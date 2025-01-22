The History of How Each Month’s Full Moon Got its Name

The moon is an integral part of the sky above us. Over time, each month’s full moon has acquired a unique name of its own:

Month Full Moon Name Full Moon Date for 2025 January Wolf Moon January 13 February Snow Moon February 12 March Worm Moon March 14 April Pink Moon April 12 May Flower Moon May 12 June Strawberry Moon June 11 July Buck Moon July 10 August Sturgeon Moon August 9 September Corn Moon or Harvest Moon September 7 October Hunter Moon October 6 November Beaver Moon November 5 December Cold Moon December 4

Many of the names we use today come from Native American traditions, though some originate in Europe as well. The monikers correspond with the seasons in the Northern Hemisphere. Read on for more information about the history behind the name of each month’s full moon.

Wolf Moon // January

The first full moon of the calendar year is January’s wolf moon. Its name derives from the idea that wolves could be frequently heard howling during the depths of winter. Both Native Americans and Europeans used the name, as the animals were once commonly found throughout both continents.

Snow Moon // February

A full snow moon seen from San Mateo, California. | Anadolu/GettyImages

The snow moon was so named because February is traditionally the coldest month in the Northern Hemisphere; the month is also particularly likely to see snowfall. There are also other names for this moon among North American people that are likewise connected with the chill of winter. The Comanche, for instance, refer to February’s full moon as the sleet moon.

Worm Moon // March

March’s full moon became known as the worm moon because this month typically marks the beginning of milder weather as the seasons transition into spring; it’s the time when earthworms begin popping up from the warming soil. Native American tribes in the southern parts of the continent used this name, as those in more northern places with colder soil often did not see earthworms appearing this early.

Pink Moon // April

April's pink moon rising over New York City. | Gary Hershorn/GettyImages

April’s full moon references the perennial moss phlox, known in Latin as Phlox subulata. Its beautiful pink flowers often blossom in April in North America. (The moon itself, however, is not pink at this time.) Several Native American cultures and European cultures have their own names for April’s full moon, many of which were inspired by plants growing and blossoming in spring.

Flower Moon // May

May’s full moon is also a nod to nature’s beauty, as many species of flowers in the Northern hemisphere begin to bloom during this month. The name originates from the Algonquin people of Canada and the Northeastern U.S. In medieval English culture, May’s full moon was sometimes known as the milk moon as it appeared at a time when the animals were frequently milked.

Strawberry Moon // June

The strawberry moon references the fruit’s harvest, which takes place in June. Several Native American tribes, including the Algonquin, Dakota, Ojibwe, and Lakota, originated the term. The strawberry moon sometimes coincides with the night of the summer solstice.

Buck Moon // July

The buck moon over San Francisco. | Anadolu/GettyImages

Bucks—or in other words, male deer—usually see their antlers reach their peak length in July. (The animals shed their antlers during winter, then begin growing new ones in the spring.) The buck moon, like other names on this list, was coined by the Algonquin people.

Sturgeon Moon // August

Sturgeon are abundant in the summer; August itself is known as a great month for fishing. The Algonquin people historically relied on the sturgeons found in the Great Lakes as a source of food.

Corn Moon // September

September’s full moon can have two names: the corn moon and the harvest moon. The former honors the time of year when corn is traditionally harvested. But September’s full moon is more often known as the harvest moon. This is the full moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox. When the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox rises in October rather than September, the ninth month’s moon is referred to as the corn moon.

Hunter’s Moon // October

The Hunter's Moon rising above the Toronto skyline. | Anadolu/GettyImages

October marked the transition toward winter, and was therefore a time when people hunted to stock up on food for the dark, cold months ahead. The light of the full moon helped illuminate the surroundings of those who hunted by night.

Beaver Moon // November

The Beaver Moon is also connected to winter’s approach, as it alludes to the animals’ tendency to create dams and secure their homes in preparation for the frigid months ahead. The name is rooted in both Native American and early European cultures. An alternative name some Indigenous people in North America use is the Frost Moon, which also references the cold conditions November brings.

Cold Moon // December

The Mohawk people dubbed the final moon of the year the Cold Moon due to the dark, cold nights traditionally experienced during December in the Northern Hemisphere (the Mohican people refer to it as the long night moon). Another more specific name for this moon is “the moon when the deer shed their antlers.” In some European cultures, the full moon that rises before the winter solstice is known as the yule moon or oak moon.

