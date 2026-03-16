8 Rare McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Worth a Small Fortune

When McDonald's rolled out the Happy Meal in 1979, it had everything a kid could want, from fast food to fun figurines. Unlike its competitors, McDonald's built an unlikely toy empire on a free-with-purchase model, selling enough burgers and fries to cover the cost of the toys—and then some. The culprits behind the craze? Whimsical Transformer-inspired menu items, customizable McNugget characters, and pint-sized Beanie Babies. While these toys were practically free back then, today they can fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars as coveted collector’s items. Happy Meals—and their many toy collections—have become a mainstay of ’90s nostalgia, and collectors and millennials alike are using their adult budgets to snap up the childhood toys they grew up loving. Some sell for just a few dollars, while rare or complete sets can command premium prices. Before you rummage through that old toy chest, here’s a look at eight of the most valuable McDonald’s Happy Meal toys today.

Teenie Beanie Babies

2004 McDonald's Teenie Beanie Babies. | MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/GettyImages

It's no secret that Beanie Babies are a coveted collector's item, but add a McDonald's logo, and you enter a whole new world of rare collectibles. Just four years after Ty Warner unveiled the first Beanie Baby at the New York City Toy Fair, McDonald's capitalized on the craze with a collection of 10 Teenie Beanie Babies in 1997. The smaller plushies included Quacks the duck, Chocolate the moose, Patti the platypus, and Snort the bull, among other animals. In 2004, the fast-food chain released another batch of bears, each sporting various McDonald’s symbols, for its 25th anniversary. Single McDonald's Teenie Beanie Babies usually sell for $5 to $10 on eBay, but factory-sealed lots can reach $250. Rare imperfections can raise prices—such as a 1999 Antsy the Anteater with a tag error, which sold for $1,799 on eBay.

Changeables

In the late 1980s, McDonald's introduced one of its most inventive Happy Meal toy lines: Changeables. First released in 1987, these plastic toys transformed menu items like hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes into small robots—essentially McDonald’s answer to the wildly popular transforming toys of the era. Kids loved flipping the food-shaped figures into mechanical characters, and multiple waves of Changeables were released through 1990, culminating with the McDino Changeables. Collectors still hunt for complete sets today, including the dinosaur- and robot-themed Changeables McDonald’s re-released in 2026. Unopened Changeables can command especially high prices: a sprawling 150-piece lot from the 2026 series sold for about $250 on eBay. Even pre-owned toys can fetch a solid return: a bundle of 26 Changeables from multiple collections released between 1987 and 1990 sold for $125 despite being listed in “used” condition.

McNugget Buddies

1990s McDonald's Halloween McNugget Buddies. | Anya Semenoff/GettyImages

At one point, McDonald's chicken nuggets were so popular that the chain turned them into a toy line called McNugget Buddies in 1988. The small plastic characters were shaped like McNuggets and, like the popular Mr. Potato Head toy, came with interchangeable costumes and accessories—from firefighters and astronauts to cowboys. The playful disguises helped turn the toys into a collectible series, and several waves were released over the years, including Halloween McNugget Buddies in 1990 and 1992, featuring festive characters like pumpkins, ghosts, and vampires. Today, nostalgia has boosted their appeal among collectors: a complete set of 1998 McNugget Buddies sells for about $130 on eBay, while bundles of multiple collections from over the years can reach nearly $260.

McFurby

2013 Furby Boom McDonald's Happy Meal toy: "Playful Eyes Furby". | nicescene/GettyImages

When Furby became one of the biggest toy crazes of the late ’90s, McDonald's quickly introduced its own pint-sized version: the McFurby. Released with Happy Meals starting in 1999, these miniature toys captured the wide-eyed look of the original electronic pets but skipped the talking and animatronics. Instead, the small plastic figures came in a wide range of bright colors and designs that encouraged collectors to track them all down—from the original McFurbys to newer versions released in 2019 as part of the Happy Meal’s 40th anniversary celebration. Completing a full set can still appeal to fans today: while individual McFurbys often sell for around $10, larger lots or near-complete collections can fetch much more. In one case, a set of 80 original McFurbys from 1998 sold for $159.99 on eBay, with sets in better condition sometimes going for even more on resale sites.

101 Dalmatians

To promote the live-action film 101 Dalmatians in 1996, McDonald's released a massive Happy Meal toy collection featuring dozens of spotted puppy figurines. Each toy represented a different Dalmatian with its own pose and number, encouraging animation and animal lovers to collect as many as possible. Because of the sheer size of the series, tracking down every figure can be a challenge today. Although these toys are long gone from restaurants, a rare complete collector set—including a case and all 101 plastic puppies—can sell for about $130 to $150 on eBay.

Snoopy World Tour

1999 McDonald's Snoopy World Tour toy: Hong Kong. | ROBYN BECK/GettyImages

Good grief! Snoopy is taking over the world—or at least McDonald's. In the late ’90s, McDonald’s released the Snoopy World Tour toy series, featuring small plastic Snoopy figurines dressed in costumes representing countries from around the globe. Collectors loved the challenge of tracking down all 28 figures, and completing a full set remains difficult even today. Despite their popularity, the toys were never officially released in the U.S., appearing instead in Asia, New Zealand, and select European countries, which only makes them more coveted. Full collections with all 28 figurines sell for over $100 on resale sites, while listings that include the original collectible box can fetch as much as $237 on eBay.

Boo Buckets

Halloween candy? How about a hamburger and fries? In the 1980s, McDonald's swapped the typical red Happy Meal box for a Boo Bucket, a plastic pail that originally came in three colors—green, orange, and white—with designs featuring a witch, a Jack‑O‑Lantern, or a ghost. Don’t be fooled: this wasn’t your typical Halloween candy basket. From the original 1986 Boo Bucket to re-releases over the years, these spooky pails are now prized by collectors. Sets of three can go for around $75 on eBay, with older vintage Boo Buckets commanding the most, while newer versions usually sell for about $5 apiece.

Inspector Gadget

1999 McDonald's Inspector Gadget Happy Meal toy: "Narvik 7 Sparker". | azndc/GettyImages

When Disney’s live-action Inspector Gadget movie inspired a Happy Meal promotion in 1999, McDonald's took an unusual approach that contributed to the toy’s rarity today. Each meal included a different piece of the character, and when all the toys were collected, they combined to form a full figure with extendable arms and legs. Collectors often seek complete sets rather than individual pieces, and a fully assembled action figure can now sell for $60 to $70 on eBay. Individual parts and accessories—like the Watch Belt—also hold value, sometimes fetching up to $10 each.

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