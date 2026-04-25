7 Worst Discontinued Fast Food Items We Can't Believe Were Sold

Fast food may be synonymous with burgers and fries, but history shows that menus weren’t always so streamlined. Today, we associate chains like McDonald’s with Big Macs and Taco Bell with Crunchwraps, but would you believe they once sold everything from spaghetti to waffles?

While McDonald’s serving up pizza might sound more like a fever dream than a real menu item, the McPizza did in fact hit drive-thrus across the country—and it’s not even the oddest offering. Self-serve salad bars at Wendy's, burger-burritos at Burger King, and lobster rolls at a not-so-lucky number of New England McDonald's are just a few.

From odd mashups to short-lived regional experiments, major chains have rolled out some truly unexpected creations over the years—many of which disappeared just as quickly as they arrived. Let’s take a look back at seven of the worst discontinued fast food items we can’t believe actually existed.

KFC's Double Down

Only in America would the idea of replacing bread in a sandwich with fried chicken become reality. You can thank KFC for that: the chain leaned into protein maxxing as early as 2010 with its Double Down “sandwich.”

Instead of a bun, two pieces of fried chicken held together bacon, cheese, and sauce, creating a bunless mashup that quickly became infamous for its indulgent approach. First introduced as a limited-time item, it was both criticized and celebrated for its excess before eventually disappearing from KFC menus by 2014.

Taco Bell's Waffle Taco

When Taco Bell expanded into breakfast in 2014, a simple breakfast burrito just didn’t cut it. Instead, the chain leaned into experimentation with the Waffle Taco: a folded waffle “shell” filled with eggs and sausage, served alongside a cup of syrup. While other breakfast items like the A.M. Crunchwrap managed to stick around, the Waffle Taco was retired in 2015, leaving behind one of Taco Bell’s more unconventional attempts at morning fare.

McDonald's Hula Burger

Pineapple has become a fairly common pizza topping, but burgers are a different story—though McDonald’s once tried to challenge that assumption. Before the Filet-O-Fish became a permanent fixture, the chain tested the Hula Burger as a meatless alternative for Lent in 1962.

Instead of fish, it featured a grilled pineapple slice topped with cheese on a bun. The sweet, savory, and ultimately soggy idea never caught on and was quickly overshadowed by its seafood competitor, leading to its removal from McDonald’s menu within the year.

McDonald's McLobster

Steamed lobster may have started as prison food, but that doesn’t mean the shellfish dish ever belonged at McDonald’s. Still, for a limited time, the chain tested exactly that with the McLobster Roll in 1993.

Offered in select New England and Eastern Canada locations, the sandwich featured chilled lobster meat mixed with mayo and shredded lettuce, served in a split-top bun, leaning into regional coastal flavors as a seasonal experiment. McDonald’s later tried expanding the McLobster beyond its initial test markets, but supply challenges and limited profitability led to it being pulled from most menus. It would occasionally resurface in select New England locations over the years, but after its last seasonal return in 2017, it quietly disappeared once again.

Wendy's SuperBar

Pasta or tacos? At Wendy’s, neither is the only correct answer. For some reason, the fast food chain thought it was a good idea to introduce a self-serve, all-you-can-eat buffet option in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Surprisingly, Wendy’s loyalists agreed: the SuperBar was a hit, and hungry patrons flocked to the $2.99 deal to eat their fill of tacos, pastas, salads, and even desserts like pudding.

Sounds good in theory, right? Not so much for Wendy’s employees, who struggled to keep up with everything from stocking it to cleaning it, ultimately leading to its shutdown in 1998. Since then, Wendy’s has stuck to a far simpler menu of sandwiches, nuggets, and sides.

McDonald's McSpaghetti

Even McDonald’s took a trip to Italy to find itself, surprisingly adding not only the McPizza in the 1980s but the McSpaghetti to its menu in the 1970s. The McSpaghetti featured pasta topped with marinara sauce, meatballs, and cheese, served in a fast food container rather than a bowl.

While it was eventually phased out in most U.S. locations by the 1990s, it found a longer life in international markets—most notably in the Philippines, where it’s still served today. Designed as an attempt to expand into dinner-style offerings, it never gained lasting traction in the United States but remains one of McDonald’s more unexpected menu experiments.

Burger King's Mac n’ Cheetos

Chicken Fries aren’t the only deep-fried, stick-shaped snacks under Burger King’s belt. In 2016, the chain leaned less into Whoppers and more into Cheetos, rolling out the infamous Mac ’n Cheetos: deep-fried sticks of macaroni and cheese coated in Cheetos seasoning.

Released as a limited-time item, it leaned (perhaps a bit too) heavily into comfort food and novelty rather than practicality. While it gained attention for its creative concept—and even returned in 2017 for a second limited release with a Flamin’ Hot version—the Mac ’n Cheetos ultimately remained a short-lived experiment, saving the fates of toilets across the country.

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