5-Letter Words Ending in 'A' to Help You Improve Your Wordle Skills

For some, the day doesn't truly begin until that first cup of coffee is brewed, stirred, and sipped. For others, it starts with five green letters on a screen. If you're among the millions of people who kick off the morning with a game of Wordle, this list of five-letter words ending in A could help keep your streak alive.

With a new puzzle released every day, the possibilities are constantly shifting. But there are a few patterns you can count on, including the fact that A is among the most common letters in Wordle. Many of us naturally think of the first letter of the alphabet, A, when starting a word, but the last letter of a word is another story. Since A is only the 10th most common ending letter, it's easy to overlook five-letter words ending in A when trying to find the correct answer.

That relative rarity is exactly what makes these words worth remembering. When the more common solutions ending in Y and E don't fit the bill, a word like "cobra" or "tetra" could be the key to keeping your streak going. Below, you'll find more than 86 five-letter words ending in A, ranging from run-of-the-mill options to more obscure ones. We've also separated out words that have already appeared as official Wordle answers, since the game rarely repeats past solutions.

5-Letter Words Ending in A That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions

AGORA AMEBA ANIMA APNEA ARENA BIOTA CILIA COBRA CONGA COPRA COSTA CURIA DICTA EDEMA FAUNA FELLA HENNA INFRA LIBRA MANTA MOCHA PANDA PRANA PRIMA SAMBA SCUBA SIGMA STOMA STRIA SUTRA TAIGA TERRA TETRA THETA VISTA VULVA

5-Letter Words Ending in A That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions

ALPHA AORTA AROMA ATRIA BALSA CIRCA COCOA COMMA DELTA DOGMA DRAMA ENEMA EXTRA FLORA GAMMA GUAVA HYDRA HYENA KARMA KOALA LARVA LLAMA MAFIA MAGMA MANGA MANIA MEDIA NINJA OMEGA OPERA PARKA PASTA PIZZA PLAZA POLKA QUOTA RUMBA SALSA SAUNA SEPIA TIARA TIBIA ULTRA UMBRA UVULA VILLA VIOLA VODKA VOILA ZEBRA

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