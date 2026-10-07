America's Best Small Cities in 2026, Ranked

Not everyone wants to live in a big city like New York or Los Angeles, but they also don't want to live in a rural area.

That's where small cities come in, and there are some great options to choose from in the United States. They have strong job markets, affordable housing, and access to shops and restaurants. And yes, they lack some of the things big cities offer, like public transportation, but big cities also have a high cost of living.

So where should you go if you want some of the benefits of being close to a big city without the cost and extra stress of a big city? WalletHub looked at small cities across the country and came up with their rankings of the best options for a smaller-city life.

Northeast and Midwest Dominate Small Cities

White church and fall foliage in Lexington, Massachusetts. | Hong Yang/GettyImages

Small cities in the Northeast and Midwest are the best places to start if you're looking for a small city life.

Lexington, Massachusetts, topped WalletHub's list of best small cities, particularly because of its low crime rates for violent crime, property crime, and driving incidents. Massachusetts also has the best school systems in the country, which gives cities like Lexington a big boost for families who would consider living there.

Second-place Brookfield, Wisconsin, got a boost on the list from its low unemployment rate. Employment opportunities can be a big boost for residents who have decided to move from a big city to a small city, and Brookfield's 3% unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country. It's also a healthy city with a low percentage of residents who are in fair or poor health, while 98% of the city has health insurance.

Carmel, Indiana, outside of Indianapolis, came in third place in the WalletHub survey. Like Brookfield, employment data played a big part in boosting the city's ranking. Carmel has a median annual income of $142,000 and one of the lowest unemployment rates at 2.9%. Residents also have a median credit score of 774, which is the 18th-highest in the nation.

Carmel is not alone when it comes to being a good small city in Indiana. In fact, five out of the top 30 best small cities are located in the Hoosier State, including Westfield, Fishers, Zionsville, and Noblesville.

Fourth-place Apex, North Carolina, got a boost for its economic health. The city ranked first in WalletHub's Economic Health category, which evaluated factors like income growth, job growth, and unemployment rates.

Saratoga Springs, New York, came in fifth place, boosted by its Quality of Life ranking. WalletHub included average commute time, number of attractions, and leisure activities like restaurants, movie theaters, and coffee shops in that ranking.

The top 10 best small cities in the United States, according to WalletHub, include:

1. Lexington, Massachusetts

2. Brookfield, Wisconsin

3. Carmel, Indiana

4. Apex, North Carolina

5. Saratoga Springs, New York

6. Westfield, Indiana

7. Milton, Massachusetts

8. Arlington, Massachusetts

9. Franklin, Tennessee

10. Fishers, Indiana

Other Cities Stand Out

Map: Best Small Cities in America | WalletHub

While they didn't make the list for the top 10 overall best small cities, there were some trends to note among cities in WalletHub's survey.

Quality of Life rankings favored warmer climates where it might be easier to go out and enjoy parks or walk to work, according to WalletHub's survey. Sarasota, Florida, topped the list with the best quality of life, followed by Santa Monica and Santa Barbara in California.

Apex, North Carolina, was ranked first among all small cities for economic health, but other North Carolina cities also dominated that list. Three of the top five cities for Economic Health were from North Carolina, including Apex, Mooresville, and Morrisville.

Massachusetts cities dominated WalletHub's rankings for Education and Health. Arlington, Massachusetts, topped the list, followed by Newton and Belmont. Of the top 20 small cities with the best Education and Health rankings, only three were outside Massachusetts.

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