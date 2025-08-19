10 Things You Should Never Put in an Air Fryer

Air fryers have rightfully earned their place on countless kitchen counters thanks to their ability to make crispy, golden food with little to no oil. But despite the hype, they’re not a one-size-fits-all solution. Some ingredients just don’t cooperate—leading to soggy textures, smoky messes, or even safety concerns. Here are 10 foods better left out of the basket, plus tips on what to try instead.
- Wet Batters
- Loose, Leafy Greens
- Popcorn Kernels
- Baked Goods
- Toast or Single Slices of Bread
- Liquids, Soups, and Saucy Stews
- Rice, Pasta, and Dry Grains
- Uncoated Cheese
- Large Bone-In Cuts of Meat
- Overly Greasy Foods
Wet Batters
Wet batters—like tempura or beer-battered fish—tend to drip right off before they have a chance to crisp, leading to three common issues:
- Pooling at the bottom of the basket
- Greasy, uneven cooking
- Excess smoke
If you’re craving something crunchy, opt for a dry dredge (like breadcrumbs or panko), or stick to frozen, pre-breaded options like fish sticks that are designed to hold up in high heat.
Loose, Leafy Greens
Loose, leafy veggies like spinach, kale, and microgreens don’t fare well in an air fryer—the strong circulation tends to blow them around the basket, causing them to stick to heating elements, burn, or cook unevenly. You’re better off wilting them in a skillet or roasting them alongside sturdier vegetables.
Popcorn Kernels
Craving homemade popcorn? Skip the air fryer and stick to the stovetop or a dedicated popcorn maker. Most air fryers don’t get hot enough to pop the kernels effectively, and any loose ones can slip into the heating element, ultimately raising the risk of smoke, damage, or fires.
Baked Goods
Baked-from-scratch treats like cakes, cupcakes, pies, and muffins aren’t ideal for the air fryer—remember, it’s not an Easy-Bake Oven. The high heat and rapid airflow often cause the outside to brown or burn before the inside has a chance to cook thoroughly. This, coupled with the air fryer’s top-down heating method and limited space, means you’ll be left with cracked tops, dry centers, and uneven bakes. For best results, stick to the standard oven.
Toast or Single Slices of Bread
Thin slices of bread—like plain toast—don’t hold up well in the air fryer. Strong air circulation can lift them mid-cook or cause uneven browning, leaving you with dry, crumbly results. For evenly crisp, golden toast, use a traditional toaster or toaster oven.
Liquids, Soups, and Saucy Stews
Just like wet batters, soups, stews, and sauces aren’t suited for air frying, either. When heated, these ingredients can splatter or evaporate quickly, causing steam buildup that may interfere with the machine’s fan or heating element. The result? A messy cleanup at best, a potential electrical hazard at worst. You can, however, use your air fryer to cook individual ingredients that you’ll later add to a soup or sauce.
Rice, Pasta, and Dry Grains
Pastas, rice, and grains like quinoa or farro require boiling water to cook properly—something an air fryer simply can’t provide. Moreover, without sufficient moisture, these ingredients stay undercooked and dry. Lightweight grains can also blow around the basket, creating uneven results or even a mess. For best results, stick to the stovetop, a rice cooker, or an Instant Pot.
Uncoated Cheese
Uncoated cheese—meaning any cheese that isn’t breaded, battered, or wrapped—doesn’t play well with the air fryer. Soft or shredded varieties like mozzarella, brie, or cheddar melt quickly and tend to ooze through the basket or slide off their base entirely, leading toscorched-on messes that are tough to clean and can even damage your appliance. If you’re craving melty, ooey-gooey goodness, go with frozen, breaded options like mozzarella sticks—just be sure to freeze them solid before air frying for best results.
Large Bone-In Cuts of Meat
Keep whole roasted chickens, large bone-in beef roasts, and hefty pork shoulders out of the air fryer. Their size can obstruct airflow, making it challenging for the heat to circulate evenly. That often leads to dry edges, undercooked centers, or inconsistent results overall. For larger cuts of meat, the oven or a slow cooker is your best bet.
Overly Greasy Foods
As the fat in greasy foods like bacon renders, it pools in the bottom of the basket, leading to smoke or fires. Splattering grease can also reach the heating element, which can lead to damage. For safety (and much easier cleanup), the stovetop or oven is usually the smarter choice.
