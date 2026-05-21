5 of the Best Pie Spots in America, According to Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri certainly knows his way around America’s most indulgent food offerings. The restaurateur and television personality has explored everything from the best barbecue joints in the U.S. to the best spots to grab an unforgettable brunch heaping with sweet and savory flavors.

He’s also tried a whole lot of unique desserts during his time traveling to some of America’s most unique and greasy restaurants. Naturally, some of those desserts have been creative, elaborate, and incredibly delicious pies. Read on to discover five memorable pie spots Fieri has raved about.

3 Sisters Cafe - Indianapolis, Indiana

Fieri generally doesn’t shy away from dishes that blend sweet and savory flavors—he’s well-known for his apple pie hot dog recipe, after all—and his journey to Indianapolis’s 3 Sisters Cafe was no different.

There, Fieri chowed down on the spot’s famous blueberry goat cheese pie and was extremely impressed. “Dude. Whoa. That pie rocks,” he said after tasting the dish, which includes everything from heavy cream and eggs to chopped basil and a topping of sliced almonds and sugar.

The Schoolhouse Restaurant - Camp Dennison, Ohio

Located in what was actually once a schoolhouse, this establishment is all about tradition, and has been serving comfort food in a nostalgic setting since the early 1960s. The Schoolhouse is particularly famous for its Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, which Fieri learned how to make on an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

After trying it, Fieri enthusiastically praised its texture and ganache. “I get it!” he said upon swallowing a freshly made bite of this locally beloved dish. Fortunately, even if you can’t make it to this spot to try it yourself, the full pie recipe is available on Food Network, courtesy of the restaurant.

The Duluth Grill - Duluth, Minnesota

Minnesota’s Duluth Grill is a classic all-American diner serving delicious versions of typical diner foods made with high-quality ingredients. One of its most famous offerings is its banana cream pie, which Fieri relished during a visit to the joint.

The establishment puts its own unique spin on this classic recipe, serving up crust handmade by owner and chef Tom Hansen. Even more uniquely, the pies don’t come in slices—everyone gets their own miniature pie, which contains an oozy mix of custard and bananas topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream. “Dynamite,” Fieri said of his.

Pies 'n' Thighs - Brooklyn, New York

Fieri has visited this spot more than once and has always happily sung its praises, speaking highly of its buckwheat waffles and fried chicken in particular. For dessert, Fieri has tried the bourbon pecan pie, which, of course, he absolutely raved about. This New York-based comfort food joint is also known for its decadent banana cream and sour cherry pies and other sweet treats, including the pecan butter-crunch donut, which Fieri also tried and loved.

Mahony's Po'-Boy Shop - New Orleans, Louisiana

Fieri learned how to make a pie he particularly relished alongside Chef Benjamin Wick in this New Orleans establishment, which is best known for its heaping traditional sandwiches. The Mayor of Flavortown loved this spot's Sweet Potato Crunch Pie, immediately responding with an enthusiastic “wow!” when he tried it.

The dessert is made by tossing sweet potatoes with brown sugar and spices and adding a layer of melted marshmallows and a pecan crunch topping. “It’s rich, but not overly sweet,” Fieri said. “It’s all the real deal here, man.”

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