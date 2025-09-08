This Grilled Corn Risotto Is the Perfect Late Summer Dinner

If you’re looking to impress a dinner guest, you can’t go wrong with risotto. Though it requires patience to pull off, the actual technique required to make the Italian rice dish isn’t as complicated as you may fear. This version from the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) puts a spin on the traditional recipe by calling for fresh corn. Balancing hearty comfort with summer sweetness, it’s the perfect dish to transition into the cooler months.

You might be tempted to grab canned corn for this recipe, but Chef Hervé Malivert, the director of culinary affairs at the ICE’s New York City campus, advises against it. Because canned corn is already prepared and ready to eat, you’re a lot more likely to overcook it. Canned corn also tends to have a duller flavor than the fresh version.

How to Make Grilled Corn Risotto

GMVozd/GettyImages

First thing’s first: peel the husk off the corn and toss the ear into a pot of warm chicken stock. Let it soak up that savory goodness for about 5 minutes. Next, preheat a grill to medium heat and brush the corn with a bit of oil. Char over medium heat until the kernels turn golden. Remove the cob from the grill and allow it to cool before slicing off the kernels and setting them aside.

Now for the star of the show: the risotto. Begin by gently cooking your onions in butter until they’re soft and sweet, taking care not to let them brown. Splash in a bit of white wine, let it soak into the onions, and then stir in the rice until every grain is coated. From here, add just enough chicken stock to cover the rice grains and stir constantly. You’ll want to wait until the stock is completely absorbed before adding more. Continue this process until the rice is 90 percent cooked—about 20 to 30 minutes.

Once it’s almost ready, add the corn to the pan and stir everything to combine. Add a little more stock until the rice is tender and luxuriously creamy. Season it with a shower of Parmesan, salt, and pepper. Now you’ve got yourself a risotto that’s equal parts comforting and show-stopping.

Recipe for Grilled Corn Risotto

Fresh corn will make all the difference. | Delia Pindaru / 500px/GettyImages

Grilled Corn Risotto

Serves: 1

Ingredients

Chicken stock, warmed

½ oz butter

1 oz yellow onion, minced

1 fluid oz white wine

½ cup arborio rice

Salt and pepper

1 oz Parmesan, grated

1 ear of corn with the husk

Oil to grill

Instructions

Prep the corn:

Remove the husk from the corn and add the cob to the hot chicken stock, infusing over low heat for 5 minutes. Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium heat. Brush the corn with oil and grill for 5 minutes, or until all the kernels are golden brown. Remove from the grill and let cool. When cool, cut the kernels off the cob and set aside.

Make the risotto:

Heat the butter in a medium saucepan. Add the onion and cook over low heat until softened. Do not allow the onion to brown. Add the white wine and cook until it has been absorbed into the onions. Add the rice and stir to coat well with the butter. Do not allow the rice to brown. Add just enough chicken stock to cover the grains and stir constantly. Wait until the stock has been absorbed before adding additional stock. Continue this process until the rice is 90 percent done. Add the corn and stir until well combined. Add more stock and cook until the rice is tender but still firm. The risotto should be moist and creamy, but not runny. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and stir in Parmesan cheese.

