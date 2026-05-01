6 Old-School Mall Food Court Restaurants You Forgot About

Malls have begun to fade into history, with many Gen Alpha kids only seeing abandoned malls from TikTok videos or the mall in Stranger Things. But there was once a time when the mall was the place to hang out. And whether you were shopping, browsing, or just walking around, you somehow always wound up in the food court.

The food at the mall felt like a rare and special treat when we were kids. Now, some of the restaurants that could only be found in mall food courts have branched out, like Chick-fil-A and Hot Dog on a Stick. Others have drifted into obscurity. Feeling nostalgic for some of those classic food court restaurants? Here are six of them that will have you looking up copycat recipes to fill the void!

Orange Julius

Colorado Mills Mall prepares to open back up after hail storm ravaged it in May of 2017.d | Helen H. Richardson/GettyImages

Orange Julius was a favorite of many at the mall food courts as early as the 1970s. The frothy, creamy, orange drink was nothing like the regular smoothies or shakes on the market. It was the perfect refreshment after a long day of walking around the mall.

The company was founded in 1926, and the original Orange Julius even became the official drink of the 1964 World's Fair. In 1987, Orange Julius was bought by Dairy Queen, but could still be found in malls all over the world. More recently, only specific Dairy Queen restaurants offer the Orange Julius menu, so if you can get it near you, consider yourself lucky!

Hot Sam

New York Street Scenes | Robert Alexander/GettyImages

One of the scents synonymous with a mall trip is the buttery smell of soft pretzels. And no one made those pretzels quite like Hot Sam. They actually cooked their pretzels in rotating ovens rather than warming them up in microwaves or under heat lamps. Did it take longer? Sure, but it was worth it.

The first Hot Sam opened in 1967 at the Livonia Mall in Michigan. Throughout the '70s and '80s, the chain grew nationwide, but was merged with Pretzel Time when Mrs. Fields bought both companies in 1995 and 1996. By 2005, Hot Sam had ceased to exist, shuttering their last 10 locations. But you can see the recreation of a Hot Sam in the food court of the Starcourt Mall in Stranger Things season 3.

Sbarro Pizza

People waiting to order food at Sbarro, Gardens Mall, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida | UCG/GettyImages

There was a time when you could not go to a mall in the United States without seeing a Sbarro. If you wanted pizza at the mall, it was going to be Sbarro. The quality of the food was never mind-blowing, but you didn't expect fine dining in the mall food court. A slice of Sbarro was the go-to for many kids who were reluctant to try more "exotic" foods found in the food court. Pizza was the safe choice.

Sbarro was founded in 1956, but opened its first mall location in 1970. By 2011, Sbarro had over 1,000 locations globally, with most in U.S. malls. But with the decline in mall visits, Sbarro began to lose its customer base. Two bankruptcies later, the pizza chain had only 630 locations, with 318 locations being in the US. They're still limping along, but it's only a matter of time before Sbarro is completely gone.

Karmelkorn

Daily Life In Quebec City | NurPhoto/GettyImages

Another snack that felt like the perfect pairing for shopping was popcorn. Karmelkorn was the place where the sugary aroma floating through the mall would lead you to. And if you were more of a savory popcorn person, you could always get the regular or cheesy flavors as well.

Like Orange Julius, Karmelkorn was bought by Dairy Queen in 1986 and combined into "Treat Centers" that offered fare from all three businesses. By 2019, the last of these "triple" stores closed, and with it went the last of the flavor that couldn't be copied. With a slight name change so as not to get on the wrong side of Dairy Queen, Karmelkorn popcorn is available for purchase viatheir website.

Hot Dog on a Stick

Hot Dog on a Stick at the Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco, California, as lunchgoers wait in | San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/GettyImages

What made a corn dog and lemonade so special when it was in the mall? Hot Dog on a Stick had people clamoring for corn dogs and cheese dogs, plus their ultra-sweet lemonade, to the point that some readers might be craving this just thinking about it.

Hot Dog on a Stick started as a beachfront food stand in 1946, but gained its first mall location in 1972. It expanded to over 100 locations in nine states, but with the fall of the malls, it was bought in 2021 by FAT Brands, which closed stores after filing for bankruptcy in January 2026. There are now only 70 stores across 7 states, with more teetering on the edge of closure.

Kenny Rogers Roasters

Add rotisserie chicken and tortillas to put together five ma | Charlotte Observer/GettyImages

During the craze of celebrity-owned restaurants in the '90s, country singer Kenny Rogers partnered with former KFC CEO John Y. Brown Jr. to create a healthier meal than fried chicken. Kenny Rogers Roasters was born in 1991, and quickly populated malls all over the US. The rotisserie chicken and the corn muffins were delicious, and people latched onto the idea of it being a healthier option than other food court restaurants.

By 1998, however, Kenny Rogers Roasters filed for bankruptcy, and it was bought by Nathan's Famous Inc. In 2008, it was sold to Roasters Asia Pacific and gained new life in Asia. But the last US-based Kenny Rogers Roasters, located in Ontario Mills Mall in Ontario, California, closed its doors in 2011.

More Food Nostalgia: