the 1950s and '60s.
"America started driving more than ever before, and we rearranged our cities based on car travel, for better or worse. And it was a natural business response to the American on-the-go kind of lifestyle," he explained to Smithsonian Magazine.
Still, the 1940s had several popular fast-food spots where customers could grab a quick, cheap meal: A&W and White Castle, along with new arrivals like Dairy Queen (1940), Dunkin' Donuts (1948), and In-N-Out Burger (1948).
A Place (and A Burger) For Everyone
Speedy, on-the-go service wasn't the only reason fast-food restaurants thrived in the U.S. Chandler pointed out that these establishments are unique in the way they bring people together.
"You can go into a McDonald’s, you can go into a Taco Bell, and you will see literally every demographic group there. Old, young, all races, all ages, all economic backgrounds, kind of sharing a meal. There aren’t a lot of places that offer that."
It's no secret that fast-food restaurants might not serve the most nutritious meals, but they're quick, easy, and cheap. Sometimes, that's all people are looking for, especially when they're traveling or in a time crunch.
So, what was the most popular fast-food chain the year you were born? The Daily Meal listed the most popular establishments every year from 1950 to 2005.
55 Years of the Most Popular Fast-Food Chains
1950
White Castle
1951
White Castle
1952
White Castle
1953
White Castle
1954
McDonald's
1955
McDonald's
1956
McDonald's
1957
McDonald's
1958
McDonald's
1959
McDonald's
1960
McDonald's
1961
McDonald's
1962
KFC
1963
KFC
1964
KFC
1965
KFC
1966
KFC
1967
KFC
1968
KFC
1969
KFC
1970
Taco Bell
1971
Taco Bell
1972
Taco Bell
1973
Taco Bell
1974
A&W
1975
A&W
1976
A&W
1977
A&W
1978
Little Caesar's
1979
Little Caesar's
1980
Little Caesar's
1981
Little Caesar's
1982
Burger King
1983
Burger King
1984
Burger King
1985
Burger King
1986
Wendy's
1987
Wendy's
1988
Wendy's
1989
Wendy's
1990
Panda Express
1991
Panda Express
1992
Panda Express
1993
Panda Express
1994
Pizza Hut and Subway
1995
Pizza Hut and Subway
1996
Pizza Hut and Subway
1997
Pizza Hut and Subway
1998
Culver's
1999
Culver's
2000
Culver's
2001
Culver's
2002
Domino's
2003
Domino's
2004
Domino's
2005
Domino's