8 Affordable U.S. Cities You Can Explore for Under $200 a Weekend

It seems like everyone has the travel bug, with U.S. travel at the highest it’s been in the last five years. If you’re someone who’s balling on a budget, you might be feeling a bit left out of this ever-increasing phenomenon.

But don’t fret: there are actually plenty of places to explore within the states that are both fun and affordable. We went ahead and compiled eight of those cities, so open up your calendar and pick your next favorite destination!

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas | Donald Miralle/GettyImages

San Antonio is the overachiever of affordable cities. They have free attractions, plenty of walkability, and very yummy food that doesn’t break the budget.

Spend the afternoon wandering the Japanese Tea Garden, stroll through The Alamo for free history lessons (remember!), and wander the River Walk without spending a dime. It’s charming, it’s cultural, and it’s one of the easiest U.S. cities to do on a low budget without feeling like you're sacrificing fun.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico | Sam Wasson/GettyImages

Albuquerque is the rare city where you can have a gorgeous Southwest adventure without the Santa Fe price tag.

Browse the adobe-lined streets of Historic Old Town, hike through Petroglyph National Monument, and grab a massive Carne Adovada burrito at Frontier Restaurant for about $3 (seriously). If you’re feeling fancy, the Sandia Peak Tramway is under $30 and gives you one of the best sunset views in the Southwest.

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee | Tim Graham/GettyImages

Memphis is where music, barbecue, and culture come together. Free things to do include watching the Mighty Lights on the Mississippi bridges, visiting Elvis’ meditation garden at Graceland, and exploring the city’s riverfront parks.

Food is also wildly affordable; BBQ plates are often under $15. And if you want a history moment, the National Civil Rights Museum is powerful, moving, and reasonably priced.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. | John Greim/GettyImages

D.C. looks expensive… until you remember basically every major attraction is free.

Spend an entire day wandering the Smithsonian museums, visit the National Mall at sunset, and pop into historic markets or food trucks for low-cost eats. If you’re traveling with someone who loves learning, congratulations: this city is your budget-friendly playground!

St. Augustine, Florida

St. Augustine, Florida | Sam Greenwood/GettyImages

St. Augustine is the charming, slightly haunted, historical coastal city that far too many forget exists!

America’s oldest continuously occupied city has gorgeous beaches, preserved Spanish colonial architecture, walkable neighborhoods, and affordable seafood. It’s one of the best destinations to spend a weekend for under $200.

Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina | Christopher Pillitz/GettyImages

If your ideal weekend involves mountains, breweries, art, and neighborhoods that feel like they were curated for people who own hiking sandals, say hello to Asheville. Nature is free, downtown wandering is free, and window-shopping at quirky boutiques is free. (That is, of course, if you can resist the temptation to buy something!)

Your money will probably go toward food or a budget-friendly cabin outside the city.

Hot Springs, Arkansas

Hot Springs, Arkansas | Buddy Mays/GettyImages

Hot Springs is a place that far more people should be talking about. It’s got 1920s bathhouse architecture, mountain views, and some of the most affordable Southern comfort food you’ll ever find.

The historic bathhouse row and the national park trails are either free or extremely low-cost, meaning you can have a full day of nature-and-nostalgia vibes without spending much at all.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | Chris Hondros/GettyImages

Pittsburgh is one of the most slept-on destinations in the U.S. (Take it from someone who lives there!)

Between the cultural district, which is full of active theaters, recently revitalized Lawrenceville for all the hipsters out there, and the gorgeous views of the Duquesne Incline up in Mt. Washington, there is legitimately no shortage of fun things to discover in the Steel City.