5 of the Hottest Places People Actually Live

A handful of cities scattered around the world don't just experience summer as a season; they endure relentless heat year-round.

You know the feeling. You step outside, and sweat beads instantly dot your hairline, your shirt clings uncomfortably to your skin, and the hunt for shade becomes an urgent priority. In these places, heat isn’t just weather; it’s the local identity.

Spending a minute in your car feels like running a marathon inside a hairdryer, and asking “Should I turn on the air conditioner?” is pointless because the answer is always "Yes," (with an unspoken “Duh” if the heat has already gotten to you).

Yet people continue to live in these broiling environments; all the while thriving, surviving, and perfecting the art of sunscreen usage and UV monitoring.

Grab a portable fan, and join us in exploring the world’s hottest places where people actually live, ranked by average daily high temperatures in the summer.

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona | 4kodiak/GettyImages

Average daily high temperature in the summer: 106 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit

Record high temperature: 122 degrees Fahrenheit

Phoenix, Arizona, is situated in the Sonoran Desert of the American Southwest. With prolonged, intense summers and short “winters” that resemble summer in other parts of the country, the city’s average daily temperature from May to September sits above 98°F. Summer highs regularly hit 106 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, and nights offer little respite. The record high is about 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

The people of Phoenix don’t seem to mind, however, as the population continues to flourish. Similar to Doha, this growth is sustained by widespread cooling systems, heat-adapted building designs, planting more trees for shade, and careful water management. Today, it stands as one of the world’s most prominent desert cities, where life is not only persisting but also prospering in the extreme heat.

Sri Ganganagar, India

Rajasthan, India | UniversalImagesGroup/GettyImages

Average daily high temperature in the summer: above 101 degrees Fahrenheit

Record high temperature: 120.9 degrees Fahrenheit

Sri Ganganagar lies in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, near the India-Pakistan border in the Thar Desert region. This city faces daily highs above 101 degrees Fahrenheit from April to September and frequent dust storms in May and June. With a record high temperature of 120.9 degrees Fahrenheit (in 2025), it ranks among the world’s hottest inhabited places.

Life here revolves around the heat, with residents shifting routines to the cooler parts of the day. Sri Ganganagar’s extensive Ganga Canal irrigation system keeps the region unexpectedly fertile, sustaining its status as a major agricultural hub and the “Food Basket of Rajasthan.”

Doha, Qatar

Doha in Qatar aerial view | venuestock/GettyImages

Average daily high temperature in the summer: over 100 degrees Fahrenheit

Record high temperature: 122.7 degrees Fahrenheit

Doha, Qatar’s capital, sits on the northeastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula along the Persian Gulf. The city’s defining feature is its scorching desert climate, with long, intensely hot summers and short, mild winters. The lowest temperature the city sees all year is around 71 degrees Fahrenheit in January, and in peak summer, daily highs often surpass 100 degrees Fahrenheit (with humidity from the Gulf making it feel even more oppressive). Temperatures here have reached a whopping 122.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

Despite the harsh climate, Doha has blossomed into a major metropolitan center. Residents cope by utilizing modern infrastructure, widespread air conditioning, and urban design adapted to the extreme heat, all factors that continue to fuel the city’s rapid growth.

Indio, California

Indio, California | MattGush/GettyImages

Average daily high temperature in the summer: around 99 degrees Fahrenheit

Record high temperature: 123 degrees Fahrenheit

Located in Southern California’s Coachella Valley, Indio encounters some of the most intense heat in any U.S. community. Midsummer highs average around 99 degrees Fahrenheit, with cloudless skies and dry desert air amplifying the heat. Warm weather dominates the calendar, with only brief seasonal relief. Indio has seen temperatures soar to a record 123 degrees Fahrenheit.

Despite these extremes, the city maintains a steady population, relying on agriculture and drawing crowds for major festivals, even under relentless sun.

Jizan, Saudi Arabia

Jizan Region, Jizan, Saudi Arabia | Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/GettyImages

Average daily high temperature in the summer: above 95 degrees Fahrenheit

Record high temperature: 116 degrees Fahrenheit

Set along Saudi Arabia’s southwestern coast on the Red Sea, Jizan is known as one of the hottest places where people live. Summers are especially punishing, with average daytime highs near 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Humidity from the sea only intensifies the sweltering conditions.

Even outside peak summer months, temperatures rarely dip, and highs of around 116 degrees Fahrenheit show just how severe the climate can be. Still, Jizan supports a robust population, serving as a vital port and agricultural center referred to as the “fruit basket.” Thanks to its coastal climate, the surrounding countryside produces an abundance of mangoes and other tropical fruits.

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