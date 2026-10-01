The Best U.S. Cities for Vegans and Vegetarians, Ranked

Ethics and environmental concerns aside, the price tag on a pound of beef is enough to make almost anyone look twice at the produce aisle. Meat prices have surged across the board, with steak jumping around 16% and ground beef up as much as 13% over the past year. Those rising costs are turning the myth that a plant-based diet is a pricey habit right on its head. In reality, swapping in tofu or beans is now one of the easiest ways for Americans to trim their grocery bills.

It's no longer an impossible feat to order Impossible meat at the drive-thru. Whether you choose to go full-on vegan or just commit to Meatless Mondays, plant-friendly choices have never been easier to find, at the supermarket or on a menu. Trendy tasting menus continue to pop up along the coasts, while fast-food staples from Burger King to White Castle have rolled out herbivore-approved alternatives for the masses.

But while foodies in major hubs like New York City can easily stumble upon vegan nachos and dairy-free pizza, access isn't equal everywhere. To find out where meatless living is a breeze and where options are looking a bit anemic, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across three main categories: grocery affordability, dining diversity, and local plant-based culture. The study evaluated everything from the cost of vegetarian staples to the per-capita density of juice bars, farmers markets, and community gardens.

The top cities prove that eating plant-based doesn't have to break the bank or bore your palate. Did your hometown make the cut?

Map: Best Cities for Vegans & Vegetarians | WalletHub

The Components of a Plant-Based Capital

That long-standing "granola" stereotype attached to the Pacific Northwest might just be well-earned. Portland, Oregon, took the top spot as the best city for vegans and vegetarians in America, boasting the third-highest number of budget- and veggie-friendly restaurants rated 4.5 stars or higher on Yelp.

Beyond the booth, the Rose City takes its local food systems seriously. Portland Parks & Recreation manages 62 community gardens throughout the city, alongside dozens of seasonal farmers markets stocked with fresh produce, wild-foraged mushrooms, artisan cashew cheeses, and ready-to-eat vegan street food.

A shopper browses fresh ginger at the South Park Blocks Farmers Market in Portland, Oregon. | Dee/GettyImages

The West Coast as a whole took total control of the top 10. Out of the highest-ranking cities nationwide, four belong to California—with Los Angeles coming in second, San Francisco taking fourth, Oakland grabbing fifth, and San Diego landing eighth.

L.A. has long been known as the country's clean-eating capital for a reason: Angelenos consume meatless meals 187% more frequently than the average American. From local mainstays like Monty's Good Burger to volunteer-run community gardens and vegan festivals, the City of Angels ensures that the plant-based community is anything but an afterthought.

While NorCal neighbor San Francisco ranks first in the country for both food diversity and vegetarian lifestyle perks, it still lands two places below L.A. due to the many dollar signs that precede its plant-based offerings. San Francisco came in dead last for affordability, proving that while its veggie scene is world-class, eating green in the Bay Area will quickly eat up the green in your wallet.

The Rest of the Menu

One of the many vegan food parks in Austin, TX. | Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Austin, Texas, rounded out the top three, proving the Lone Star State is worth more than just its BBQ. You can take vegetarian cooking classes—which the city boasts the fourth-most of per capita—or buy the ingredients for your own culinary creations at the supermarket for a bargain. Austin stands out as one of the cheapest cities on the list for grocery staples like frozen corn, sweet peas, and freshly squeezed OJ, while local traditions like Texas VegFest cater to its budding plant-powered population.

But what about the culinary capitals that landed lower on the list than expected? New York City and Chicago fell short on the veggie-friendly frontier due to sky-high city prices at supermarkets. Down South, seventh-place Orlando has the most juice and smoothie bars per capita, and Atlanta has the most salad shops.

The top 10 cities for vegans and vegetarians include:

1. Portland, Oregon

2. Los Angeles, California

3. Austin, Texas

4. San Francisco, California

5. Oakland, California

6. Seattle, Washington

7. Orlando, Florida

8. San Diego, California

9. Madison, Wisconsin

10. Tampa, Florida

From venerable vegan havens to underrated plant-based paradises, America’s meatless food map is getting more and more marked up.

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