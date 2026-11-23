Shoppers from the 1950s would probably be in awe of all the modern conveniences we have to get groceries. The internet and Instacart would be completely mind-blowing. Convenience and saving time were a key focus for grocery stores in the '50s, so products and store features all catered to making shopping an easy and pleasant experience.

Grocery stores still market products that promise convenience for busy lives, but the whole experience has become impersonal. You might not even speak to another person at all if you grab what you need and head to the self-checkout. Some of the features and items of the 1950s disappeared to make way for more profit and technology, and the old ways of grocery shopping disappeared with them.

Here are a few things that were common in '50s grocery stores but have vanished today.

Offal Prices | Charles Hewitt/GettyImages

Custom Meat Cuts

Beginning in 1950, "self-service" meats, pre-packaged in cellophane, became quite the trend, but enough people still preferred ordering custom cuts from the butcher that the meat counter at the grocery store kept its line of patrons. You used to order specific cuts of meat, including how fatty you wanted it, and then the butcher would measure, cut, and weigh your meat. Then, they would wrap it carefully in paper before handing it to you.

In the 1950s. A woman working in a store is seen grinding coffee beans into a paper bag. Sweden 1958 | Sjöberg Bildbyrå/GettyImages

Coffee Ground in the Store

At an A&P grocery store in the 1950s, you could grind your own coffee beans in the coffee aisle. The coffee beans were in barrels or containers, and you could scoop out the amount you wanted. Then, the grinder was right there, ready for customers to use. If you loved the smell of coffee, this aisle was heavenly, and you would walk down it even when you didn't need to buy any beans.

Dinner Service | Chaloner Woods/GettyImages

Free Dish in Box of Laundry Soap

Do you ever wish, as an adult, that you could find a fun surprise like the toys that came in cereal boxes? Well, in the 1950s, you could. Duz brand laundry detergent gave a free dish with each box purchased, and families bought laundry soap weekly to collect an entire dining set. There were even gravy boats and platters! If your parents or grandparents have a set of dishes with pictures of golden wheat on them, they likely collected them from laundry soap boxes.

Page of Premium King Corn Food Stamps | Blank Archives/GettyImages

S&H Green Stamps

Another collection people got from the grocery store were stamps, though not postal stamps. These "Green Stamps" were part of a rewards program, and if you collected enough stamps, you could trade them in for a prize. S&H was not the only company to feature a loyalty stamp program, but it was the most popular. By the end of the 1950s, S&H gave out more stamps than the United States Postal Service. And the prizes weren't cheap either; you could get a bicycle, luggage, or even furniture with enough stamps.

TV Dinners in Aluminum Trays

TV dinners can still be found in the frozen section of the grocery store, but they have changed a lot from the originals. Before microwaves, people heated their frozen meals in the oven, so TV dinners came in aluminum trays. They were so convenient and allowed the family to watch their new televisions together while eating. And housewives loved not having to prepare and cook a full meal every night.

Franco-American Canned Macaroni and Cheese

Franco-American brand of canned pastas operated under Campbell's Soup Company, and while they had several meals that people miss, the most famous was the macaroni and cheese. It was technically long macaroni-type noodles in a cheese sauce, but it was a popular canned meal in the 1950s. It was so popular that Campbell's didn't discontinue it until 2004, and there have been petitions to bring it back.

Toni and Tonette Home Perms

You can still find boxes of hair dye at the grocery store, but the at-home perms have, thankfully, faded from popularity and store shelves. In the 1950s, though, the Toni Home Permanent for women and the Tonette Home Permanent for girls were all the rage. Not needing to go to a salon for a perm was a big plus for many women and their pocketbooks. But after many perms that just came out wrong and a lawsuit involving a little girl losing all her hair, the perm in a box lost its status as peak beauty care.

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