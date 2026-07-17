5-Letter Words Ending in 'A' to Help You Improve Your Wordle Skills

For some, the day doesn't truly begin until that first cup of coffee is brewed, stirred, and sipped. For others, it starts with five green letters on a screen. If you're among the millions of people who kick off the morning with a game of Wordle, this list of five-letter words ending in A could help keep your streak alive.
With a new puzzle released every day, the possibilities are constantly shifting. But there are a few patterns you can count on, including the fact that A is among the most common letters in Wordle. Many of us naturally think of the first letter of the alphabet, A, when starting a word, but the last letter of a word is another story. Since A is only the 10th most common ending letter, it's easy to overlook five-letter words ending in A when trying to find the correct answer.
That relative rarity is exactly what makes these words worth remembering. When the more common solutions ending in Y and E don't fit the bill, a word like "cobra" or "tetra" could be the key to keeping your streak going. Below, you'll find more than 86 five-letter words ending in A, ranging from run-of-the-mill options to more obscure ones. We've also separated out words that have already appeared as official Wordle answers, since the game rarely repeats past solutions.
5-Letter Words Ending in A That Have Never Been Wordle Solutions
AGORA
AMEBA
ANIMA
APNEA
ARENA
BIOTA
CILIA
COBRA
CONGA
COPRA
COSTA
CURIA
DICTA
EDEMA
FAUNA
FELLA
HENNA
INFRA
LIBRA
MANTA
MOCHA
PANDA
PRANA
PRIMA
SAMBA
SCUBA
SIGMA
STOMA
STRIA
SUTRA
TAIGA
TERRA
TETRA
THETA
VISTA
VULVA
5-Letter Words Ending in A That Have Already Been Wordle Solutions
ALPHA
AORTA
AROMA
ATRIA
BALSA
CIRCA
COCOA
COMMA
DELTA
DOGMA
DRAMA
ENEMA
EXTRA
FLORA
GAMMA
GUAVA
HYDRA
HYENA
KARMA
KOALA
LARVA
LLAMA
MAFIA
MAGMA
MANGA
MANIA
MEDIA
NINJA
OMEGA
OPERA
PARKA
PASTA
PIZZA
PLAZA
POLKA
QUOTA
RUMBA
SALSA
SAUNA
SEPIA
TIARA
TIBIA
ULTRA
UMBRA
UVULA
VILLA
VIOLA
VODKA
VOILA
ZEBRA