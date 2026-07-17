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5-Letter Words Ending in 'A' to Help You Improve Your Wordle Skills

Don't let words like CILIA or VISTA ruin your streak.
ByNitya Rao|
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Letter blocks edited from: Wordle, Berrely, Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain; (Background) Justin Dodd/Mental Floss

For some, the day doesn't truly begin until that first cup of coffee is brewed, stirred, and sipped. For others, it starts with five green letters on a screen. If you're among the millions of people who kick off the morning with a game of Wordle, this list of five-letter words ending in A could help keep your streak alive.

With a new puzzle released every day, the possibilities are constantly shifting. But there are a few patterns you can count on, including the fact that A is among the most common letters in Wordle. Many of us naturally think of the first letter of the alphabet, A, when starting a word, but the last letter of a word is another story. Since A is only the 10th most common ending letter, it's easy to overlook five-letter words ending in A when trying to find the correct answer.

That relative rarity is exactly what makes these words worth remembering. When the more common solutions ending in Y and E don't fit the bill, a word like "cobra" or "tetra" could be the key to keeping your streak going. Below, you'll find more than 86 five-letter words ending in A, ranging from run-of-the-mill options to more obscure ones. We've also separated out words that have already appeared as official Wordle answers, since the game rarely repeats past solutions.

5-Letter Words Ending in A That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions

AGORA

AMEBA

ANIMA

APNEA

ARENA

BIOTA

CILIA

COBRA

CONGA

COPRA

COSTA

CURIA

DICTA

EDEMA

FAUNA

FELLA

HENNA

INFRA

LIBRA

MANTA

MOCHA

PANDA

PRANA

PRIMA

SAMBA

SCUBA

SIGMA

STOMA

STRIA

SUTRA

TAIGA

TERRA

TETRA

THETA

VISTA

VULVA

5-Letter Words Ending in A That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions

ALPHA

AORTA

AROMA

ATRIA

BALSA

CIRCA

COCOA

COMMA

DELTA

DOGMA

DRAMA

ENEMA

EXTRA

FLORA

GAMMA

GUAVA

HYDRA

HYENA

KARMA

KOALA

LARVA

LLAMA

MAFIA

MAGMA

MANGA

MANIA

MEDIA

NINJA

OMEGA

OPERA

PARKA

PASTA

PIZZA

PLAZA

POLKA

QUOTA

RUMBA

SALSA

SAUNA

SEPIA

TIARA

TIBIA

ULTRA

UMBRA

UVULA

VILLA

VIOLA

VODKA

VOILA

ZEBRA

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