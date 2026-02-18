New Study Ranks All 50 States by Grocery Spending—See Where Yours Lands

Have you ever stood in the checkout line wondering how two bags of groceries cost the same as a nice weekend getaway?

Grocery bills aren’t just about the numbers on the receipt; they’re about how much of your income they eat away. To discover which states feel the most strain, WalletHub compared the cost of 26 common grocery items in each state and calculated that total as a percentage of the state's median income. Basically, instead of asking, "Where are eggs the most expensive?" they asked, "Where do eggs hit your wallet hardest?"

That contrast is important. Spending $200 on groceries has a different impact in a state where incomes are higher than in a state where people earn less than the national average. Looking at income share, the study shifts attention to affordability rather than prices.

Let’s move beyond what’s on the receipt to see how economic factors shape which states pay more or less for groceries in 2026.

WHERE PEOPLE SPEND THE MOST ON GROCERIES

Getty Images

At the top of the list with the heaviest burden is Mississippi. Magnolia State households spend about 2.64% of their median monthly income on groceries, the highest percentage in the country. That may not sound enormous, but compared to other states, it represents a noticeably larger piece of the financial puzzle.

Close behind are West Virginia (2.57%) and Arkansas (2.49%). Like Mississippi, these states have lower median household incomes, so everyday groceries take up a larger share of the monthly budget. Grocery prices themselves aren't unusually high in these areas; instead, it's that incomes don’t stretch as far when it comes to covering everyday costs.

The remainder of the top 10 follows this same trend. Louisiana, Kentucky, Alabama, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Oklahoma all rank among the states where residents devote the largest share of income to groceries. Many of these states are in the South, and many share a similar economic profile: modest incomes paired with steady food costs. The takeaway isn't that these states have luxury-level supermarket pricing; it’s that households there have less financial flexibility to handle standard grocery costs.

WHERE PEOPLE SPEND THE LEAST ON GROCERIES

Getty Images

Other states devote a smaller share of their monthly income to groceries. New Jersey and Massachusetts are tied as the most affordable, with households spending just 1.51% of their median income on groceries, the lowest in the nation.

Maryland follows closely, hovering in the 1.55% range. Several other states, including New Hampshire, Utah, Connecticut, and Colorado, also fall comfortably under the 2% mark.

Interestingly, some states, often deemed "expensive," such as California and Washington, rank moderately affordable. The reason? Higher median incomes. Even if grocery prices are higher, stronger earning power means those costs account for a smaller portion of household income. In other words, it's not just what you pay, it's what you earn.

THE FINAL BILL

WalletHub

What makes this information especially useful is its focus on how spending compares to income. Grocery affordability isn't solely a matter of receipts. A carton of milk might cost the same in two places, but the financial strain can be very different depending on local incomes.

By expressing grocery costs as a percentage of median income, the analysis shows that affordability is shaped by individual circumstances. For some families, groceries are a routine expense. For others, they consume a larger share of monthly resources.

The next time you're in the checkout line and your total climbs higher than Mount Everest, remember that it's not just about what's in your cart; it's the financial landscape surrounding it. Depending on your zip code, that landscape can turn an ordinary grocery trip into a serious budget concern.