The Perfect Summer Pairing: Veal Tenderloin and Grilled Peaches

There’s nothing like a tender cut of steak for dinner, and the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) has a recipe for meat lovers everywhere. Hervé Malivert, the director of culinary affairs at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City campus, introduces his veal tenderloin with grilled peach and honey peach gastrique as a way to top off the evening.

How to Make Veal Tenderloin with Grilled Peach and Honey Peach Gastrique

Let’s start with preparing the veal: Preheat your oven to 350°F first. Then, you can season the veal tenderloin with salt and pepper and sear it on both sides. Transfer the meat to the oven and cook until it reaches 135-140°F, which should take three to six minutes.

Meanwhile, heat a grill or pan to medium, and brush the cut sides of peaches with olive oil. Grill the fruits with the cut sides down for about three minutes to char them.

Now, it’s time to make the peach gastrique. Begin by mixing the sugar and water in a pan over medium heat, swirling gently to combine. Brush down any crystals on the sides with a wet pastry brush, and cook until the sugar turns golden. Remove the pan from the heat, and add vinegar (it’ll quickly harden the sugar). Then return the pan to the stove and cook the mixture for about 10 minutes, swirling until it melts again.

Once it slightly thickens, take it off the heat and stir in honey and peach purée. Cook another 15 minutes until it’s really thick, rich, and glossy. Add a pinch of salt if the flavor needs balancing.

Slice the veal and plate it alongside the grilled peaches with a drizzle of gastrique for a simple and elegant dish.

Step-By-Step Recipe Guide

Serves: 2

Veal Tenderloin

2 pieces veal tenderloin (8 oz)

Salt and pepper

Canola oil

2 ripe yellow peaches, pitted and quartered

Olive oil

Honey peach gastrique (recipe farther below)

Heat oven to 350°F. Season the veal tenderloins with salt and black pepper. Heat a medium sauté pan over medium heat and add the canola oil. Sear veal on both sides and place it in the oven until it reaches an internal temperature of 140°F, about 3-6 minutes. Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium heat. Brush the cut sides of the peaches with a bit of olive oil and grill cut-side down for 3 minutes, until char marks form. To serve, slice the veal and plate it with the gastrique and grilled peach.

To store the veal, wrap it in plastic wrap or place it in a container in the fridge for three to five days.

Peach Gastrique

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons water

½ cup champagne vinegar

1 cup peach puree

1 tablespoon honey

In a pan over medium heat, combine the sugar and water, and swirl the pan to blend. As the mixture starts to cook, wipe down the sides of the pan along the sugar line with a wet pastry brush. Cook the sugar until it turns golden brown. Remove from heat and add vinegar. The vinegar will harden the sugar. Place back on the stovetop and cook on medium for about 10 minutes, swirling the pan to make sure the sugar remelts. Once the mixture has started to thicken, remove from the heat and add honey and peach puree. Cook for another 15 minutes to thicken. Add a pinch of salt to adjust the acidity if needed.

