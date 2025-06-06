Everything You Need to Know About Labubu

Have you noticed adorable yet slightly creepy furry creatures dangling from people’s bags? They’re called Labubu (pronounced “la-boo-boo”) dolls, and they’re one of the latest and trendiest accessories to take the fashion world by storm. If you’re wondering where the colorful charms came from and why they’re so popular, you aren’t the only one. Don’t worry, we’ll fill you in on the details.

What Is Labubu?

According to Pop Mart, the leading seller of Labubu, the characters were introduced in 2015. Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung first drew them for his Nordic mythology-inspired picture book series The Monsters. Labubu’s gigantic eyes and serrated smile might look a little unsettling, but they’re described as kind and eager to help. They come in different colors and sport rabbit-like ears and furry bodies that offset their slightly creep faces. Specific characters include the species’ leader Zimomo, her friend Mokoko, and Zimomo’s skeleton-monster boyfriend Tycoco.

Labubu plush toys made their official retail debut on Pop Mart in 2019, per TODAY. Though they’ve been around for years, they’ve only recently exploded into a full-blown phenomenon.

Why Are Labubu Charms So Popular?

High fashion. | Robin L Marshall/GettyImages

So how did these little critters become luxury status symbols? While some fans might just like the Labubu aesthetics and Lung’s fantasy series, there’s more to the story.

Emily Brough, the head of licensing for Pop Mart in North America, explains to Harper’s Bazaar that celebrities helped propel the popularity of the elven creatures, especially during the spring and summer of 2024. Popstars like Lisa from K-pop group Blackpink and multiplatinum singer Rihanna adorned their designer bags with Labubu dolls. This helped the charms reach high-fashion status, making them a desirable trinket beyond the celebrity set.

The rarity of Labubu may also contribute to its popularity. According to TODAY, the collectibles are generally hard to come by—and as a result, a fan might be excited to get a Labubu doll because they feel they’ve obtained something special.

This has fueled a cult-like obsession with the product. Devotees will camp out in front of stores for mystery blind boxes, much like when Apple releases a new iPhone or when Stanley unveils another tumbler. In more extreme cases, desperate fans have been known to break into vehicles and claw machines to get the plushies, and some have even stolen them off people’s bags.

How Much Are Labubu?

Labubu prices vary, but they’re generally expensive. The most affordable one on Pop Mart is about $40, whereas the most expensive is listed at $290. Unfortunately, all the dolls are currently sold out.

The most valuable Labubu can run for thousands of dollars on secondary markets. A plushie collection known as Zimomo x Labubu: I Found You was originally priced at £164 ($222) and eventually resold for £1000 ($1353) in the UK. Labubu has also gained traction in the fine arts sector. One of China’s main auction platforms, China Guardian, sold a resin Labubu sculpture for HKD 102,000 ($13,000), making it the most expensive one to date.

Cheaper Alternatives to Labubu

Creepy or cute? | Vincenzo Izzo/GettyImages

If you’re unwilling to fork over that much for a Labubu of your own, there are plenty of cheaper collectibles out there. Dreams Inc.’s Sonny Angels might be ideal if you like your dolls to be less clothed and just as creepy. Alternatively, you can purchase one of Jellycat’s animal or food-themed plushies. And if you don’t care about keeping up with trends, now might be the perfect time to finally invest in Beanie Babies.

